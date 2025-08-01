How to get the Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2, and what does it open?

The Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2 is one of the most sought-after items for several reasons. Aside from it being intriguing, it's tied to a Secret Quest of sorts, which gives you one of the most powerful weapons in-game. Having said that, getting to the Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2 will take some time and effort.
Read on to learn how to get the Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2 and what it does.
Where to find the Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2
To find the Frostbitten Key, first go to the Ice Cream Cart on the bottom right of the map. This region is cold, so be sure to have on something warm and carry a few Blazin' Brews just in case. Here's what to do when you reach your destination:
- Enter the Ice Cream Cart from the southwest tunnel.
- Take the right to enter the large open area filled with ice cream.
- From here, turn right and go towards the area that has ice cream cones on it.
- Walk up the hill, and you'll find a scientist's body. The Frostbitten Key can be found next to him.
How to use the Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2
Once you obtain the Frostbitten Key, you'll have to do a few more things:
- Go up the hill on the opposite side of the truck and walk across the copper pipe.
- Enter the room with fan blades that have been frozen.
- Break the Icicle that's holding the fan in place.
- Next, climb atop the fan and drop down into an area beneath the fan.
- Keep an eye out for Mega Milk Mola and turn left.
- Follow the passage to reach a large open room with ice cream cones.
- Lastly, dig at the glowing spot "buried treasure" at the back of the room.
Doing this should uncover the Chest, and let you use the Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2 to open it. It will give you two Mint Globs, which can be used to craft Ice Sickles. If by chance the Chest does not appear (due to a bug), you may need to undertake the Secret Task to obtain the Ice Sickles.
Read more Grounded 2 articles here: