How to get Thistle Needles in Grounded 2

Thistle Needles are not something Grounded 2 will direct you to obtain in the beginning. However, if you're an archery enthusiast (read: too scared to melee), you'll need this material by the dozens to craft arrow bundles. Since the game doesn't exactly explain where each material is found, its apparent scarcity can throw off a lot of players.

Ad

In reality, though, Thistle Needles are quite easy to farm in Grounded 2.

Where to farm Thistle Needles in Grounded 2

Fnd one of these (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

To get Thistle Needles in Grounded 2, you have to find and climb the stems of purple flowers. There's a lot of these scattered about the map, including a bunch of them in the opening area (that is, near the Snackbar). In fact, if you exit the Ranger Station (through the side where you can see the Resource Analyzer) - you'll see one purple flower in the distance.

Ad

Trending

Otherwise, the map of Grounded 2 itself makes it easy to spot these locations. If you look closely, you'll find a lot of purple dots on the map. Simply waypoint (default keybind on PC is T) to mark one of these, and then find your way there.

There are dozens on a plant (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Once you do spot one of these plants in Grounded 2, numerous Thistle Needles will stick out of its stem. They can be found throughout the length of the stems, and there will be convenient rows of leaves sticking out, allowing you to climb it as you collect all the needles.

Ad

All in all, it's easy to collect oodles of Thistle Needles in one climb of these purple plants. Plus, to make things even better, they respawn as time passes - so setting up camp in a walkable distance of one of these plants gives you a replenishing source of arrows in Grounded 2.

How to craft bow and arrows in Grounded 2

Once you acquire a bunch of Thistle Needles, arrows can be crafted by handle. Each bundle contains 10 arrows, which takes the following to craft:

Ad

2x Mite Fuzz

5x Thistle Needles

So, in other words, each Thistle Needle roughly translates to two arrows. You can also retrieve arrows after you kill enemies with them (or even if it whiffs and sticks into a surface somewhere else), so the ammo economy is very sustainable.

Also Read: How to get Torches in Grounded 2

Meanwhile, a bow requires you to craft a workbench in Grounded 2 first. Afterwards, you need the following to craft it:

Ad

3x Sprigs

4x Gnat Fuzz

2x Crude Ropes

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More