Where to find Clay in Grounded 2

Crafting and surviving form a key gameplay aspect of Grounded 2. Building Shelters, new tools, and workstations early on can make for a smoother experience as you move ahead and gain the ability to scavenge for rarer materials and better loot. An item of importance early on is Clay, required in almost all of the Shelter crafting recipes, from Foundations to Cookery.

In this article, we will guide you on how to acquire Clay in Grounded 2 and what you can craft with it.

How to get Clay in Grounded 2

Clay can usually be found near wet areas of the map. Look for reddish-brown clumps called Clay Rocks. Harvest them with an Omni-Shovel to acquire Clay.

Steps to acquire Clay

You will need to craft an Omni-Shovel to harvest Clay from the brown stones (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

1) Go to the Ranger Station and upgrade your Omni-Tool. To unlock the Tier 1 Omni-Shovel, you will need 2x Sprig, 1x Grass Seeds, and 350x Science.

2) Open your map and look for the closest water source, and head towards it. While Clay can also be gathered from other sources, areas near water are a guaranteed spot.

These brown stones can be found all over moist areas on the map. Farm them with an Omni-Shovel to get Clay (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

3) Once you have reached the location, look for reddish-brown stones. These are Clay Stones and shouldn't be hard to find.

4) Use your Omni-Shovel to gather the Clay from the stones.

Remember to mark these spots for the future so you can farm Clay and store as much as possible for later use. A lot of recipes require Clay as an ingredient.

Recipes that need clay

Sl. No Item Materials 1. Basketball Hoop 2x Web Fiber

2x Grass Plank

1x Weed Stem

5x Clay 2. Cookery 9x Weed Stem

2x Clay

1x Acid Gland

1x Boiling Gland 3. Simple Bed 4x Weed Stem

4x Clay

2x Acorn Shell

6x Crude Rope

2x Crow Feather Piece 4. Spinning Wheel 2x Acorn Top

4x Clay

4x Red Ant Part

3x Sap

4x Crude Rope 5. Target Dummy 4x Blueberry Leather

1x Weed Stem

2x Crude Rope

1x Clay 6. Wall-Mounted Basketball Hoop 2x Web Fiber (2)

2x Grass Plank (2)

1x Acorn Shell (1)

5x Clay (5) 7. Clay Foundation 4x Clay 8. Clay Pillar 2x Clay 9. Clay Ramp 2x Clay 10. Curved Clay Foundation 4x Clay 11. Half Clay Foundation 2x Clay 12. Curved Pebblet Foundation 2x Clay

3x Pebblet 13. Half Pebblet Foundation 1x Clay

2x Pebblet 14. Pebblet Foundation 2x Clay

3x Pebblet 15. Pebblet Pillar 2x Pebblet

1x Clay 16. Pebblet Ramp 1x Clay

2x Pebblet 17. Quarter Clay Foundation 1x Clay

1x Pebblet 18. Quarter Pebblet Foundation 1x Pebblet

1x Clay 19. Armor Dummy 5x Clay

5x Sprig

3x Crude Rope 20. Chimney’d Clover Roof 4x Pebblet

5x Clay

3x Clover Leaf 21. Chimney’d Crow Roof 4x Pebblet

5x Clay

3x Crow Feather Piece 22. Fireplace Chimney 4x Pebblet

5x Clay 23. Fireplace Half Chimney 2x Pebblet

3x Clay 24. Fireplace Hearth 4x Pebblet

8x Clay

5x Dry Grass Chunk 25. Fireplace Vent 4x Pebblet

5x Clay 26. Pine Chair 3x Clay

2x Pine Needle

2x Bombardier Part

1x Unstable Goo 27. Repair Tool Wall Mount 1x Acorn Shell

2x Red Ant Part

4x Clay

3x Crude Rope 28. Vase A 5x Clay

1x Bug Rubber 29. Vase B 5x Clay 30. Vase C 5x Clay

1x Bug Rubber 31. Weapon Wall Mount 5x Clay

1x Acorn Shell

This concludes our guide on gathering Clay in Grounded 2.

