  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All base-building and construction recipes in Grounded 2

All base-building and construction recipes in Grounded 2

By Sambit Pal
Modified Jul 30, 2025 23:28 GMT
grounded 2 base building recipes
Almost can smell the kombucha (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)
Contents

As a survival game, one would naturally expect Grounded 2 to have an in-depth base-building system. While the options here are not as wide as the first game, there are already quite a few base-building and contrsuction material recipes in Early Access. Even though there's no base-damage system like in Dune Awakening here, the various materials allow you to flavor your base sufficiently.

Ad

Here, we'll list out all the base-building blocks, scaffoldings, walls, and everything in between you can place in Grounded 2, and what materials you'll need for it.

Every construction (base-building) recipe in Grounded 2

There&#039;s not a lot of variety, but it&#039;s good enough for now (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)
There's not a lot of variety, but it's good enough for now (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Before we proceed with the construction recipes, note that most of them aren't unlocked by default in Grounded 2. You either have to haul the cargo to the Resource Analyzer to unlock the recipe, or buy it from the Science Shop in some cases. Both of these things are accessible right after you finish the first mission in Grounded 2, so it's just a matter of fetching the ingredients and farming enough Raw Science.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Grass

BlockIngredients required
Grass FloorGrass Plank x4
Grass Half FloorGrass Plank x2
Triangle FloorGrass Plank x2
Grass Curved FloorGrass Plank x4
Grass Curved Half FloorGrass Plank x2
Grass Curved Outer FloorGrass Plank x2
Grass Quarter FloorGrass Plank x1
Grass WallGrass Plank x4
Grass Half Wall A and BGrass Plank x2
Windowed Grass WallGrass Plank x3Weed Stem x1
Triangle WallGrass Plank x2
Grass Curved WallGrass Plank x4
Grass Curved Half Wall A and BGrass Plank x2
Grass Half Wall Vertical A and BGrass Plank x2
Grass Quarter WallGrass Plank x1
Grass Quarter Triangle WallGrass Plank x1
Grass GableGrass Plank x4
Ad

Sturdy (Grass + Weed Stem)

BlockIngredients required
Grass Door and Curved DoorWeed Stem x1Grass Plank x3Sprig x1Crude Rope x2
Sturdy WallGrass Plank x4Weed Stem x1
Windowed Sturdy WallGrass Plank x3Weed Stem x2
Windowed Sturdy Curved WallGrass Plank x3Weed Stem x2
Sturdy Curved WallGrass Plank x4Weed Stem x1
Sturdy Door and Curved DoorWeed Stem x3Crude Rope x4Sprig x1
Ad

Stem (Stem Weed + Crude Rope)

BlockIngredients required
Stem GableWeed Stem x3
Door FrameWeed Stem x1Crude Rope x2
Stem WallWeed Stem x3
Stem FloorWeed Stem x4Crude Rope x2
Stem Half FloorWeed Stem x2Crude Rope x1
Triangle Stem FloorWeed Stem x2Crude Rope x1
Stem Curved FloorWeed Stem x4Crude Rope x2
Stem Curved Half FloorWeed Stem x2Crude Rope x2
Stem Curved Outer FloorWeed Stem x2Crude Rope x2
Stem Quarter FloorWeed Stem x1Crude Rope x1
Windowed Stem Curved WallWeed Stem x2
Stem Half WallWeed Stem x2
Windowed Stem WallWeed Stem x2
Triangle Stem WallWeed Stem x2
Stem Curved WallWeed Stem x3
Stem Curved Half WallWeed Stem x2
PalisadeCrude Rope x2Weed Stem x8
Palisade Curved WallCrude Rope x2Weed Stem x8
Palisade Half Wall VerticalCrude Rope x2Weed Stem x4
Palisade GateWeed Stem x4Crude Rope x4
Palisade Curved GateWeed Stem x4Crude Rope x4
Stem Half Wall VerticalWeed Stem x2
Stem Quarter WallWeed Stem x2
Stem Quarter Triangle WallWeed Stem x2
Ad

Clover (Clover Leaf, Weed Stem, Sap)

BlockIngredients required
Clover GableWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover RoofWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Roof CornerWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Roof Sq. CornerWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Roof Int. CornerWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Peaked RoofWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Peaked DomeWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Flat RoofWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Flat Triangle RoofWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x4Sap x2
Clover Quarter RoofWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x2Sap x2
Clover Half Flat RoofWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x2Sap x2
Clover Quarter Flat RoofWeed Stem x1Clover Leaf x1Sap x2
Ad

Pine (Pine Needle, Weed Stem)

BlockIngredient required
Pine WallPine Needle x4Weed Stem x1
Pine DoorWeed Stem x3Pine Needle x4Sap x2
Pine Door FrameWeed Stem x2Sap x2
Windowed Pine WallPine Needle x3Weed Stem x1
Pine Triangle WallPine Needle x3Weed Stem x1
Pine Half Wall APine Needle x2Weed Stem x1
Pine Half Wall Vertical APine Needle x2Weed Stem x1
Pine Quarter WallPine Needle x1
Pine GablePine Needle x2Weed Stem x1
Pine Quarter Triangle WallPine Needle x1
Inverted Pine Triangle WallPine Needle x2Weed Stem x1
Inverted Pine Quarter TrianglePine Needle x1
Ad

Pinecone (Spiky Bur, Pinecone Piece)

BlockIngredients required
Pinecone RoofSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Roof CornerSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Roof Sq. CornerSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Roof Int. CornerSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Peaked RoofSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Peaked DomeSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Flat RoofSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Flat Triangle RoofSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone GableSpiky Bur x2Pinecone Piece x2
Pinecone Quarter RoofSpiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1
Pinecone Half Flat RoofSpiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1
Pinecone Quarter Flat RoofSpiky Bur x1Pinecone Piece x1
Ad

Thatch (Weed Stem, Milkweed Chunk)

BlockIngredients required
Thatch RoofWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Roof CornerWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Roof Sq. CornerWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Roof Interior CornerWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Peaked RoofWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Big Peaked DomeWeed Stem x4Milkweed Chunk x6
Thatch Peaked DomeWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Flat RoofWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Flat Triangle RoofWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch GableWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Thatch Quarter RoofWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1
Thatch Half Flat RoofWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1
Thatch Quarter Flat RoofWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x1
Thatch Roof Interior Sq. CornerWeed Stem x1Milkweed Chunk x2
Ad

Framing blocks

MaterialBlockRecipe
StemStem ScaffoldWeed Stem (2)
Bracket ScaffoldWeed Stem (2)
Triangle ScaffoldWeed Stem (1)
Triangle Bracket ScaffoldWeed Stem (1)
ClayClay FoundationClay (4)
Clay RampClay (2)
Half Clay FoundationClay (2)
Curved Clay FoundationClay (4)
PebbletPebblet FoundationClay (2)Pebblet (3)
Pebblet RampClay (1)Pebblet (2)
Half Pebblet FoundationClay (1)Pebblet (2)
Curved Pebblet FoundationClay (2)Pebblet (3)
Stem PillarWeed Stem (1)Crude Rope (1)Pebblet (1)
Quarter Clay FoundationClay (1)Pebblet (1)
Clay PillarClay (2)
Pebblet PillarPebblet (2)Clay (1)
Quarter Pebblet FoundationPebblet (1)Clay (1)
GrassGrass StairsGrass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1)
Corner Grass StairsGrass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1)
Int. Corner Grass StairsGrass Plank (4)Weed Stem (1)
Half Corner Grass StairsGrass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1)
Half Int. Corner Grass StairsGrass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1)
Grass Half StairsGrass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1)
AcornAcorn Spiral StairsAcorn Shell (8)Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (6)
Acorn StairsAcorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1)
Corner Acorn StairsAcorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1)
Int. Corner Acorn StairsAcorn Shell (4)Weed Stem (1)
Half Corner Acorn StairsAcorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1)
Half Int. Corner Acorn StairsAcorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1)
Acorn Half StairsAcorn Shell (2)Weed Stem (1)
CloverClover AwningClover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2)
Clover Awning BClover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2)
Clover Half AwningClover Leaf (4)Weed Stem (1)
Clover Awning CornerClover Leaf (8)Weed Stem (2)
Crow FeatherCrow AwningCrow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2)
Crow Awning CornerCrow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2)
Crow Awning BCrow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (2)
Crow Half AwningCrow Feather Piece (4)Weed Stem (1)
Ad

Fences and paving

BlockRecipe
Sprig FenceSprig (3)Crude Rope (2)
Sprig RailingSprig (3)Crude Rope (2)
Sprig Curved FenceSprig (3)Crude Rope (2)
Acorn FenceAcorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4)
Acorn RailingAcorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4)
Acorn Curved FenceAcorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Thistle Needle (4)
Pebblet PathPebblet (10)
Curved Pebblet PathPebblet (10)
Ad

Decorations

ItemRecipe
Pebblet Axe Wall MountAcorn Shell (1)Sprig (3)Pebblet (2)Crude Rope (1)
Pebblet Hammer Wall MountAcorn Shell (1)Sprig (3)Pebblet (4)Crude Rope (1)
Pebblet Shovel Wall MountAcorn Shell (2)Sprig (2)Crude Rope (1)
Repair Tool Wall MountAcorn Shell (1)Red Ant Part (2)Clay (4)Crude Rope (3)
Plant LampSprig (2)Sap (3)Dry Grass Chunk (2)
Sap SconceSap (1)Dry Grass Chunk (3)Sprig (2)
Slime Mold SconceSlime Mold Stalk (1)Crude Rope (2)
Fireplace HearthPebblet (4)Clay (8)Dry Grass Chunk (5)
Fireplace ChimneyPebblet (4)Clay (5)
Fireplace Half ChimneyPebblet (2)Clay (3)
Fireplace VentPebblet (4)Clay (5)
Chimney’d Clover RoofPebblet (4)Clay (5)Clover Leaf (3)
Chimney’d Crow RoofPebblet (4)Clay (5)Crow Feather Piece (3)
Ant CandleRed Ant Head (1)Sap (2)Lilypad Wax (4)
Spider CandleOrb Weaver Fang (1)Sap (2)Lilypad Wax (4)Silk Rope (1)
Grass Side TableGrass Plank (2)Crude Rope (1)Sap (1)Weed Stem (1)
Normal ChairSprig (5)Grass Plank (1)Crude Rope (4)Red Ant Part (2)
Blueberry ChairBlueberry Leather (4)Sap (4)Acorn Shell (1)Flower Petal (2)
Pine ChairClay (3)Pine Needle (2)Bombardier Part (2)Unstable Goo (1)
Weapon Wall MountClay (5)Acorn Shell (1)
Armor DummyClay (5)Sprig (5)Crude Rope (3)
Grass TableAcorn Shell (1)Grass Plank (3)Red Ant Part (4)Crude Rope (3)
Clover TableClover Leaf (3)Sap (2)Red Ant Part (3)Sprig (1)
Dry Grass PartitionDry Grass Chunk (4)Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (2)
Acorn ShelfSap (4)Acorn Shell (2)Sprig (2)
Trash CanCrude Rope (4)Acorn Shell (4)Dry Grass Chunk (4)
Pine Wall LampPine Needle (2)Spine Nub (1)Bombardier Part (1)Unstable Goo (2)
Sign FrameAcorn Shell (1)Acorn Top (1)Crude Rope (4)
Picture FrameAcorn Shell (1)Sap (5)
Vase AClay (5)Bug Rubber (1)
Vase BClay (5)
Vase CClay (5)Bug Rubber (1)
Ant Head TotemRed Ant Head (1)Sprig (1)Crude Rope (1)
Ad

Stuffed Bugs

ItemRecipe
Red Worker Ant MountRed Ant Head (1)Acorn Shell (1)
Red Soldier Ant Wall MountRed Ant MandiblesAcorn Shell (1)
Orb Weaver Wall MountOrb Weaver Chunk (2)Orb Weaver Fang (1)Acorn Shell (1)
Wolf Spider Wall MountWolf Spider Chunk (2)Wolf Spider Fang (1)Acorn Shell (1)
Larva Wall MountLarva Spike (3)Acorn Shell (1)
Bombardier Wall MountBoiling Gland (1)Acorn Shell (1)Bombardier Part (2)
Ladybug Wall MountLadybug Head (1)Acorn Shell (1)
Bee Wall MountBee Fuzz (3)Acorn Shell (1)
Mosquito Wall MountMosquito Beak (1)Acorn Shell (1)
Spiderling Wall MountOrb Weaver Chunk (1)Acorn Shell (1)
Mite Wall MountMite Fuzz (4)Acorn Shell (1)
Stinkbug Wall MountStinkbug Part (3)Acorn Shell (1)
Weevil Wall MountRaw Weevil Meat (2)Acorn Shell (1)
Gnat Wall MountRaw Gnat Meat (2)Acorn Shell (1)
Aphid Wall MountRaw Aphid Meat (2)Acorn Shell (1)
Grub Wall MountRaw Grub Meat (2)Acorn Shell (1)
Northern Scorpion Wall MountNorthern Scorpion Chunk (4)Northern Scorpion Pincer (2)Acorn Shell (1)
Blue Butterfly Wall MountBlue Butterfly Chunk (3)Blue Butterfly Scales (3)Acorn Shell (1)
Cockroach Wall MountRoach Head (1)Roach Chunk (3)Acorn Shell (1)
Praying Mantis Wall MountPraying Mantis Head (1)Acorn Shell (1)
Stuffed Red Soldier AntRed Ant Mandibles (2)Red Ant Part (5)Mite Fuzz (5)
Stuffed AphidRaw Aphid Meat (2)Mite Fuzz (2)
Stuffed WeevilWeevil Nose (1)Raw Weevil Meat (4)Mite Fuzz (2)
Stuffed MiteMite Fuzz (10)
Stuffed BeeBee Stinger (1)Bee Fuzz (5)
Stuffed GnatRaw Gnat Meat (2)Gnat Meat (5)
Stuffed BombardierBombardier Part (5)Boiling Gland (1)Gnat Fuzz (10)
Stuffed LadybugLadybug Part (5)Ladybug Head (1)Bee Fuzz (10)
Stuffed StinkbugStinkbug Part (5)Stinkbug Gas Sack (1)Bee Fuzz (10)
Stuffed Red Worker AntRed Ant Head (1)Red Ant Part (2)Mite Fuzz (2)
Stuffed LarvaLarva Spike (5)Mite Fuzz (2)
Stuffed Orb WeaverOrb Weaver Chunk (4)Orb Weaver Fang (1)Mite Fuzz (5)
Stuffed Wolf SpiderWolf Spider Chunk (5)Wolf Spider Fang (2)Bee Fuzz (5)
Stuffed SpiderlingWeb Fiber (4)Mite Fuzz (5)
Stuffed MosquitoMosquito Beak (2)Bee Fuzz (5)
Stuffed GrubRaw Grub Meat (2)Gnat Fuzz (5)
Stuffed Northern ScorpionNorthern Scorpion Chunk (5)Northern Scorpion Pincer (2)Northern Scorpion Stinger (1)Bee Fuzz (6)
Stuffed CaterpillarSpine Nub (4)Caterpillar Goop (4)Milkweed Tuft (3)
Stuffed Garden SnailGarden Snail Eyestalk (2)Garden Snail Slime (2)Garden Snail Fragment (4)Milkweed Tuft (3)
Stuffed Blue ButterflyBlue Butterfly Chunk (4)Blue Butterfly Wing (2)Blue Butterfly Scales (3)Milkweed Tuft (4)
Stuffed CockroachRoach Chunk (5)Roach Head (1)Bee Fuzz (5)
Stuffed Praying Mantis NymphPraying Mantis Head (1)Praying Mantis Chunk (5)Praying Mantis Claw (2)Milkweed Tuft (10)
Ad

All Workstations and utility constructible recipes in Grounded 2

Other than purely ornamental indoor and outdoor furnishing, there are all manners of facilities you must make in Grounded 2. This includes all the crafting stations that are critical for progression, as well as various utility objects that streamline the process of collecting and storing more items. Like the building blocks, many of these need to be unlocked either via the Science Shop or after analyzing new resources. Here they are:

Ad

Workstations

WorkstationRecipe
Roasting SpitPebblet (4)Sprig (3)Dry Grass Chunk (3)
WorkbenchGrass Plank (3)Sprig (4)Sap (2)
Spinning WheelAcorn Top (2)Clay (4)Red Ant Part (4)Sap (3)Crude Rope (4)
Smoothie StationAcorn Top (1)Sprig (4)Grub Sludge (5)
CookeryWeed Stem (9)Clay (2)Acid Gland (1)Boiling Gland (1)
HatcheryWeed Stem (6)Acorn Top (1)Acorn Shell (5)Mite Fuzz (5)
GrinderWeed Stem (2)Acorn Shell (2)Flower Petal (3)Red Ant Part (5)
Smithing StationBrittle Whetstone (1)Brittle Plating (1)Crude Rope (4)Sap (2)
Ad

Storage

StorageRecipe
Storage BasketClover Leaf (4)Crude Rope (3)
Storage ChestClover Leaf (2)Acorn Shell (4)Sap (1)
Water ContainerAcorn Shell (3)Crude Rope (2)Clover Leaf (1)
Egg StoragePebblet (3)Acorn Shell (3)Mite Fuzz (3)Mint Shard (2)
Fresh StoragePine Needle (6)Mint Shard (5)Blue Butterfly Scales (5)
Ad

Utility

UtilityRecipe
Trail MarkerSprig (2)Plant Fiber (2)Clover Leaf (1)
Lean-ToClover Leaf (3)Sprig (2)
Simple BedWeed Stem (4)Clay (4)Acorn Shell (2)Crude Rope (6)Crow Feather Piece (2)
Bunk BedWeed Stem (8)Acorn Shell (5)Crow Feather Piece (5)
Plank PalletCrude Rope (4)Pebblet (5)Dry Grass Chunk (3)
Stem PalletCrude Rope (4)Pebblet (2)Dry Grass Chunk (3)Sprig (4)
Garden PatchCrude Rope (8)Weed Stem (6)Acorn Top (1)Spoiled Meat (1)
Dew CollectorCrude Rope (5)Weed Stem (6)Pebblet (8)Silk Rope (5)
Jerky RackBombardier Part (5)Crude Rope (6)
Sap CatcherAcorn Top (1)Weed Stem (2)Crude Rope (4)
TargetBlueberry Leather (2)Acorn Top (1)Acorn Shell (1)Sap (2)
Standing TargetBlueberry Leather (2)Acorn Top (1)Acorn Shell (1)Sap (2)
Target DummyBlueberry Leather (4)Weed Stem (1)Crude Rope (2)Clay (1)
Landing PadBlueberry Leather (6)Crude Rope (3)Milkweed Tuft (6)
Basketball HoopWed Fiber (2)Grass Plank (2)Weed Stem (1)Clay (5)
Wall-Mounted Basketball HoopWed Fiber (2)Grass Plank (2)Acorn Shell (1)Clay (5)
Ad

Trap/Turret

Trap/TurretRecipe
O.R.C. Disruption BombO.R.C. Receiver (2)Pine Needle (1)Sap (2)Silk Rope (1)
Acorn TurretAcorn Shell (2)Acorn Top (1)Silk Rope (3)Flower Petal (1)Weed Stem (2)
Spike StripWeed Stem (1)Thistle Needle (3)Sap (1)Crude Rope (1)
Bounce WebBug Rubber (2)Sprig (4)Flower Petal (3)
Ad

Nests

NestRecipe
Ant NestWeed Stem (6)Clover Leaf (6)Crude Rope (3)Acorn Shell (1)
Spider NestWeed Stem (6)Pine Needle (6)Web Fiber (6)Silk Rope (4)
Ad

That's all about the constructible blocks, furnishings, workstations, and turret/trap recipes in Grounded 2 Early Access. More will get added as the game development progresses further, so stay tuned.

Check out our other Grounded 2 guides:

About the author
Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal

Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sambit Pal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications