All Tapes, Files, and Disk locations in Grounded 2

Tapes, Files, and Disks in Grounded 2 are some of the most sought-after items. Since they are often associated with Quests or Recipes and/or information, finding them is vital. There are quite a few, and they are scattered all over the backyard. Getting them all will take some time, since different areas have prerequisites, and you may need to ensure safe passage.
For instance, to explore the Ice Cream Cart, you'll need warm clothing. It's the only way to obtain the Frostbitten Key as well.
That being said, here's where to find Tapes, Files, and Disks in Grounded 2.
All Tape (Log) locations in Grounded 2
There are two types of Tapes or Logs: Ominent and Stranger Logs. There are numerous Ominent Logs and four Stranger Logs. Their locations have been detailed below.
Ominent Logs
- Ms. Beaumont's Inspiring Words: Interact with the intercom by the Employee of the Month photos in the Onboarding Facility.
- Ms. Beaumont's Reminder: Interact with the intercom on the left side of the corridor in the Onboarding Facility.
- Ms. Beaumont's Warning: Interact with the intercom on the right side of the corridor in the Onboarding Facility.
- Sense of Dread: On the bench to your right as you exit the elevator in the Onboarding Facility.
- Evacuation Woes: In the room to the right after the fight tutorial in the Onboarding Facility.
- Situation Update: In the locker room in the Onboarding Facility.
- Subterranean Subterfuge and New Omni-Tool Shovel Upgrade!: Found in Snackbar Anthill on the corpse.
- Egg Credit: In the lab room that contains the soldier ant egg in the Hatchery Anthill.
- Taming Program Update: A lab room at a crossroads in the Hatchery Anthill.
- Sign-in Sheet: On the Ominent Practical Technologies desk in the Statue Checkpoint.
- Emergency Evacuation, Security Update, Clean Your Darn Bunk!, Meeting Minutes, Ominent Orientation: Network Center, Monitoring Station, Formal Reminder, Confused Note, Secret Science Division, Field Archives, Boiled Science, Confidential Report, and Away Message: Located within the confines of the Network Center.
Stranger Logs
- For Ominent: Found in Snackbar Hacker Dan in the scorpion tunnel blocked by Dead Roots.
- Exhibit Ideas: Found in the Pine Hill Ranger Outpost on the table with the dead ant.
- Letter Draft: Found in the Statue Ranger Outpost on the rolling cart.
- Sign-in Sheet: Found in the Statue Checkpoint on the Ominent Practical Technologies desk.
All Disk locations in Grounded 2
There are a total of six Disks you can pick up. These are scattered all over the map, so once again, take your time finding them.
Here are their locations:
- Snackbar Turbo Optical Disk: Located in the Snackbar Anthill, where you will have to dig up the treasure in front of the corpse.
- TURBO Stolen Optical Disk: Located in the Snackbar Front within the tunnel blocked by the dead roots.
- Toxic Anthill Optical Disk: Located inside a blocked cave at Toxic Anthill.
- Ice Cream Cart Optical Disk: Near a corpse at the Ice Cream Cart.
- Network Center TURBO Optical Disk: Located within the Network Center.
- Spider Den Optical Disk: Located at Spider Den Anthill on a corpse.
