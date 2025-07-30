Where to find Clay in Grounded 2

By Jagaran Dutta
Published Jul 30, 2025 22:25 GMT
Clay can be found in wet location on the map, usually near water and sometimes near anthills and insect nests
Clay can be found in wet location on the map, usually near water and sometimes near anthills and insect nests (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Crafting and surviving form a key gameplay aspect of Grounded 2. Building Shelters, new tools, and workstations early on can make for a smoother experience as you move ahead and gain the ability to scavenge for rarer materials and better loot. An item of importance early on is Clay, required in almost all of the Shelter crafting recipes, from Foundations to Cookery.

In this article, we will guide you on how to acquire Clay in Grounded 2 and what you can craft with it.

Also Read: Grounded 2: All platforms and prices

How to get Clay in Grounded 2

Clay can usually be found near wet areas of the map. Look for reddish-brown clumps called Clay Rocks. Harvest them with an Omni-Shovel to acquire Clay.

Steps to acquire Clay

You will need to craft an Omni-Shovel to harvest Clay from the brown stones (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
1) Go to the Ranger Station and upgrade your Omni-Tool. To unlock the Tier 1 Omni-Shovel, you will need 2x Sprig, 1x Grass Seeds, and 350x Science.

2) Open your map and look for the closest water source, and head towards it. While Clay can also be gathered from other sources, areas near water are a guaranteed spot.

These brown stones can be found all over moist areas on the map. Farm them with an Omni-Shovel to get Clay (Image via Xbox Game Studios)
3) Once you have reached the location, look for reddish-brown stones. These are Clay Stones and shouldn't be hard to find.

4) Use your Omni-Shovel to gather the Clay from the stones.

Remember to mark these spots for the future so you can farm Clay and store as much as possible for later use. A lot of recipes require Clay as an ingredient.

Recipes that need clay

Sl. NoItemMaterials
1.

Basketball Hoop

  • 2x Web Fiber

  • 2x Grass Plank

  • 1x Weed Stem

  • 5x Clay

2.

Cookery

  • 9x Weed Stem

  • 2x Clay

  • 1x Acid Gland

  • 1x Boiling Gland

3.

Simple Bed

  • 4x Weed Stem

  • 4x Clay

  • 2x Acorn Shell

  • 6x Crude Rope

  • 2x Crow Feather Piece

4.

Spinning Wheel

  • 2x Acorn Top

  • 4x Clay

  • 4x Red Ant Part

  • 3x Sap

  • 4x Crude Rope

5.

Target Dummy

  • 4x Blueberry Leather

  • 1x Weed Stem

  • 2x Crude Rope

  • 1x Clay

6.

Wall-Mounted Basketball Hoop

  • 2x Web Fiber (2)

  • 2x Grass Plank (2)

  • 1x Acorn Shell (1)

  • 5x Clay (5)

7.

Clay Foundation

4x Clay

8.

Clay Pillar

2x Clay

9.

Clay Ramp

2x Clay

10.

Curved Clay Foundation

4x Clay

11.

Half Clay Foundation

2x Clay

12.

Curved Pebblet Foundation

  • 2x Clay

  • 3x Pebblet

13.

Half Pebblet Foundation

  • 1x Clay

  • 2x Pebblet

14.

Pebblet Foundation

  • 2x Clay

  • 3x Pebblet

15.

Pebblet Pillar

  • 2x Pebblet

  • 1x Clay

16.

Pebblet Ramp

  • 1x Clay

  • 2x Pebblet

17.

Quarter Clay Foundation

  • 1x Clay

  • 1x Pebblet

18.

Quarter Pebblet Foundation

  • 1x Pebblet

  • 1x Clay

19.

Armor Dummy

  • 5x Clay

  • 5x Sprig

  • 3x Crude Rope

20.

Chimney’d Clover Roof

  • 4x Pebblet

  • 5x Clay

  • 3x Clover Leaf

21.

Chimney’d Crow Roof

  • 4x Pebblet

  • 5x Clay

  • 3x Crow Feather Piece

22.

Fireplace Chimney

  • 4x Pebblet

  • 5x Clay

23.

Fireplace Half Chimney

  • 2x Pebblet

  • 3x Clay

24.

Fireplace Hearth

  • 4x Pebblet

  • 8x Clay

  • 5x Dry Grass Chunk

25.

Fireplace Vent

  • 4x Pebblet

  • 5x Clay

26.

Pine Chair

  • 3x Clay

  • 2x Pine Needle

  • 2x Bombardier Part

  • 1x Unstable Goo

27.

Repair Tool Wall Mount

  • 1x Acorn Shell

  • 2x Red Ant Part

  • 4x Clay

  • 3x Crude Rope

28.

Vase A

  • 5x Clay

  • 1x Bug Rubber

29.

Vase B

5x Clay

30.

Vase C

  • 5x Clay

  • 1x Bug Rubber

31.

Weapon Wall Mount

  • 5x Clay

  • 1x Acorn Shell

This concludes our guide on gathering Clay in Grounded 2.

