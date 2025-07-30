Grounded 2: How to unlock the Spinning Wheel

Surviving in Grounded 2 depends heavily on the quality of gear and items you have in your arsenal. Making many of these requires materials that themselves need to be crafted using scavenged resources. The Spinning Wheel is a craftable device used for Utilities production, working as a crafting station itself.

In this guide, we will break down what the Spinning Wheel is, how to craft it, and what you can use it for.

What is the Spinning Wheel in Grounded 2?

Collecting the required crafting items will take some time, but all these items are easily found in the environment (Images via Xbox Game Studios)

The Spinning Wheel allows you to use various materials found in the wild to craft better crafting materials. These materials can be further used to craft better gear, which increases your survival rate in Grounded 2.

Crafting the Spinning Wheel

To unlock the recipe for the Spinning Wheel, you will need to scan and analyze Web Fibers or Acorn Tops using the Resource Analyzer. Once unlocked, you can place the device in your desired spot.

Materials needed for crafting the Spinning Wheel:

2x Acorn Tops

4x Red Ant Parts

4x Clay

4x Crude Rope

3x Sap

Most of these items can be acquired easily in Grounded 2. You can find Clay near water sources; remember to bring your Omni-Shovel in order to collect the material. Acorn Tops can be found scattered near the Oak Tree; use a hammer to break down the Acorns to collect the Acorn Tops.

You can craft Crude Ropes by yourself, but you need to find three units of Plant Fibers (farmed from Glass, Dandelion Stump, etc.). Sap is a sticky substance that can be collected from exposed roots and fallen branches. Red Ant Parts can be collected from Red Ant Carcasses; go prepared if you want to survive the encounter.

Always remember to analyze materials out in the wilds if you want to increase your research catalog in Grounded 2. Doing so will give you access to more crafting recipes as well as better gear.

What can you craft with the Spinning Wheel?

The Spinning wheel dramatically cuts down the resource cost for making crafting materials like lint ropes, silk ropes, and crude ropes (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Spinning Wheel is necessary for crafting materials using collected resources. But more than that, it reduces the material costs of craftable items. Here are the items you can craft using the Spinning Wheel in Grounded 2.

1) Lint Rope

1x Lint

2) Crude Rope

1x Plant Fiber

3) Silk Rope

1x Web Fiber

Most of these materials are often required in bulk for these finished items if using any other means than the Wheel, so having to spend fewer resources is a boon on its own. Materials like the Silk Rope, Crude Rope, and Lint Rope are often required to craft structures, gear, and weapons, making them crucial for surviving in Grounded 2. Make sure you have the Spinning Wheel unlocked as soon as possible, because this will cut down the resource expense in your playthrough from the get-go.

