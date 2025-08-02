You can obtain and use many item set bonuses in Grounded 2 that to get the edge in combat, exploration, and everything in between. Given the sheer number of resources that will be needed to craft everything, you may want to pick and choose item set bonuses that benefit your playstyle or the task at hand.

Ad

This also takes into account your build, the weapons you're using (even if its Tier 3, such as Spicy Coaltana and Ice Sickles), and other stats. Here's a list of all the item set bonuses in Grounded 2.

List of all item set bonuses in Grounded 2

Bonuses in Grounded 2 will give you an edge in combat (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

There are a total of 25 item set bonuses in Grounded 2. Some of these can be obtained from a single item, while others will need a plethora of items to activate the bonus.

Ad

Trending

What's great is that you don't necessarily have to obtain every item from a set to benefit from it. However, when you do, the bonus(es) is (are) activated, and you can then take full advantage of them. Here's the list:

Items Needed Item Set Bonuses Description Wolf Hood, Wolf Spaulders, Wolf Leggings Venomous Dasher Dash strikes using dual weapons inflict venom buildup. Weaver Hood, Weaver Spaulders, Weaver Leggings Dual Dasher Dash strikes using dual wield weapons inflict more damage. Snail Shell Casque, Snail Shell Plastron, Snail Shell Greaves Block Stun Applies stun damage to the target. Sizzling Cricket, Sizzling Robes, Sizzling Boots Sizzle Reduction Slows the rate that the Sizzle roasts you up. Roach Helmet Gas Resistance Increased resistance to taking damage. Roach Chestplate, Roach Greaves Feeding Frenzy Restores health when looting corpses. Red Ant Helmet, Red Ant Arm Guards, Red Ant Knee Guards, Northern Mask, Northern Spaulders, Northern Breeches, Weaver Hood, Weaver Spaulders, Weaver Leggings, Wolf Hood, Wolf Spaulders, Wolf Leggings Rogue Armor The final hit in a 3-hit combo has increased critical chance. Red Ant Helmet, Red Ant Arm Guards, Red Ant Knee Guards Attack Stamina: Ant Your expertise in ant anatomy reduces the stamina cost of attacks with weapons made from red ant parts. Northern Mask, Northern Spaulders, Northern Breeches Double Deal Deal increased damage to enemies affected by venom. Marksman Cap, Grub Goggles, Grub Vest, Grub Leggings, Bee Face Mask, Bee Shoulder Pads, Bee Shin Guards Ranger Armor Increases damage dealt to enemy weakpoints. Marksman Cap Bow Attack Bows do more damage. Ladybug Faceplate, Ladybug Chestplate, Ladybug Shin Guards Bargain Block Blocked attacks drain less stamina. Grub Goggles, Grub Vest, Grub Leggings Quickcharge Faster charged attacks. Gas Mask Gas Guard Prevents damage from all gas-based attacks and effects. Fuzzy Hat, Fuzzy Parka, Fuzzy Mukluks, Mitey Muffs Chill Reduction Slows the rate of Chill. Eyepatch Damage Resist Down Reduces your resistance to taking damage. Eyepatch Attack Damage Attacks do more damage. Clover Hood, Clover Poncho, Clover Shin Guards Lucky Break Dodging uses less stamina. Butterfly Robes, Butterfly Boots Frosty Focus Fresh damage is increased while Parrier Barrier is active. Butterfly Circlet, Butterfly Robes, Butterfly Boots, Sizzling Cricket, Sizzling Robes, Sizzling Boots Mage Armor Attacks with a staff use less stamina. Butterfly Circlet Parrier Barrier Perfect blocks add a barrier that reduces damage. Bee Face Mask, Bee Shoulder Pads, Bee Shin Guards More Better Draw Extends the perfect draw timing window for bows. Aphid Slippers The Quickness Run faster. Acorn Face Mask, Acorn Plate, Acorn Greaves, Ladybug Faceplate, Ladybug Chestplate, Ladybug Shin Guards, Roach Helmet, Roach Chestplate, Roach Greaves, Snail Shell Casque, Snail Shell Plastron, Snail Shell Greaves Fighter Armor Melee attacks generate more threat. Acorn Face Mask, Acorn Plate, Acorn Greaves Max Health More max health.

Ad

As mentioned, 25 bonuses can currently be obtained, and this number could increase with future updates. Once v1.0 is out, we could see over 40 different bonuses introduced.

What are the best item set bonuses in Grounded 2?

There's no such thing as best, given that each bonus will directly affect your unique playstyle. However,a few are worth looking into on a general basis. A good example is Aphid Slippers; they'll allow your character to run faster, which is always welcome, since you'll be doing a lot of running about (at times, away from Bugs).

Ad

Another great example is the Gas Mask. Nothing like being able to withstand toxic fumes, and go about your business without a care in the world. Of course, crafting it will take some time and effort, but it will be worth it in the end. That said, craft items that suit your need, and not based on how they look. Bonuses are powerful things that will help your character progress more easily.

Ad

Read more Grounded 2 articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More