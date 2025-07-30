All base-building and construction recipes in Grounded 2

As a survival game, one would naturally expect Grounded 2 to have an in-depth base-building system. While the options here are not as wide as the first game, there are already quite a few base-building and contrsuction material recipes in Early Access. Even though there's no base-damage system like in Dune Awakening here, the various materials allow you to flavor your base sufficiently.

Here, we'll list out all the base-building blocks, scaffoldings, walls, and everything in between you can place in Grounded 2, and what materials you'll need for it.

Every construction (base-building) recipe in Grounded 2

There's not a lot of variety, but it's good enough for now (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Before we proceed with the construction recipes, note that most of them aren't unlocked by default in Grounded 2. You either have to haul the cargo to the Resource Analyzer to unlock the recipe, or buy it from the Science Shop in some cases. Both of these things are accessible right after you finish the first mission in Grounded 2, so it's just a matter of fetching the ingredients and farming enough Raw Science.

Grass

Block Ingredients required Grass Floor Grass Plank x4 Grass Half Floor Grass Plank x2 Triangle Floor Grass Plank x2 Grass Curved Floor Grass Plank x4 Grass Curved Half Floor Grass Plank x2 Grass Curved Outer Floor Grass Plank x2 Grass Quarter Floor Grass Plank x1 Grass Wall Grass Plank x4 Grass Half Wall A and B Grass Plank x2 Windowed Grass Wall Grass Plank x3Weed Stem x1 Triangle Wall Grass Plank x2 Grass Curved Wall Grass Plank x4 Grass Curved Half Wall A and B Grass Plank x2 Grass Half Wall Vertical A and B Grass Plank x2 Grass Quarter Wall Grass Plank x1 Grass Quarter Triangle Wall Grass Plank x1 Grass Gable Grass Plank x4

Sturdy (Grass + Weed Stem)

Block Ingredients required Grass Door and Curved Door Weed Stem x1Grass Plank x3Sprig x1Crude Rope x2 Sturdy Wall Grass Plank x4Weed Stem x1 Windowed Sturdy Wall Grass Plank x3Weed Stem x2 Windowed Sturdy Curved Wall Grass Plank x3Weed Stem x2 Sturdy Curved Wall Grass Plank x4Weed Stem x1 Sturdy Door and Curved Door Weed Stem x3Crude Rope x4Sprig x1

Stem (Stem Weed + Crude Rope)

Block Ingredients required Stem Gable Weed Stem x3 Door Frame Weed Stem x1Crude Rope x2 Stem Wall Weed Stem x3 Stem Floor Weed Stem x4Crude Rope x2 Stem Half Floor Weed Stem x2Crude Rope x1 Triangle Stem Floor Weed Stem x2Crude Rope x1 Stem Curved Floor Weed Stem x4Crude Rope x2 Stem Curved Half Floor Weed Stem x2Crude Rope x2 Stem Curved Outer Floor Weed Stem x2Crude Rope x2 Stem Quarter Floor Weed Stem x1Crude Rope x1 Windowed Stem Curved Wall Weed Stem x2 Stem Half Wall Weed Stem x2 Windowed Stem Wall Weed Stem x2 Triangle Stem Wall Weed Stem x2 Stem Curved Wall Weed Stem x3 Stem Curved Half Wall Weed Stem x2 Palisade Crude Rope x2Weed Stem x8 Palisade Curved Wall Crude Rope x2Weed Stem x8 Palisade Half Wall Vertical Crude Rope x2Weed Stem x4 Palisade Gate Weed Stem x4Crude Rope x4 Palisade Curved Gate Weed Stem x4Crude Rope x4 Stem Half Wall Vertical Weed Stem x2 Stem Quarter Wall Weed Stem x2 Stem Quarter Triangle Wall Weed Stem x2

Clover (Clover Leaf, Weed Stem, Sap)

Block Ingredients required Clover Gable Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Roof Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Roof Corner Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Roof Sq. Corner Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Roof Int. Corner Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Peaked Roof Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Peaked Dome Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Flat Roof Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Flat Triangle Roof Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2 Clover Quarter Roof Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x2Sap x2 Clover Half Flat Roof Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x2Sap x2 Clover Quarter Flat Roof Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x1Sap x2

Pine (Pine Needle, Weed Stem)

Block Ingredient required Pine Wall Pine Needle x4Weed Stem x1 Pine Door Weed Stem x3Pine Needle x4Sap x2 Pine Door Frame Weed Stem x2Sap x2 Windowed Pine Wall Pine Needle x3Weed Stem x1 Pine Triangle Wall Pine Needle x3Weed Stem x1 Pine Half Wall A Pine Needle x2Weed Stem x1 Pine Half Wall Vertical A Pine Needle x2Weed Stem x1 Pine Quarter Wall Pine Needle x1 Pine Gable Pine Needle x2Weed Stem x1 Pine Quarter Triangle Wall Pine Needle x1 Inverted Pine Triangle Wall Pine Needle x2Weed Stem x1 Inverted Pine Quarter Triangle Pine Needle x1

Pinecone (Spiky Bur, Pinecone Piece)

Block Ingredients required Pinecone Roof Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Roof Corner Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Roof Sq. Corner Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Roof Int. Corner Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Peaked Roof Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Peaked Dome Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Flat Roof Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Flat Triangle Roof Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Gable Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2 Pinecone Quarter Roof Spiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1 Pinecone Half Flat Roof Spiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1 Pinecone Quarter Flat Roof Spiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1

Thatch (Weed Stem, Milkweed Chunk)

Block Ingredients required Thatch Roof Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Roof Corner Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Roof Sq. Corner Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Roof Interior Corner Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Peaked Roof Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Big Peaked Dome Weed Stem x4Milkweed Chunk x6 Thatch Peaked Dome Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Flat Roof Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Flat Triangle Roof Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Gable Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2 Thatch Quarter Roof Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1 Thatch Half Flat Roof Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1 Thatch Quarter Flat Roof Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1 Thatch Roof Interior Sq. Corner Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2

Framing blocks

Material Block Recipe Stem Stem Scaffold Weed Stem (2) Bracket Scaffold Weed Stem (2) Triangle Scaffold Weed Stem (1) Triangle Bracket Scaffold Weed Stem (1) Clay Clay Foundation Clay (4) Clay Ramp Clay (2) Half Clay Foundation Clay (2) Curved Clay Foundation Clay (4) Pebblet Pebblet Foundation Clay (2)Pebblet (3) Pebblet Ramp Clay (1)Pebblet (2) Half Pebblet Foundation Clay (1)Pebblet (2) Curved Pebblet Foundation Clay (2)Pebblet (3) Stem Pillar Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (1)Pebblet (1) Quarter Clay Foundation Clay (1)Pebblet (1) Clay Pillar Clay (2) Pebblet Pillar Pebblet (2)Clay (1) Quarter Pebblet Foundation Pebblet (1)Clay (1) Grass Grass Stairs Grass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1) Corner Grass Stairs Grass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1) Int. Corner Grass Stairs Grass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1) Half Corner Grass Stairs Grass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1) Half Int. Corner Grass Stairs Grass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1) Grass Half Stairs Grass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1) Acorn Acorn Spiral Stairs Acorn Shell (8)Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (6) Acorn Stairs Acorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1) Corner Acorn Stairs Acorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1) Int. Corner Acorn Stairs Acorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1) Half Corner Acorn Stairs Acorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1) Half Int. Corner Acorn Stairs Acorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1) Acorn Half Stairs Acorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1) Clover Clover Awning Clover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2) Clover Awning B Clover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2) Clover Half Awning Clover Leaf (4)Weed Stem (1) Clover Awning Corner Clover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2) Crow Feather Crow Awning Crow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2) Crow Awning Corner Crow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2) Crow Awning B Crow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2) Crow Half Awning Crow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (1)

Fences and paving

Block Recipe Sprig Fence Sprig (3)Crude Rope (2) Sprig Railing Sprig (3)Crude Rope (2) Sprig Curved Fence Sprig (3)Crude Rope (2) Acorn Fence Acorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4) Acorn Railing Acorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4) Acorn Curved Fence Acorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4) Pebblet Path Pebblet (10) Curved Pebblet Path Pebblet (10)

Decorations

Item Recipe Pebblet Axe Wall Mount Acorn Shell (1)Sprig (3)Pebblet (2)Crude Rope (1) Pebblet Hammer Wall Mount Acorn Shell (1)Sprig (3)Pebblet (4)Crude Rope (1) Pebblet Shovel Wall Mount Acorn Shell (2)Sprig (2)Crude Rope (1) Repair Tool Wall Mount Acorn Shell (1)Red Ant Part (2)Clay (4)Crude Rope (3) Plant Lamp Sprig (2)Sap (3)Dry Grass Chunk (2) Sap Sconce Sap (1)Dry Grass Chunk (3)Sprig (2) Slime Mold Sconce Slime Mold Stalk (1)Crude Rope (2) Fireplace Hearth Pebblet (4)Clay (8)Dry Grass Chunk (5) Fireplace Chimney Pebblet (4)Clay (5) Fireplace Half Chimney Pebblet (2)Clay (3) Fireplace Vent Pebblet (4)Clay (5) Chimney’d Clover Roof Pebblet (4)Clay (5)Clover Leaf (3) Chimney’d Crow Roof Pebblet (4)Clay (5)Crow Feather Piece (3) Ant Candle Red Ant Head (1)Sap (2)Lilypad Wax (4) Spider Candle Orb Weaver Fang (1)Sap (2)Lilypad Wax (4)Silk Rope (1) Grass Side Table Grass Plank (2)Crude Rope (1)Sap (1)Weed Stem (1) Normal Chair Sprig (5)Grass Plank (1)Crude Rope (4)Red Ant Part (2) Blueberry Chair Blueberry Leather (4)Sap (4)Acorn Shell (1)Flower Petal (2) Pine Chair Clay (3)Pine Needle (2)Bombardier Part (2)Unstable Goo (1) Weapon Wall Mount Clay (5)Acorn Shell (1) Armor Dummy Clay (5)Sprig (5)Crude Rope (3) Grass Table Acorn Shell (1)Grass Plank (3)Red Ant Part (4)Crude Rope (3) Clover Table Clover Leaf (3)Sap (2)Red Ant Part (3)Sprig (1) Dry Grass Partition Dry Grass Chunk (4)Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (2) Acorn Shelf Sap (4)Acorn Shell (2)Sprig (2) Trash Can Crude Rope (4)Acorn Shell (4)Dry Grass Chunk (4) Pine Wall Lamp Pine Needle (2)Spine Nub (1)Bombardier Part (1)Unstable Goo (2) Sign Frame Acorn Shell (1)Acorn Top (1)Crude Rope (4) Picture Frame Acorn Shell (1)Sap (5) Vase A Clay (5)Bug Rubber (1) Vase B Clay (5) Vase C Clay (5)Bug Rubber (1) Ant Head Totem Red Ant Head (1)Sprig (1)Crude Rope (1)

Stuffed Bugs

Item Recipe Red Worker Ant Mount Red Ant Head (1)Acorn Shell (1) Red Soldier Ant Wall Mount Red Ant MandiblesAcorn Shell (1) Orb Weaver Wall Mount Orb Weaver Chunk (2)Orb Weaver Fang (1)Acorn Shell (1) Wolf Spider Wall Mount Wolf Spider Chunk (2)Wolf Spider Fang (1)Acorn Shell (1) Larva Wall Mount Larva Spike (3)Acorn Shell (1) Bombardier Wall Mount Boiling Gland (1)Acorn Shell (1)Bombardier Part (2) Ladybug Wall Mount Ladybug Head (1)Acorn Shell (1) Bee Wall Mount Bee Fuzz (3)Acorn Shell (1) Mosquito Wall Mount Mosquito Beak (1)Acorn Shell (1) Spiderling Wall Mount Orb Weaver Chunk (1)Acorn Shell (1) Mite Wall Mount Mite Fuzz (4)Acorn Shell (1) Stinkbug Wall Mount Stinkbug Part (3)Acorn Shell (1) Weevil Wall Mount Raw Weevil Meat (2)Acorn Shell (1) Gnat Wall Mount Raw Gnat Meat (2)Acorn Shell (1) Aphid Wall Mount Raw Aphid Meat (2)Acorn Shell (1) Grub Wall Mount Raw Grub Meat (2)Acorn Shell (1) Northern Scorpion Wall Mount Northern Scorpion Chunk (4)Northern Scorpion Pincer (2)Acorn Shell (1) Blue Butterfly Wall Mount Blue Butterfly Chunk (3)Blue Butterfly Scales (3)Acorn Shell (1) Cockroach Wall Mount Roach Head (1)Roach Chunk (3)Acorn Shell (1) Praying Mantis Wall Mount Praying Mantis Head (1)Acorn Shell (1) Stuffed Red Soldier Ant Red Ant Mandibles (2)Red Ant Part (5)Mite Fuzz (5) Stuffed Aphid Raw Aphid Meat (2)Mite Fuzz (2) Stuffed Weevil Weevil Nose (1)Raw Weevil Meat (4)Mite Fuzz (2) Stuffed Mite Mite Fuzz (10) Stuffed Bee Bee Stinger (1)Bee Fuzz (5) Stuffed Gnat Raw Gnat Meat (2)Gnat Meat (5) Stuffed Bombardier Bombardier Part (5)Boiling Gland (1)Gnat Fuzz (10) Stuffed Ladybug Ladybug Part (5)Ladybug Head (1)Bee Fuzz (10) Stuffed Stinkbug Stinkbug Part (5)Stinkbug Gas Sack (1)Bee Fuzz (10) Stuffed Red Worker Ant Red Ant Head (1)Red Ant Part (2)Mite Fuzz (2) Stuffed Larva Larva Spike (5)Mite Fuzz (2) Stuffed Orb Weaver Orb Weaver Chunk (4)Orb Weaver Fang (1)Mite Fuzz (5) Stuffed Wolf Spider Wolf Spider Chunk (5)Wolf Spider Fang (2)Bee Fuzz (5) Stuffed Spiderling Web Fiber (4)Mite Fuzz (5) Stuffed Mosquito Mosquito Beak (2)Bee Fuzz (5) Stuffed Grub Raw Grub Meat (2)Gnat Fuzz (5) Stuffed Northern Scorpion Northern Scorpion Chunk (5)Northern Scorpion Pincer (2)Northern Scorpion Stinger (1)Bee Fuzz (6) Stuffed Caterpillar Spine Nub (4)Caterpillar Goop (4)Milkweed Tuft (3) Stuffed Garden Snail Garden Snail Eyestalk (2)Garden Snail Slime (2)Garden Snail Fragment (4)Milkweed Tuft (3) Stuffed Blue Butterfly Blue Butterfly Chunk (4)Blue Butterfly Wing (2)Blue Butterfly Scales (3)Milkweed Tuft (4) Stuffed Cockroach Roach Chunk (5)Roach Head (1)Bee Fuzz (5) Stuffed Praying Mantis Nymph Praying Mantis Head (1)Praying Mantis Chunk (5)Praying Mantis Claw (2)Milkweed Tuft (10)

All Workstations and utility constructible recipes in Grounded 2

Other than purely ornamental indoor and outdoor furnishing, there are all manners of facilities you must make in Grounded 2. This includes all the crafting stations that are critical for progression, as well as various utility objects that streamline the process of collecting and storing more items. Like the building blocks, many of these need to be unlocked either via the Science Shop or after analyzing new resources. Here they are:

Workstations

Workstation Recipe Roasting Spit Pebblet (4)Sprig (3)Dry Grass Chunk (3) Workbench Grass Plank (3)Sprig (4)Sap (2) Spinning Wheel Acorn Top (2)Clay (4)Red Ant Part (4)Sap (3)Crude Rope (4) Smoothie Station Acorn Top (1)Sprig (4)Grub Sludge (5) Cookery Weed Stem (9)Clay (2)Acid Gland (1)Boiling Gland (1) Hatchery Weed Stem (6)Acorn Top (1)Acorn Shell (5)Mite Fuzz (5) Grinder Weed Stem (2)Acorn Shell (2)Flower Petal (3)Red Ant Part (5) Smithing Station Brittle Whetstone (1)Brittle Plating (1)Crude Rope (4)Sap (2)

Storage

Storage Recipe Storage Basket Clover Leaf (4)Crude Rope (3) Storage Chest Clover Leaf (2)Acorn Shell (4)Sap (1) Water Container Acorn Shell (3)Crude Rope (2)Clover Leaf (1) Egg Storage Pebblet (3)Acorn Shell (3)Mite Fuzz (3)Mint Shard (2) Fresh Storage Pine Needle (6)Mint Shard (5)Blue Butterfly Scales (5)

Utility

Utility Recipe Trail Marker Sprig (2)Plant Fiber (2)Clover Leaf (1) Lean-To Clover Leaf (3)Sprig (2) Simple Bed Weed Stem (4)Clay (4)Acorn Shell (2)Crude Rope (6)Crow Feather Piece (2) Bunk Bed Weed Stem (8)Acorn Shell (5)Crow Feather Piece (5) Plank Pallet Crude Rope (4)Pebblet (5)Dry Grass Chunk (3) Stem Pallet Crude Rope (4)Pebblet (2)Dry Grass Chunk (3)Sprig (4) Garden Patch Crude Rope (8)Weed Stem (6)Acorn Top (1)Spoiled Meat (1) Dew Collector Crude Rope (5)Weed Stem (6)Pebblet (8)Silk Rope (5) Jerky Rack Bombardier Part (5)Crude Rope (6) Sap Catcher Acorn Top (1)Weed Stem (2)Crude Rope (4) Target Blueberry Leather (2)Acorn Top (1)Acorn Shell (1)Sap (2) Standing Target Blueberry Leather (2)Acorn Top (1)Acorn Shell (1)Sap (2) Target Dummy Blueberry Leather (4)Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (2)Clay (1) Landing Pad Blueberry Leather (6)Crude Rope (3)Milkweed Tuft (6) Basketball Hoop Wed Fiber (2)Grass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1)Clay (5) Wall-Mounted Basketball Hoop Wed Fiber (2)Grass Plank (2)Acorn Shell (1)Clay (5)

Trap/Turret

Trap/Turret Recipe O.R.C. Disruption Bomb O.R.C. Receiver (2)Pine Needle (1)Sap (2)Silk Rope (1) Acorn Turret Acorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Silk Rope (3)Flower Petal (1)Weed Stem (2) Spike Strip Weed Stem (1)Thistle Needle (3)Sap (1)Crude Rope (1) Bounce Web Bug Rubber (2)Sprig (4)Flower Petal (3)

Nests

Nest Recipe Ant Nest Weed Stem (6)Clover Leaf (6)Crude Rope (3)Acorn Shell (1) Spider Nest Weed Stem (6)Pine Needle (6)Web Fiber (6)Silk Rope (4)

That's all about the constructible blocks, furnishings, workstations, and turret/trap recipes in Grounded 2 Early Access. More will get added as the game development progresses further, so stay tuned.

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More