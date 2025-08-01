How to get on Picnic Table in Grounded 2

The Picnic Table in Grounded 2 is an excellent source of candies and one of the two sources of Blueberries. Reaching the place isn’t as complicated, but climbing on top for resources is a little tricky due to deadly bugs across every corner. While completing the campaign, you will come across a quest that will require you to hack the ORC transmitter, one of which is on top of the table.

Ad

This guide will show you how to get on top of the Picnic table, while also providing tips to survive.

How to climb on the Picnic Table in Grounded 2

Before we start our ascent, it is essential to know why we are climbing the table. The main reason we presume would be to collect Blueberries, as the table is one of its two sources in the game. There’s also a fun side quest leading to a locked Briefcase on the table and a main quest that requires you to hack ORC Transmitters.

Ad

Trending

Step-by-step guide to climb Picnic Table:

Start your climb using the tablecloth (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Upon reaching the area, look for the side where the tablecloth touches the ground. This is the spot where you’ll start your climb. Throughout the way, you’ll encounter multiple ORC Weevils.

Ad

Take the left and continue climbing (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The tablecloth is steeper towards the right side, and there is a ledge on the left side. Continue through the ledge to reach the bench of the Picnic Table. The bench will have multiple Lawn Mites and spiders.

Ad

There will be spiders inside the gap (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

To reach the top of the Picnic Table, you must go to the other side of the bench with the briefcase. Look for a gap in the cloth with spiderwebs leading to a wooden mallet. This area contains multiple spiders, so beware.

Ad

Use the candy box to climb on the mallet (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Inside the cave, use the boxes of candy to climb on the mallet and cross the gap. However, don’t let your guard down, as the other side contains multiple Cockroach Nymphs.

Ad

The ice box will take you to the top (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

After crossing the gap, look for a cooling box beside the briefcase. There will be a small hole at the bottom of the box that will lead you to the top. The box contains ice, which inflicts the Chilled status effect, so bring cold-resistant armor.

Ad

Disable the ORC Transmitter on top of the table (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The top of the Picnic Table contains two ORC Ladybugs. One of them will be guarding the ORC Transmitter you must hack. There will also be an Orb Weaver under the tablecloth guarding the Blueberries.

Ad

Tips on surviving the Picnic Table climb

The Picnic Table contains several bugs (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Besides everything, the most crucial step is to set up a temporary respawn point near the base of the Picnic Table. It will eliminate the traveling time if you die fighting a bug. Throughout your entire journey, you'll come across enemies regularly across each section, so we recommend saving the game each time you reach a checkpoint.

Ad

The table also doesn’t let you place any structures to craft anything complex, so bring everything you need inside your backpack. Food items that can help recover health and boost stamina should be the priority. The climb will take some time, so start early in the morning to avoid spending the night on the table.

Check out more guides for the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More