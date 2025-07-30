Getting pure water in Grounded 2 may seem daunting at first, but it's a relatively easy task that doesn't require much skill. Storing the water for later on, however, is certainly a more complicated undertaking. There is plenty of dirty water to go around in the game, but drinking it will make your character sick enough to start affecting their hunger meter. So, it's best to avoid it and look for clean water instead.

This article will explain how to get pure water in Grounded 2. We have also covered some methods for storing it for future use.

Getting pure water in Grounded 2 explained

Dew drop in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@ZaFrostPet)

You can get pure water in Grounded 2 by harvesting it directly from dewdrops. These are found on top of tall grass and are naturally difficult to reach for the shrunken characters of the Grounded games.

In order to access the dewdrops, you must use a Spear or a pebble and throw it at the droplet. You can also hit the grass blade with it. This will shake the droplet off the tall grass blade, making it fall onto the ground. You can then drink the pure water in Grounded 2.

The alternative to this pure water is dirty water. This can often be found accumulated in small puddles or ponds. It looks dark, dirty, and has a brownish colour, much like water that has been accumulating in the soil for a while.

Drinking this nasty water will quench your thirst for some time. However, it will also make your Grounded 2 character sick by upsetting their stomach. You'll then have to sleep it off to recover. The sicker you get, the higher the chances of your hunger going down due to an upset stomach.

In this game, you must eat to maintain your stamina, which can be an issue if your hunger is down. Therefore, overall, it's best to avoid dirty water and stick to drinking pure water in Grounded 2.

You can also store clean water after playing the game for some time. For this, you must craft either a Canteen or a Water Container. For the former, you'll need 3x Grub Hide and 2x Crude Rope, and for the latter, 3x Acord Shell, 2x Crude Rope, and 1x Clover Leaf. Storing clean water will save you from the trouble of having to knock down dewdrops from grass blades too frequently.

