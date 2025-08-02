All Milk Molar (and Mega Milk Molar) locations in Grounded 2

Milk Molars are white teeth scattered around the world in Grounded 2. If you want to boost your character stats, you have to find these teeth and break them down, which will give you the Calcium core. This, in turn, can power up your character, depending on the stat you put them in.
On the other hand, Mega Milk Molars provide team-wide stat boosts. Naturally, both are useful for solo players.
In Grounded 2, there are 31 Milk Molars and 18 Mega Milk Molars for you to collect. In this guide, we will show you exactly where to look for these Milk and Mega Milk Molars around the map of Grounded 2.
Where to find the Milk Molars in Grounded 2
Entrance
1) A Molar can be found inside the styrofoam cup lying near the Trash Can by the tree.
2) One can be spotted under a tree root that's leaning on a rock.
3) Look for a mushroom that’s growing by the side of the large tree; You can locate a Molar on top of it.
4) A Molar is located within a small cave just by the right pathway, and can be accessed by using the Tunnel Entrance near the tree.
Snackbar
1) One Molar can be found inside the Snackbar Anthill, right down the central pathway toward the lower parts of the cave.
2) Inside the Ant Cave, a Molar is located outside the window of the Onboarding Facility, right by Ms. Beaumont's Warning intercom.
Snackbar Front
1) This Molar can be acquired inside the cave behind a root, located by the machines. It is accessible from the Tunnel Entrance.
2) Look for another one in the styrofoam cup, right outside the Snackbar.
3) A Molar is on top of the wooden floor, near the styrofoam cup.
4) This one is located behind some roots deep inside the tunnels (Hatchery Anthill). It requires the usage of an Ant buggy (end of the brick path to the east).
Picnic Table
1) You can find one Molar in a bottle inside the Cooler.
2) This Molar is present underground. Its location can be accessed via the Tunnel Entrance.
3) You can spot this Molar in the styrofoam cup.
4) Enter the Toxic Anthill: North Entrance. Take the first left turn after entering the tunnel, and you can find the tooth by the bones.
5) A Molar is present inside the Briefcase. The solution to unlock it can be found on the crossword puzzle and the torn piece of paper, located in the same area.
Pine Hill
1) A Molar can be found near some ORC Weaver spiders on the ground.
2) You can find this Molar near some ORC Weaver spiders.
3) Another Molar is located on the ground by the bush.
4) The last Molar in this area is inside the Spider Den Anthill: North Entrance, on a ledge near the mineral resources.
Fire Pit
1) A Molar is present inside the Fire Pit in the center of the region.
2) You can find another Molar behind the logs to the eastern side of the Fire Pit.
Grass Games
1) This Molar can be spotted in the brick road, between the bricks.
Ceremony
1) One Molar can be found under the black rock.
2) This one is located on top of the ledge, next to the black rock.
Ice Cream Cart
1) One Molar can be found inside the Ice Cream Cart. It is behind a popsicle in the back left side of the room full of ice cream.
2) This one is in a small cave, accessible from the Tunnel Entrance or from underneath the Ice Cream Cart.
3) You can find another Molar inside a small cave chamber, accessible from the Tunnel Entrance.
Statue
1) One Molar can be found in the Red Ball.
2) You can locate this one inside the hedge, accessible through the south tunnel.
3) A Molar is present under the Spotlight behind the statue.
4) You can spot another Molar right under the rose bushes to the north.
Where to find the Mega Milk Molars in Grounded 2
Entrance
1) The Molar can be found in the cave to the right, behind some roots inside the Ranger Outpost: Rear Tunnel.
2) One is located atop the Trash Can under the map.
Snackbar
1) This Molar can be spotted on top of the wooden structure behind the Snackbar.
Snackbar Front
1) You can find one on a ledge under the white KLBBII News Camera.
2) A Molar is located on top of Headless BURG.L near the Hatchery Anthill.
3) You can spot one in the cave behind the roots, inside the Hatchery Anthill.
Picnic Table
1) A Molar is present on the Web Bridge in the Orb Weaver Den on the Picnic Table.
2) You can find another one in the tunnel hidden behind the cracked rocks at the edge of the map.
Pine Hill
1) This one can be found inside the green cage.
Fire Pit
1) One Molar is on top of the Fire Pit Grill, and it's guarded by the Cockroach Queen.
2) You can find one in the Stranger’s Base.
Grass Games
There are no Mega Milk Molars in this region in Grounded 2.
Ceremony
1) You can find one Molar up in the Podium interior, behind a styrofoam cup.
2) This one is present in the Empty Terrarium, just south of the black rock.
Ice Cream Cart
1) One Molar is behind the Pinecone under the tree.
2) Another can be found behind the fan inside the Ice Cream Cart. You need to upgrade your Omni-Hammer to level 2 to access it.
3) You can find a Molar in a cave under the lamp post to the right.
4) This one is located on top of the wheel atop the Ice Cream Cart.
Statue
1) This Molar is inside Level B11, and can be accessed through the B10 entry point.
