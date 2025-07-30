  • home icon
How to invite your friends in Grounded 2 Multiplayer

By Prit Chauhan
Published Jul 30, 2025
How to invite your friends in Grounded 2 Multiplayer
Grounded 2 Multiplayer explained (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Grounded 2 Multiplayer allows up to four players to explore the game together. Since there are only four main characters, the same as in Grounded 1, this is the player cap in the title. That being said, inviting friends to play with you is easy and requires you to host a multiplayer server in-game. This goes for all platforms.

On that note, here's a brief guide on how to invite your friends to play Grounded 2 Multiplayer with you.

Grounded 2 Multiplayer: How to invite friends to play along

Grounded 2 sets itself apart from its predecessor's story, but the characters, Pete, Max, Hoops, and Willow, remain the same. So, a maximum of four players can join the same server to play Grounded 2 Multiplayer, each commanding one of the unique characters. This article will explain how you can create the server:

  • Launch Grounded 2 on your Xbox or PC.
  • Once you arrive at the main menu, click on "Multiplayer."
  • Next, click on "Host Online Game." This will allow you to create your own server or rejoin one you previously created.
  • You can pick "Continue" to start a previously saved game, or "New Game" to start a fresh one.
  • Friends can be invited via Steam or Xbox, and then every player can select their desired character.
  • Choose your preferred difficulty and World type and jump right into Grounded 2 Multiplayer with your friends.
Grounded 2 features crossplay. This means your friends with the Xbox can also join you while you play on your PC. The game can also be downloaded via Steam, just like Grounded 1.

Ensure crossplay is enabled in the title via the Options menu. It must be enabled across all devices using crossplay to access the same game together.

Another important option in the title is the "Shared World" button. This option allows all players to play the saved game even when the original server host is not present. This would allow members of the group to play the saved game with someone else, just in case the original host is not available.

Apart from this, the "Shared World" option does not significantly affect Grounded 2 Multiplayer's gameplay whatsoever.

