How to get Bushwacker in Grounded 2

The Bushwacker in Grounded 2, while not being a tier-3 item like the Ice Sickle or Spicy Coaltana, packs quite a punch for a ranged weapon. With a multiplier of 15% critical chance of 4%, it's a formidable tier-2 weapon in its own right. When combined with item set bonuses that increase ranged damage, it's a solid tool to have on your character to engage Bugs from afar.
Perhaps the only downside to the Bushwacker in Grounded 2 is that a lot of legwork is required to obtain it. Nevertheless, if you enjoy ranged warfare, this is the perfect tool for the job.
How to obtain Bushwacker in Grounded 2
As mentioned, there's a lot of footwork involved to get the Bushwacker in Grounded 2. Hence, before you set out to get this weapon, you will want to carry enough provisions and maybe take a friend along for the ride to help navigate the thick undergrowth. Then, follow these steps:
- Go to Pine Hill and look for large tree roots on the map (use a Buggy, as there's a lot of walking involved otherwise).
- To start, you'll need to traverse until you find a point from which you can begin scaling the stem of a tree.
- After getting atop the stem, turn left. Cross the stem that forms a bridge-like structure, turn left again, and go straight until you see a Butterfly.
- From the Butterfly, turn left again, and continue straight until you come to a clearing.
- Continue along the path until you reach a crossroads; from here, turn right.
- Cross the spiderweb (it's going to take a while as you'll be slowed down).
- Once across, follow the path till you reach the next spiderweb (another slow crossing; sigh).
- After crossing, follow the thick stem till you reach the third spiderweb, and cross it (you'll encounter a Spiderling and an Orb Weaver Jr.; be sure to deal with them).
- Once across the third spiderweb, turn right and defeat the Orb Weaver.
- Continue along the thick stem and turn left, moving slightly upward.
- Another spiderweb will come into view (sigh), which you'll have to cross.
- Once across, turn left and continue straight until you reach a crossroad.
- Take the right path that leads downward, and you'll see an autumn leaf at the end of the stem.
- Interact with the chest that's on it, and the Bushwacker in Grounded 2 will be yours.
With that, you should now be the proud owner of the Bushwacker in Grounded 2. While it's not the best weapon, it will get the job done, especially if you prefer staying out of melee range.
