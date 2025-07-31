Grounded 2 features a much bigger map compared to the previous game, meaning there are a lot more spots to build a base. You must consider several factors when selecting a location for the base, as the building process consumes a lot of time and resources. The ideal place would be somewhere near respawning resources and a Ranger Outpost, but there’s no restriction on the choice you make.

Ad

Since the game allows you to make as many outposts as you want, it’s possible to turn the entire park into your domain. Here are some of the best spots we found, including one in the starter area.

Note: The locations are picked based on the writer’s preference. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 best base locations in Grounded 2

1) King of the hill (Ceremony)

Ad

Trending

Big rock in the Ceremony region (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you want a good view and lots of resources, the massive boulder in the middle of the Ceremony region will be the best place to set up a base. It is one of the key areas in the game and is close to two Ranger Outposts. Note that there isn’t much space on the rock, so it’s better to make an outpost rather than a full-blown castle.

Ad

2) No man’s land (Picnic Table)

No man's land near the Picnic Table (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Another central area, the Picnic Table, is one of the two main sources of Blueberries in the game (that we know of so far), but that’s not where you’ll be setting camp. Between the table and Trash Bag Ranger Outpost, there’s a small patch of elevated land where you can build the base. The area is relatively safe, with resources spread across most directions.

Ad

3) The bastion (Grass Games)

Stairs make for great cover in the Grass Games region (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

At the end of the pavement in the Grass Games region, the stairs leading to the Statue area create a natural fortification. The area poses a medium level of threat from mosquitoes and stinkbugs. Apart from that, there isn’t much activity in the vicinity. Building a base here can be a little tricky, as the pavement is uneven, so try to find a good spot close to the stairs.

Ad

4) Default (Snackbar Front)

The starting area also contains a good location for building a base (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As soon as you exit the training facility in the Snackbar Front region, the path splitting into three is surprisingly one of the best places to build the starter base. The area mainly contains passive bugs (like ants) that don’t attack unless provoked. It also has plenty of basic resources to help you get started.

Ad

5) The great oak (Entrance)

The oak tree has one of the best views (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Acorns are one of the necessary resources in Grounded 2. They are used to create armor, storage chests, and even used as an ingredient in food, and there’s no better place to find them than the giant oak tree in the park. Resources aside, the atmosphere here is entirely different from any other place on the map, and it is also one of the best locations in the game for getting a full view of the park.

Ad

As mentioned, there isn’t a limit on how many bases one can make. You can use all of the aforementioned locations to set up outposts and make the main base elsewhere. Ultimately, the best place to build a base would depend on your preference.

Read more related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More