How to get Milkweed in Grounded 2

Crafting is important for survival in the garden of Grounded 2. One such crafting material can be gathered from Milkweed plants. These can be easily located by looking for pink blossoms, which grow on them, and large brown pods. Note that the resources usually are located in the pods, not the plant itself.
In this guide we will break down where you can find Milkweed in Grounded 2, what you get from it, and what you can build with those resources.
Also Read: All Buggies in Grounded 2: Which ones can you ride?
What are Milkweed plants in Grounded 2?
Milkweed plants are the source of Milkpods, where you can collect both Milkweed Chunks and Tufts. Both these resources are vital to crafting armor as well as parts for your shelter.
Finding the Milkweed is a bit tricky, since it doesn't really grow everywhere and is difficult to spot.
To spot these weeds, just look for yellowish-brown plants with pink flowers growing on top. The pods are usually located high up on the plant, but sometimes you can find a few scattered on the ground near the weed.
Where to find Milkweed Pods in Grounded 2
Milkweed can be found just south of the Picnic Table, right as you pass the Snackbar Front. Just keep your eyes out for the pink flowers on some tall yellowish plants. If you don't find any pods on the ground, then you will have to shoot them down. You can easily knock some down with a few arrows.
How to get the resources out of the Milkweed Pods
The milkweed pods give you two types of resources in Grounded 2: Milkweed Tufts and Milkweed Chunks. You will need to have a Tier 2 Omni axe to access the inside of the Milkweed pods.
To upgrade your Omni Axe, you will need to gather 2x Roach Chunk, 2x Blueberry Leather, and 2000x Science.
Milkweed Tuft
The Milkweed Tuft is used to craft armor, specifically the Fuzzy Parka, which lowers the effect of cold on you; house decor like Stuffed bugs; and components like the Landing Pad. Cold protection armor is the best protection in the Ice-Cream Cart area of the map, where frost build up can lower your health and freeze you to death.
1) Landing Pad
- 6x Blueberry Leather
- 3x Crude Rope
- 6x Milkweed Tuft
2) Fuzzy Parka
- 4x Lingonberry Leather
- 4x Bee Fuzz
- 3x Milkweed Tuft
- 3x Silk Rope
3) Stuffed Caterpillar
- 4x Spine Nub
- 4x Caterpillar Goop
- 3x Milkweed Tuft
4) Stuffed Garden Snail
- 2x Garden Snail Eyestalk
- 2x Garden Snail Slime
- 4x Garden Snail Fragment
- 3x Milkweed Tuft
5) Stuffed Blue Butterfly
- 4x Blue Butterfly Chunk
- 2x Blue Butterfly Wing
- 3x Blue Butterfly Scales
- 4x Milkweed Tuft
6) Stuffed Praying Mantis Nymph
- 1x Praying Mantis Head
- 5x Praying Mantis Chunk
- 2x Praying Mantis Claw
- 10x Milkweed Tuft
Also read: Where to find Clay in Grounded 2
Milkweed Chunk
Milkweed Chunks are required to craft better housing components; make sure you have upgraded the Omni Axe to harvest these resources from the Milkweed Pods.
1) Thatch Roof
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
2) Thatch Roof Corner
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
3) Thatch Roof Sq. Corner
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
4) Thatch Roof Interior Corner
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chun
5) Thatch Peaked Roof
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
6) Thatch Big Peaked Dome
- 4x Weed Stem
- 6x Milkweed Chunk
7) Thatch Peaked Dome
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
8) Thatch Flat Roof
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
9) Thatch Flat Triangle Roof
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
10) Thatch Gable
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
11) Thatch Quarter Roof
- 1x Weed Stem
- 1x Milkweed Chunk
12) Thatch Half Flat Roof
- 1x Weed Stem
- 1x Milkweed Chunk
13) Thatch Quarter Flat Roof
- 1x Weed Stem
- 1x Milkweed Chunk
14) Thatch Roof Interior Square Corner
- 1x Weed Stem
- 2x Milkweed Chunk
Also read: Grounded 2: How to unlock the Spinning Wheel
If you want to craft a better-looking shelter in Grounded 2, you might consider farming for these near the Picnic Table. While the game is all about survival, it doesn't hurt to do so in style, and decorating your shelter is the best way to do it.
While offering a plethora of decorative components, Milkweed also offers you the only viable cold-resistant armor in Grounded 2. So, craft the Fuzzy Parka if you don’t want to fight with a torch in hand in the Ice-Cream Cart region. This concludes our Milkweed locating and crafting guide.
Check out our other guides on the game:
- All confirmed bugs coming in the Grounded sequel
- Will the Grounded sequel be crossplay? Cross-platform features explored
- How many playable characters will the Grounded sequel have?
- 7 multiplayer survival games to try while you wait for the Grounded sequel