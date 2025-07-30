Grounded 2 Briefcase code: How to open the lock

Grounded 2 features a massive, open, explorable world that has some interesting use of day-to-day objects. One of them is a Briefcase at the Picnic Table region that contains a lot of free loot. However, to get it, you will require two codes found in the Ceremony and Picnic Table regions of the map.

That said, the Briefcase itself is on the Picnic Table, so you only need to visit one extra location in order to unlock it. Here's how.

Briefcase unlock code in Grounded 2

Codes to unlock the Briefcase (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The code to unlock the Briefcase has two parts: "137" for the left and "514" for the right. You can find the first half of the code on top of a podium in the Ceremony region. The area contains many spiders, so bring strong armor and weapons.

To find the second half of the code, you’ll need to climb on top of the Picnic Table and look for a crossword puzzle. The area contains bugs equipped with an O.R.C. transmitter that will attack you on sight.

Note: You can use the ice bucket on the right side of the Briefcase to climb on the Picnic Table.

Fighting spiders in the early stages of the game is almost certainly a fatal mistake. We recommend using the code provided above to unlock the Briefcase and access its contents.

Here’s everything you can find inside the Briefcase:

Milky Molar upgrade

Raw Science orb

Mint, Spicy, and Sour candies

Tips on climbing the podium in Grounded 2

The spider web will take you directly to the first floor (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Climbing the podium can be tricky. As mentioned earlier, the area contains many spiders, including a Wolf Spider. If possible, use a Spider Mount to climb directly onto the first floor of the podium, or go at night.

Bring a few Dandelion tufts, as the climb requires traversing the ledge of the podium. There are a few sections with a risk of falling. Alternatively, leave most of the loot inside storage boxes at your base.

On top of the podium, there are two O.R.C.-influenced Blue Butterflies that will attack you. Bring ranged weapons and a shield. You can also use your Spider Buggy to throw a spider web.

