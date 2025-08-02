You can obtain and use many item set bonuses in Grounded 2 that to get the edge in combat, exploration, and everything in between. Given the sheer number of resources that will be needed to craft everything, you may want to pick and choose item set bonuses that benefit your playstyle or the task at hand.
This also takes into account your build, the weapons you're using (even if its Tier 3, such as Spicy Coaltana and Ice Sickles), and other stats. Here's a list of all the item set bonuses in Grounded 2.
List of all item set bonuses in Grounded 2
There are a total of 25 item set bonuses in Grounded 2. Some of these can be obtained from a single item, while others will need a plethora of items to activate the bonus.
What's great is that you don't necessarily have to obtain every item from a set to benefit from it. However, when you do, the bonus(es) is (are) activated, and you can then take full advantage of them. Here's the list:
Items Needed
Item Set Bonuses
Description
Wolf Hood, Wolf Spaulders, Wolf Leggings
Venomous Dasher
Dash strikes using dual weapons inflict venom buildup.
Weaver Hood, Weaver Spaulders, Weaver Leggings
Dual Dasher
Dash strikes using dual wield weapons inflict more damage.
As mentioned, 25 bonuses can currently be obtained, and this number could increase with future updates. Once v1.0 is out, we could see over 40 different bonuses introduced.
What are the best item set bonuses in Grounded 2?
There's no such thing as best, given that each bonus will directly affect your unique playstyle. However,a few are worth looking into on a general basis. A good example is Aphid Slippers; they'll allow your character to run faster, which is always welcome, since you'll be doing a lot of running about (at times, away from Bugs).
Another great example is the Gas Mask. Nothing like being able to withstand toxic fumes, and go about your business without a care in the world. Of course, crafting it will take some time and effort, but it will be worth it in the end. That said, craft items that suit your need, and not based on how they look. Bonuses are powerful things that will help your character progress more easily.
Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.