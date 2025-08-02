  • home icon
  All item set bonuses in Grounded 2

All item set bonuses in Grounded 2

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Aug 02, 2025 10:30 GMT
There are 25 item set bonuses in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)
There are 25 item set bonuses in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You can obtain and use many item set bonuses in Grounded 2 that to get the edge in combat, exploration, and everything in between. Given the sheer number of resources that will be needed to craft everything, you may want to pick and choose item set bonuses that benefit your playstyle or the task at hand.

This also takes into account your build, the weapons you're using (even if its Tier 3, such as Spicy Coaltana and Ice Sickles), and other stats. Here's a list of all the item set bonuses in Grounded 2.

List of all item set bonuses in Grounded 2

Bonuses in Grounded 2 will give you an edge in combat (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)
Bonuses in Grounded 2 will give you an edge in combat (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

There are a total of 25 item set bonuses in Grounded 2. Some of these can be obtained from a single item, while others will need a plethora of items to activate the bonus.

What's great is that you don't necessarily have to obtain every item from a set to benefit from it. However, when you do, the bonus(es) is (are) activated, and you can then take full advantage of them. Here's the list:

Items NeededItem Set BonusesDescription
Wolf Hood, Wolf Spaulders, Wolf LeggingsVenomous DasherDash strikes using dual weapons inflict venom buildup.
Weaver Hood, Weaver Spaulders, Weaver LeggingsDual DasherDash strikes using dual wield weapons inflict more damage.
Snail Shell Casque, Snail Shell Plastron, Snail Shell GreavesBlock StunApplies stun damage to the target.
Sizzling Cricket, Sizzling Robes, Sizzling BootsSizzle ReductionSlows the rate that the Sizzle roasts you up.
Roach HelmetGas ResistanceIncreased resistance to taking damage.
Roach Chestplate, Roach GreavesFeeding FrenzyRestores health when looting corpses.
Red Ant Helmet, Red Ant Arm Guards, Red Ant Knee Guards, Northern Mask, Northern Spaulders, Northern Breeches, Weaver Hood, Weaver Spaulders, Weaver Leggings, Wolf Hood, Wolf Spaulders, Wolf LeggingsRogue ArmorThe final hit in a 3-hit combo has increased critical chance.
Red Ant Helmet, Red Ant Arm Guards, Red Ant Knee GuardsAttack Stamina: AntYour expertise in ant anatomy reduces the stamina cost of attacks with weapons made from red ant parts.
Northern Mask, Northern Spaulders, Northern BreechesDouble DealDeal increased damage to enemies affected by venom.
Marksman Cap, Grub Goggles, Grub Vest, Grub Leggings, Bee Face Mask, Bee Shoulder Pads, Bee Shin GuardsRanger ArmorIncreases damage dealt to enemy weakpoints.
Marksman CapBow AttackBows do more damage.
Ladybug Faceplate, Ladybug Chestplate, Ladybug Shin GuardsBargain BlockBlocked attacks drain less stamina.
Grub Goggles, Grub Vest, Grub LeggingsQuickchargeFaster charged attacks.
Gas MaskGas GuardPrevents damage from all gas-based attacks and effects.
Fuzzy Hat, Fuzzy Parka, Fuzzy Mukluks, Mitey MuffsChill ReductionSlows the rate of Chill.
EyepatchDamage Resist DownReduces your resistance to taking damage.
EyepatchAttack DamageAttacks do more damage.
Clover Hood, Clover Poncho, Clover Shin GuardsLucky BreakDodging uses less stamina.
Butterfly Robes, Butterfly BootsFrosty FocusFresh damage is increased while Parrier Barrier is active.
Butterfly Circlet, Butterfly Robes, Butterfly Boots, Sizzling Cricket, Sizzling Robes, Sizzling BootsMage ArmorAttacks with a staff use less stamina.
Butterfly CircletParrier BarrierPerfect blocks add a barrier that reduces damage.
Bee Face Mask, Bee Shoulder Pads, Bee Shin GuardsMore Better DrawExtends the perfect draw timing window for bows.
Aphid SlippersThe QuicknessRun faster.
Acorn Face Mask, Acorn Plate, Acorn Greaves, Ladybug Faceplate, Ladybug Chestplate, Ladybug Shin Guards, Roach Helmet, Roach Chestplate, Roach Greaves, Snail Shell Casque, Snail Shell Plastron, Snail Shell GreavesFighter ArmorMelee attacks generate more threat.
Acorn Face Mask, Acorn Plate, Acorn GreavesMax HealthMore max health.
As mentioned, 25 bonuses can currently be obtained, and this number could increase with future updates. Once v1.0 is out, we could see over 40 different bonuses introduced.

What are the best item set bonuses in Grounded 2?

There's no such thing as best, given that each bonus will directly affect your unique playstyle. However,a few are worth looking into on a general basis. A good example is Aphid Slippers; they'll allow your character to run faster, which is always welcome, since you'll be doing a lot of running about (at times, away from Bugs).

Another great example is the Gas Mask. Nothing like being able to withstand toxic fumes, and go about your business without a care in the world. Of course, crafting it will take some time and effort, but it will be worth it in the end. That said, craft items that suit your need, and not based on how they look. Bonuses are powerful things that will help your character progress more easily.

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins

Edited by Angad Sharma
