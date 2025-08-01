How to get the Ice Sickles in Grounded 2

Grounded 2 has upped the ante from its predecessor, and there's a lot to do, see, explore, and craft. However, as you do so, you'll encounter some nasty bugs (some new and old). While most of them can be dealt with relatively easily, some require a more "cold-hearted" approach.

Ad

This is where the Ice Sickle in Grounded 2 comes into play. This dual-wield weapon is a menace to bugs and should significantly level the playing field. However, obtaining it will not be easy. You'll have to endure (quite literally) to get the schematic and craft it on the Workbench. Here's how to go about the task.

Also Read: All confirmed bugs coming in Grounded 2

Ice Sickles in Grounded 2 will chill Bugs to the chitin

To get the Ice Sickle in Grounded 2, you'll have to explore a bit and find a zone called the Ice Cream Cart. It's on the bottom-right side of the map and will take a while to unlock, as you'll need protection from the cold before venturing into this area.

Ad

Trending

Once you get there, you'll have to complete a defense challenge located near the Frostbitten Key Chest. This involves you having to defeat a few scorpions, which get progressively tougher.

(Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Mediocre Milton)

To start the challenge, you'll need to interact with the Ice Sickles in the center of the room where you find the locked chest. Once you defeat them, you'll be rewarded with Ice Sickles.

Ad

The weapon's description reads:

"Legendary frigid blades with a keen edge, forged from mint globs. Perfect for chilling out enemies."

Keeping true to its description, the Ice Sickle has a Chilling Attack that can freeze enemies. It also has a high critical hit chance and attack speed, which makes it effective in dealing with groups of enemies.

Since this weapon is connected to the Frostbitten Key (Quest), you might as well obtain it while on your quest to find Ice Sickles. Lastly, if you need to craft this weapon, you'll need the following materials:

Ad

Mint Globs (x2)

Northern Scorpion Pincers (x2)

Northern Scorpion Chunks (x6)

It's a rather steep asking price, but since it's a tier-3 weapon, it will be worth the effort. With it being Slashing and Fresh, enemies will not stand a chance.

Also Read: Grounded 2: Beginner tips and tricks

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More