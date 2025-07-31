All Buggies in Grounded 2: Which ones can you ride?

Buggies are a new feature in Grounded 2 and were not available in its predecessor. Finding bugs and turning them into mounts is an amazing way to add mobility options, allowing you to explore the world better and faster compared to walking everywhere. But how do you get one?

In this guide, we will break down all the different types of Buggies currently available in the game, what the prerequisites are for acquiring a Buggy in Grounded 2, and how to craft them.

What is a Buggy?

The previous installment didn't feature a way for players to travel faster between locations; Grounded 2 solves this issue by giving you access to multiple bug mounts called Buggies. Currently, there are only two types of Buggies available in the game:

1) Red Soldier Ant Buggy

Hatch time: 12 hours (in-game)

Resources: 3x Grub Hide, 4x Sprig, 1x Acorn Shell

2) Orb Weaver Buggy

Hatch time: 12 hours (in-game)

Resources: 3x Blueberry Leather, 4x Red Ant Mandibles, 3x Acorn Shell

The developers at Obsidian have promised that more mounts will arrive in-game during winter 2025.

How to acquire a Buggy in Grounded 2

Red Soldier Ant Buggy

The Red Soldier Ant Buggy is the first Buggy you can unlock in the game, immediately increasing your farming run speed and combat survivability (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This is the first accessible mount in the game. While progressing through the main questline of Grounded 2, you will come across an Optical Disk, which starts the Egg Hunt quest. After that, go to the Anthill and acquire a Red Soldier Ant Egg.

At the Ominent Science Shop, you will need to spend 500 Science to unlock the Hatchery and all adjacent items. Once that's done, go to your desired spot in your base and build both the AntHill and the Hatchery. Here are the crafting requirements:

Hatchery: 1x Acorn Top, 5x Mite Fuzz, 6x Weed Stem, 6x Acorn Shell

1x Acorn Top, 5x Mite Fuzz, 6x Weed Stem, 6x Acorn Shell AntHill: 1x Acorn Shell, 6x Weed Stem, 3x Crude Rope, 6x Clover Leaf

Once the Egg has been acquired, place it in the Hatchery and wait for 12 in-game hours. Then, return to your Hatchery and hatch the Egg to get yourself a new Red Soldier Ant Buggy.

This Buggy is great for traveling faster between locations in the game; it also gives you access to an auxiliary inventory while allowing you to fight against smaller creatures while mounted in Grounded 2.

Orb Weaver Buggy

The Orb Weaver is a spider mount you can acquire (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you have arachnophobia, you might just want to skip this one. The Orb Weaver is a medium-sized spider in Grounded 2. To craft a Buggy using one, you need to finish the Networking quest, where you will acquire the next Optical Disk. Use it at your Ranger Station and spend 5000 Science to unlock the Orb Weaver Buggy recipe. Craft the Spider Nest at a desired location in your base using the following ingredients:

Spider Nest: 6x Weed Stems, 4x Silk, 6x Pine Needles, 6x Web Fiber

Once unlocked, you can place the Orb Weaver Egg in your Hatchery, and in 12 in-game hours, it will hatch to give you your new and terrifying Orb Weaver Buggy.

This Buggy can do everything the Red Soldier Ant Buggy can, but better. You will be able to go across webs without getting stuck. The Orb Weaver is much more aggressive in combat, and it also has better abilities than the Red Soldier Ant.

Can your Buggies perish in combat?

No, your Buggies don’t die in Grounded 2, but they get downed after taking damage from other creatures. To get them back up, you just need to revive them; if you fail to do that, they return to their nests in your shelter and revive themselves, which usually takes time.

While we have access to only two Buggies in Grounded 2 for now, there's more to come, according to the developers at Obsidian. Ladybug Buggies will be added in winter 2025, followed by other Buggies later next year. Grounded 2 has already been an improved experience compared to its predecessor, and the new mounts are a major contributor to that notion. With a better mounted-combat system, it is much easier to approach stronger creatures in this game, allowing for an overall better experience.

