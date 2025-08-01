How to get Milkweed in Grounded 2

Crafting is important for survival in the garden of Grounded 2. One such crafting material can be gathered from Milkweed plants. These can be easily located by looking for pink blossoms, which grow on them, and large brown pods. Note that the resources usually are located in the pods, not the plant itself.

In this guide we will break down where you can find Milkweed in Grounded 2, what you get from it, and what you can build with those resources.

What are Milkweed plants in Grounded 2?

Milkweed Pods usually hang on the upperside of the Milkweed plants, so you will need to shoot them down to harvest them. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Milkweed plants are the source of Milkpods, where you can collect both Milkweed Chunks and Tufts. Both these resources are vital to crafting armor as well as parts for your shelter.

Finding the Milkweed is a bit tricky, since it doesn't really grow everywhere and is difficult to spot.

To spot these weeds, just look for yellowish-brown plants with pink flowers growing on top. The pods are usually located high up on the plant, but sometimes you can find a few scattered on the ground near the weed.

Where to find Milkweed Pods in Grounded 2

You can find the Milkweed Plants right on the south side of the Picnic Table in Grounded 2. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Milkweed can be found just south of the Picnic Table, right as you pass the Snackbar Front. Just keep your eyes out for the pink flowers on some tall yellowish plants. If you don't find any pods on the ground, then you will have to shoot them down. You can easily knock some down with a few arrows.

How to get the resources out of the Milkweed Pods

The milkweed pods give you two types of resources in Grounded 2: Milkweed Tufts and Milkweed Chunks. You will need to have a Tier 2 Omni axe to access the inside of the Milkweed pods.

To upgrade your Omni Axe, you will need to gather 2x Roach Chunk, 2x Blueberry Leather, and 2000x Science.

Milkweed Tuft

The Milkweed Tuft is used to craft armor, specifically the Fuzzy Parka, which lowers the effect of cold on you; house decor like Stuffed bugs; and components like the Landing Pad. Cold protection armor is the best protection in the Ice-Cream Cart area of the map, where frost build up can lower your health and freeze you to death.

1) Landing Pad

6x Blueberry Leather

3x Crude Rope

6x Milkweed Tuft

2) Fuzzy Parka

4x Lingonberry Leather

4x Bee Fuzz

3x Milkweed Tuft

3x Silk Rope

3) Stuffed Caterpillar

4x Spine Nub

4x Caterpillar Goop

3x Milkweed Tuft

4) Stuffed Garden Snail

2x Garden Snail Eyestalk

2x Garden Snail Slime

4x Garden Snail Fragment

3x Milkweed Tuft

5) Stuffed Blue Butterfly

4x Blue Butterfly Chunk

2x Blue Butterfly Wing

3x Blue Butterfly Scales

4x Milkweed Tuft

6) Stuffed Praying Mantis Nymph

1x Praying Mantis Head

5x Praying Mantis Chunk

2x Praying Mantis Claw

10x Milkweed Tuft

Milkweed Chunk

Milkweed Chunks are required to craft better housing components; make sure you have upgraded the Omni Axe to harvest these resources from the Milkweed Pods.

1) Thatch Roof

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

2) Thatch Roof Corner

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

3) Thatch Roof Sq. Corner

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

4) Thatch Roof Interior Corner

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chun

5) Thatch Peaked Roof

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

6) Thatch Big Peaked Dome

4x Weed Stem

6x Milkweed Chunk

7) Thatch Peaked Dome

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

8) Thatch Flat Roof

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

9) Thatch Flat Triangle Roof

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

10) Thatch Gable

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

11) Thatch Quarter Roof

1x Weed Stem

1x Milkweed Chunk

12) Thatch Half Flat Roof

1x Weed Stem

1x Milkweed Chunk

13) Thatch Quarter Flat Roof

1x Weed Stem

1x Milkweed Chunk

14) Thatch Roof Interior Square Corner

1x Weed Stem

2x Milkweed Chunk

If you want to craft a better-looking shelter in Grounded 2, you might consider farming for these near the Picnic Table. While the game is all about survival, it doesn't hurt to do so in style, and decorating your shelter is the best way to do it.

While offering a plethora of decorative components, Milkweed also offers you the only viable cold-resistant armor in Grounded 2. So, craft the Fuzzy Parka if you don’t want to fight with a torch in hand in the Ice-Cream Cart region. This concludes our Milkweed locating and crafting guide.

