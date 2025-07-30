All base-building and construction recipes in Grounded 2

As a survival game, one would naturally expect Grounded 2 to have an in-depth base-building system. While the options here are not as wide as the first game, there are already quite a few base-building and contrsuction material recipes in Early Access. Even though there's no base-damage system like in Dune Awakening here, the various materials allow you to flavor your base sufficiently.
Here, we'll list out all the base-building blocks, scaffoldings, walls, and everything in between you can place in Grounded 2, and what materials you'll need for it.
Every construction (base-building) recipe in Grounded 2
Before we proceed with the construction recipes, note that most of them aren't unlocked by default in Grounded 2. You either have to haul the cargo to the Resource Analyzer to unlock the recipe, or buy it from the Science Shop in some cases. Both of these things are accessible right after you finish the first mission in Grounded 2, so it's just a matter of fetching the ingredients and farming enough Raw Science.
Grass
Block
Ingredients required
Grass Floor
Grass Plank x4
Grass Half Floor
Grass Plank x2
Triangle Floor
Grass Plank x2
Grass Curved Floor
Grass Plank x4
Grass Curved Half Floor
Grass Plank x2
Grass Curved Outer Floor
Grass Plank x2
Grass Quarter Floor
Grass Plank x1
Grass Wall
Grass Plank x4
Grass Half Wall A and B
Grass Plank x2
Windowed Grass Wall
Grass Plank x3Weed Stem x1
Triangle Wall
Grass Plank x2
Grass Curved Wall
Grass Plank x4
Grass Curved Half Wall A and B
Grass Plank x2
Grass Half Wall Vertical A and B
Grass Plank x2
Grass Quarter Wall
Grass Plank x1
Grass Quarter Triangle Wall
Grass Plank x1
Grass Gable
Grass Plank x4
Sturdy (Grass + Weed Stem)
Block
Ingredients required
Grass Door and Curved Door
Weed Stem x1Grass Plank x3Sprig x1Crude Rope x2
Sturdy Wall
Grass Plank x4Weed Stem x1
Windowed Sturdy Wall
Grass Plank x3Weed Stem x2
Windowed Sturdy Curved Wall
Grass Plank x3Weed Stem x2
Sturdy Curved Wall
Grass Plank x4Weed Stem x1
Sturdy Door and Curved Door
Weed Stem x3Crude Rope x4Sprig x1
Stem (Stem Weed + Crude Rope)
Block
Ingredients required
Stem Gable
Weed Stem x3
Door Frame
Weed Stem x1Crude Rope x2
Stem Wall
Weed Stem x3
Stem Floor
Weed Stem x4Crude Rope x2
Stem Half Floor
Weed Stem x2Crude Rope x1
Triangle Stem Floor
Weed Stem x2Crude Rope x1
Stem Curved Floor
Weed Stem x4Crude Rope x2
Stem Curved Half Floor
Weed Stem x2Crude Rope x2
Stem Curved Outer Floor
Weed Stem x2Crude Rope x2
Stem Quarter Floor
Weed Stem x1Crude Rope x1
Windowed Stem Curved Wall
Weed Stem x2
Stem Half Wall
Weed Stem x2
Windowed Stem Wall
Weed Stem x2
Triangle Stem Wall
Weed Stem x2
Stem Curved Wall
Weed Stem x3
Stem Curved Half Wall
Weed Stem x2
Palisade
Crude Rope x2Weed Stem x8
Palisade Curved Wall
Crude Rope x2Weed Stem x8
Palisade Half Wall Vertical
Crude Rope x2Weed Stem x4
Palisade Gate
Weed Stem x4Crude Rope x4
Palisade Curved Gate
Weed Stem x4Crude Rope x4
Stem Half Wall Vertical
Weed Stem x2
Stem Quarter Wall
Weed Stem x2
Stem Quarter Triangle Wall
Weed Stem x2
Clover (Clover Leaf, Weed Stem, Sap)
Block
Ingredients required
Clover Gable
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Roof
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Roof Corner
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Roof Sq. Corner
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Roof Int. Corner
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Peaked Roof
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Peaked Dome
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Flat Roof
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Flat Triangle Roof
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Quarter Roof
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x2Sap x2
Clover Half Flat Roof
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x2Sap x2
Clover Quarter Flat Roof
Weed Stem x1Clover Leaf x1Sap x2
Pine (Pine Needle, Weed Stem)
Block
Ingredient required
Pine Wall
Pine Needle x4Weed Stem x1
Pine Door
Weed Stem x3Pine Needle x4Sap x2
Pine Door Frame
Weed Stem x2Sap x2
Windowed Pine Wall
Pine Needle x3Weed Stem x1
Pine Triangle Wall
Pine Needle x3Weed Stem x1
Pine Half Wall A
Pine Needle x2Weed Stem x1
Pine Half Wall Vertical A
Pine Needle x2Weed Stem x1
Pine Quarter Wall
Pine Needle x1
Pine Gable
Pine Needle x2Weed Stem x1
Pine Quarter Triangle Wall
Pine Needle x1
Inverted Pine Triangle Wall
Pine Needle x2Weed Stem x1
Inverted Pine Quarter Triangle
Pine Needle x1
Pinecone (Spiky Bur, Pinecone Piece)
Block
Ingredients required
Pinecone Roof
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Roof Corner
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Roof Sq. Corner
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Roof Int. Corner
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Peaked Roof
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Peaked Dome
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Flat Roof
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Flat Triangle Roof
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Gable
Spiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Quarter Roof
Spiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1
Pinecone Half Flat Roof
Spiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1
Pinecone Quarter Flat Roof
Spiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1
Thatch (Weed Stem, Milkweed Chunk)
Block
Ingredients required
Thatch Roof
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Roof Corner
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Roof Sq. Corner
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Roof Interior Corner
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Peaked Roof
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Big Peaked Dome
Weed Stem x4Milkweed Chunk x6
Thatch Peaked Dome
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Flat Roof
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Flat Triangle Roof
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Gable
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Quarter Roof
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1
Thatch Half Flat Roof
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1
Thatch Quarter Flat Roof
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1
Thatch Roof Interior Sq. Corner
Weed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Framing blocks
Material
Block
Recipe
Stem
Stem Scaffold
Weed Stem (2)
Bracket Scaffold
Weed Stem (2)
Triangle Scaffold
Weed Stem (1)
Triangle Bracket Scaffold
Weed Stem (1)
Clay
Clay Foundation
Clay (4)
Clay Ramp
Clay (2)
Half Clay Foundation
Clay (2)
Curved Clay Foundation
Clay (4)
Pebblet
Pebblet Foundation
Clay (2)Pebblet (3)
Pebblet Ramp
Clay (1)Pebblet (2)
Half Pebblet Foundation
Clay (1)Pebblet (2)
Curved Pebblet Foundation
Clay (2)Pebblet (3)
Stem Pillar
Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (1)Pebblet (1)
Quarter Clay Foundation
Clay (1)Pebblet (1)
Clay Pillar
Clay (2)
Pebblet Pillar
Pebblet (2)Clay (1)
Quarter Pebblet Foundation
Pebblet (1)Clay (1)
Grass
Grass Stairs
Grass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1)
Corner Grass Stairs
Grass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1)
Int. Corner Grass Stairs
Grass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1)
Half Corner Grass Stairs
Grass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1)
Half Int. Corner Grass Stairs
Grass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1)
Grass Half Stairs
Grass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1)
Acorn
Acorn Spiral Stairs
Acorn Shell (8)Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (6)
Acorn Stairs
Acorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1)
Corner Acorn Stairs
Acorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1)
Int. Corner Acorn Stairs
Acorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1)
Half Corner Acorn Stairs
Acorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1)
Half Int. Corner Acorn Stairs
Acorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1)
Acorn Half Stairs
Acorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1)
Clover
Clover Awning
Clover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2)
Clover Awning B
Clover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2)
Clover Half Awning
Clover Leaf (4)Weed Stem (1)
Clover Awning Corner
Clover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2)
Crow Feather
Crow Awning
Crow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2)
Crow Awning Corner
Crow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2)
Crow Awning B
Crow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2)
Crow Half Awning
Crow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (1)
Fences and paving
Block
Recipe
Sprig Fence
Sprig (3)Crude Rope (2)
Sprig Railing
Sprig (3)Crude Rope (2)
Sprig Curved Fence
Sprig (3)Crude Rope (2)
Acorn Fence
Acorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4)
Acorn Railing
Acorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4)
Acorn Curved Fence
Acorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4)
Pebblet Path
Pebblet (10)
Curved Pebblet Path
Pebblet (10)
Decorations
Item
Recipe
Pebblet Axe Wall Mount
Acorn Shell (1)Sprig (3)Pebblet (2)Crude Rope (1)
Pebblet Hammer Wall Mount
Acorn Shell (1)Sprig (3)Pebblet (4)Crude Rope (1)
Pebblet Shovel Wall Mount
Acorn Shell (2)Sprig (2)Crude Rope (1)
Repair Tool Wall Mount
Acorn Shell (1)Red Ant Part (2)Clay (4)Crude Rope (3)
All Workstations and utility constructible recipes in Grounded 2
Other than purely ornamental indoor and outdoor furnishing, there are all manners of facilities you must make in Grounded 2. This includes all the crafting stations that are critical for progression, as well as various utility objects that streamline the process of collecting and storing more items. Like the building blocks, many of these need to be unlocked either via the Science Shop or after analyzing new resources. Here they are:
Workstations
Workstation
Recipe
Roasting Spit
Pebblet (4)Sprig (3)Dry Grass Chunk (3)
Workbench
Grass Plank (3)Sprig (4)Sap (2)
Spinning Wheel
Acorn Top (2)Clay (4)Red Ant Part (4)Sap (3)Crude Rope (4)
Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.