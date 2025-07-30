All Mutations in Grounded 2

In Grounded 2, Mutations are at the core of your survival as you're shrunk down to the size of an insect, turning an ordinary backyard into a vast and dangerous world. The creatures you once ignored now pose real threats, and every blade of grass becomes an obstacle.
Mutations grant you powerful buffs and abilities that help you navigate, fight, and endure the challenges of this oversized environment.
There are four Mutation sets in the game, including Fighting Styles, Combat Abilities, Survival, and Exploration. However, you’ll need to complete specific challenges to unlock them.
All Mutations except one (Frenzy) feature three levels of progression, with each enhancing the buff they provide.
This article offers a detailed guide on how to unlock all available Mutations in Grounded 2, including the challenges tied to each and how to level them up to their maximum potential.
Grounded 2 Mutations guide
As mentioned previously, Mutations are not unlocked by default. You'll need to complete specific challenges to both unlock them and level them up to their maximum tier for the best effect.
While you might overlook Mutations in the early stages, they become increasingly significant as the adventure grows tougher.
In this guide, we’ll list all the available Mutations in the game and detail the challenges required to unlock and fully level them.
Mutation sets
There are four sets of Mutations in Grounded 2:
- Fighting Styles
- Combat Abilities
- Exploration
- Survival
Each set includes several Mutations that must be unlocked through gameplay. However, you can't equip all Mutations at once; you're limited to a select number, with the maximum being four at a time.
Fighting Styles category in Grounded 2
There are seven Mutations under the Fighting Styles set.
Lil Fist
This Mutation empowers your unarmed combat by enhancing fist attacks. It builds a combo multiplier with each successive punch.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Kill 40 creatures with fists
- Kill 100 creatures with fists
- Kill 200 creatures with fists
Smasher
This increases bonus stun damage when attacking enemies with clubs.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Kill 40 creatures with clubs
- Kill 100 creatures with clubs
- Kill 200 creatures with clubs
Javelineer
The Javelineer Mutation enhances spear throws for increased ranged damage. Moreover, it reflects a portion of the damage taken back to the attackers.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Kill 40 creatures with spears
- Kill 100 creatures with spears
- Kill 200 creatures with spears
Assassin
This Mutation increases damage when using dual weapons, like daggers and sickles, with a bonus damage on critical hits.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Kill 40 creatures with daggers
- Kill 100 creatures with daggers
- Kill 200 creatures with daggers
Sharpshooter
Sharpshooter is for bow players, as using it helps them achieve increased critical hit chance with fully charged bow shots.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Kill 40 creatures with bows
- Kill 100 creatures with bows
- Kill 200 creatures with bows
Blademaster
The Blademaster Mutation helps you to knock enemies off balance and reduces incoming damage while using swords.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Kill 40 creatures with swords
- Kill 100 creatures with swords
- Kill 200 creatures with swords
Whittle Wizard
This Mutation enhances elemental effects while using staves.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Kill 40 creatures with staves
- Kill 100 creatures with staves
- Kill 200 creatures with staves
Combat Abilities category in Grounded 2
There are four Mutations under Combat Abilities.
Parry Master
This one restores stamina when you land perfect blocks.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Perform 30 perfect parry blocks
- Perform 80 perfect parry blocks
- Perform 150 perfect parry blocks
Ambush
Ambush grants bonus critical hit damage when attacking unaware enemies. Moreover, with this Mutation, daggers have an increased critical hit chance.
- Land 30 ambush attacks
- Land 80 ambush attacks
- Land 150 ambush attacks
Frenzy
This is unlocked after defeating the Mysterious Stranger in the main story. It triggers rage mode when attacking with melee weapons, boosting damage, and regenerating health. The downside is that you will not be able to time your blocks perfectly.
Challenge to unlock and level up:
- Defeat the Mysterious Stranger
Guard Dog
This Mutation increases the damage dealt to enemies when defending your turf.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Complete 1 MIX.R event
- Complete 4 MIX.R event
- Complete 9 MIX.R event
Exploration category in Grounded 2
There are two Mutations under Exploration.
Natural Explorer
This increases movement speed while out of combat.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Discover 20 points of interest
- Discover 50 points of interest
- Discover 80 points of interest
Trapper Peep.r
This Mutation gives you an increased damage multiplier for critical hits.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Collect 25 gold cards
- Collect 50 gold cards
- Collect 75 gold cards
Survival category in Grounded 2
There are five Mutations under the Survival set.
Cardio Fan
This one speeds up stamina recovery. Additionally, it is one of the easiest Mutations to unlock.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Deplete stamina 100 times
- Deplete stamina 250 times
- Deplete stamina 500 times
Reliable Fan
This Mutation is especially useful when you're playing with your friends, as it allows you to revive them faster.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Revive 5 allies
- Revive 15 allies
- Revive 30 allies
Fresh Defense
Fresh Defense reduces elemental damage effects.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Eat 1 mint shard
- Eat 5 mint shards
- Eat 10 mint shards
Spicy Safety
This Mutation helps you navigate chilly areas by reducing freezing effects. Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Eat 1 Spicy Shard
- Eat 5 Spicy Shards
- Eat 10 Spicy Shards
Mithridatism
This Mutation slows down the rate of poison spreading in your body and reduces venom damage.
Challenges to unlock and level up:
- Kill 5 venomous creatures
- Kill 50 venomous creatures
- Kill 150 venomous creatures
That covers everything that you need to know about the Mutation system in Grounded 2.