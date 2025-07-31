Grounded 2: Beginner tips and tricks

Grounded 2 is finally here, throwing players into a wilder, bigger sequel to the 2020 original. While returning fans will know what to expect in this Obsidian Entertainment-developed open-world survival crafting RPG, newcomers will likely be overwhelmed. Alongside returning features, there are many new elements to explore.

As such, here are some handy tips for players to get started with, whether they intend to brave the dangers of this shrunken experience solo or with friends. Read on to know more.

Best early tips & tricks for Grounded 2

The world is teeming with danger, so be prepared (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

1) Select the right Archetype for your playstyle

Grounded 2 features Archetypes, which are essentially traditional RPG-esque classics. With Warrior, Ranger, Mage, and Rogue to pick from, players can utilize the playstyle that suits them best, whether it is tanking up hits to deliver powerful blows or attacking and rebuffing foes from afar.

That said, Archetypes can be freely switched between, so there is room for experimentation too.

2) Focus on Stamina first

As players grow stronger, they will be able to select between stat boosts for their character to make them more efficient in and out of combat by utilizing the returning Milk Molar mechanic. Among these, we recommend focusing on Stamina first. This allows players to perform dodges, parries, and blocks in battle, as well as enabling them to move around faster by sprinting more frequently.

3) Peek to track enemies in the distance

Peeking is a scouting mechanic that lets players scan creatures. This nets them a Creature Card that lists all details about that critter, including their description as well as Weaknesses, Resistances, and Weak Points. This allows players to enter any battle prepared in advance, giving them a significant advantage.

Scouting in this manner also allows marking points of interest, making it useful for exploring.

Mounting Buggies makes it easier to battle foes (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

4) Unlock Mutations faster by grinding them early

Mutations are bonuses that can be obtained by performing certain actions. So, in the case of Survival Mutations like Cardio Fan and Reliable Fan, players need to deplete stamina and revive teammates, respectively. For the former, players can obtain it by depleting Stamina 300 times, and for the latter, reviving teammates 30 times.

Reliable Fan works on the transport companion Buggies, too. To farm it easily, we recommend doing it in co-op by turning Friendly Fire on and downing allies (without any armor equipped) in a safe area by punching them and then reviving them. Given how challenging the game can get, this Mutation should prove very useful.

5) Use Buggys to your advantage

Buggies are companion mounts that change the way players can tackle challenges in Grounded 2. One of the first Buggies that players will unlock is the Red Soldier Ant, with an egg obtained from the Hatchery Anthill area. However, getting to it isn’t easy since the area is infested with enemies and requires trekking to the Nursery located at the heart of the dungeon.

Successful expeditions can bring it back to base, research it at the Research Station, and hatch it using the Hatchery. This will not just reward players with a handy mount that makes exploration much faster and easier, but also makes combat possible while mounted. Dismounting a Buggy allows the AI companion to aid in combat and enables using them as mules for carrying resources.

