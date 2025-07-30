How to get a Red Soldier Ant Egg in Grounded 2

You will likely need a Red Soldier Ant Egg in Grounded 2 early on. It will be a part of one of your quests and will allow you to make your own mount or buggy. These eggs can be difficult to find, and you'll likely run into multiple Soldier Ants protecting them with their lives. The difficult part is staying alive and finding the egg in the given location.

This article will explain where you can find the Red Soldier Ant Egg in Grounded 2 and how you can secure it for yourself.

Steps to find the Red Soldier Ant Egg in Grounded 2 explained

Turn left and follow the cable from here (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

To get your hands on the Red Soldier Ant Egg in Grounded 2, you need to get inside the Hatchery Anthill. You can find the entrances for this space in the Entrance region. If you're on a quest, the objective marker might just lead you there.

Once you're in, the next set of challenges includes dealing with the ants and navigating the anthill. Here are some steps to follow:

Once you enter the Hatchery Anthill, keep running on the narrow, singular path lit up by overhead lights. You will come across some ants as you make your way through; this is how you'll know you're headed in the right direction.

The lamps will take you to a computer terminal. From here, you must take a left turn. You'll see a long cable running along the ground on this side; follow it.

Following the cable, you will come across a sizeable battery and a ladder. Take a right turn from the red battery and keep following the cable.

Eventually, you will reach another computer panel. Once you reach this point, take a left turn.

Move forward, avoiding or fighting the ants, take a right turn on the path, and keep going until you see the red glow of the Ominent lab entrance.

Pass right through the lab onto the other side, and you will find several scattered eggs. Here's where you can get your Red Soldier Ant Egg in Grounded 2.

In fact, there will be multiple, so each player can grab one for themselves. You can only carry one at a time.

Red Soldier Ant egg (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@VideoGameDataBank)

If you've followed the steps correctly, you now have a Red Soldier Ant Egg in Grounded 2. Ensure you have sturdy gear and possibly a shield to protect yourself from ant attacks while within the anthill.

You will also encounter an O.R.C. Orb Weaver Spider. You may decide to fight and defeat these bugs; however, it's very easy to just evade them and run past. Protect your health at all costs and quickly run away from these creatures. They cannot enter the Ominent lab, so you can recover inside for a moment and then go through it once you're prepared.

