All Mutations in Grounded 2

In Grounded 2, Mutations are at the core of your survival as you're shrunk down to the size of an insect, turning an ordinary backyard into a vast and dangerous world. The creatures you once ignored now pose real threats, and every blade of grass becomes an obstacle.

Mutations grant you powerful buffs and abilities that help you navigate, fight, and endure the challenges of this oversized environment.

There are four Mutation sets in the game, including Fighting Styles, Combat Abilities, Survival, and Exploration. However, you’ll need to complete specific challenges to unlock them.

All Mutations except one (Frenzy) feature three levels of progression, with each enhancing the buff they provide.

This article offers a detailed guide on how to unlock all available Mutations in Grounded 2, including the challenges tied to each and how to level them up to their maximum potential.

Grounded 2 Mutations guide

As mentioned previously, Mutations are not unlocked by default. You'll need to complete specific challenges to both unlock them and level them up to their maximum tier for the best effect.

While you might overlook Mutations in the early stages, they become increasingly significant as the adventure grows tougher.

Mutation tab (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

In this guide, we’ll list all the available Mutations in the game and detail the challenges required to unlock and fully level them.

Mutation sets

There are four sets of Mutations in Grounded 2:

Fighting Styles

Combat Abilities

Exploration

Survival

Each set includes several Mutations that must be unlocked through gameplay. However, you can't equip all Mutations at once; you're limited to a select number, with the maximum being four at a time.

Fighting Styles category in Grounded 2

There are seven Mutations under the Fighting Styles set.

Lil Fist

This Mutation empowers your unarmed combat by enhancing fist attacks. It builds a combo multiplier with each successive punch.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Kill 40 creatures with fists

Kill 100 creatures with fists

Kill 200 creatures with fists

Smasher

This increases bonus stun damage when attacking enemies with clubs.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Kill 40 creatures with clubs

Kill 100 creatures with clubs

Kill 200 creatures with clubs

Javelineer

The Javelineer Mutation enhances spear throws for increased ranged damage. Moreover, it reflects a portion of the damage taken back to the attackers.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Kill 40 creatures with spears

Kill 100 creatures with spears

Kill 200 creatures with spears

Assassin

This Mutation increases damage when using dual weapons, like daggers and sickles, with a bonus damage on critical hits.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Kill 40 creatures with daggers

Kill 100 creatures with daggers

Kill 200 creatures with daggers

Sharpshooter

Sharpshooter is for bow players, as using it helps them achieve increased critical hit chance with fully charged bow shots.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Kill 40 creatures with bows

Kill 100 creatures with bows

Kill 200 creatures with bows

Blademaster

The Blademaster Mutation helps you to knock enemies off balance and reduces incoming damage while using swords.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Kill 40 creatures with swords

Kill 100 creatures with swords

Kill 200 creatures with swords

Whittle Wizard

This Mutation enhances elemental effects while using staves.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Kill 40 creatures with staves

Kill 100 creatures with staves

Kill 200 creatures with staves

Combat Abilities category in Grounded 2

There are four Mutations under Combat Abilities.

Parry Master

This one restores stamina when you land perfect blocks.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Perform 30 perfect parry blocks

Perform 80 perfect parry blocks

Perform 150 perfect parry blocks

Ambush

Ambush Mutation (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Ambush grants bonus critical hit damage when attacking unaware enemies. Moreover, with this Mutation, daggers have an increased critical hit chance.

Land 30 ambush attacks

Land 80 ambush attacks

Land 150 ambush attacks

Frenzy

This is unlocked after defeating the Mysterious Stranger in the main story. It triggers rage mode when attacking with melee weapons, boosting damage, and regenerating health. The downside is that you will not be able to time your blocks perfectly.

Challenge to unlock and level up:

Defeat the Mysterious Stranger

Guard Dog

This Mutation increases the damage dealt to enemies when defending your turf.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Complete 1 MIX.R event

Complete 4 MIX.R event

Complete 9 MIX.R event

Exploration category in Grounded 2

There are two Mutations under Exploration.

Natural Explorer

This increases movement speed while out of combat.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Discover 20 points of interest

Discover 50 points of interest

Discover 80 points of interest

Trapper Peep.r

This Mutation gives you an increased damage multiplier for critical hits.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Collect 25 gold cards

Collect 50 gold cards

Collect 75 gold cards

Survival category in Grounded 2

There are five Mutations under the Survival set.

Cardio Fan

Cardio Fan Mutation (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This one speeds up stamina recovery. Additionally, it is one of the easiest Mutations to unlock.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Deplete stamina 100 times

Deplete stamina 250 times

Deplete stamina 500 times

Reliable Fan

This Mutation is especially useful when you're playing with your friends, as it allows you to revive them faster.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Revive 5 allies

Revive 15 allies

Revive 30 allies

Fresh Defense

Fresh Defense reduces elemental damage effects.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Eat 1 mint shard

Eat 5 mint shards

Eat 10 mint shards

Spicy Safety

This Mutation helps you navigate chilly areas by reducing freezing effects. Challenges to unlock and level up:

Eat 1 Spicy Shard

Eat 5 Spicy Shards

Eat 10 Spicy Shards

Mithridatism

This Mutation slows down the rate of poison spreading in your body and reduces venom damage.

Challenges to unlock and level up:

Kill 5 venomous creatures

Kill 50 venomous creatures

Kill 150 venomous creatures

That covers everything that you need to know about the Mutation system in Grounded 2.

