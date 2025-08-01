How to get Spicy Coaltana in Grounded 2

The Spicy Coaltana in Grounded 2 is a returning weapon that was extremely popular in the prequel. This "spicy" two-handed weapon dishes out some "hot" and heavy damage with every slash. Akin to the Ice Sickles, the Spicy Coaltana in Grounded 2 is a tier-3 weapon, which places it at the top of the food chain.
Getting the Spicy Coaltana won't be easy, but it's not too difficult if you're up for a challenge. That said, here's how to get the weapon and the resources you'll need to craft it.
The Spicy Coaltana in Grounded 2 will burn Bugs on cinder
To craft the Spicy Coaltana, you first need to obtain the recipe. To do this, you'll need to progress until you defeat the final bosses of Act One - Masked Stranger and Bandit. Once defeated, head inside the building and pick up the Sizzling Key and Charred Recipe.
Next, you'll need to go looking for a few resources. Here's what you'll need:
- Spicy Glob (x2)
- EverChar Coal Chunk (x5)
- Wolf Spider Chunk (x4)
The Spicy Glob is going to be the toughest one to find, as you'll have to travel to Pine Hills and look for a Chest. To locate it, follow the spider nest behind the Pine Hill Ranger Outpost and continue along the webs; do not deviate from the path.
Keep to the left side until you reach a bunch of roots. The chest can be found under a leaf with a firework on top. Use the Sizzling Key to open it and obtain Spicy Glob.
Next up is EverChar Coal Chunk, which can be easily mined in the Fire Pit, which is located on the northern side of the map. Lastly, Wolf Spider Chunks can be obtained by killing Wolf Spiders. Once you have all the items, interact with a Workbench to craft the Spicy Coaltana in Grounded 2.
Read more Grounded 2 articles here:
- Grounded 2: Beginner tips and tricks
- How to get the Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2, and what does it open?