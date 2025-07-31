Do you need to play Grounded 1 before Grounded 2?

Grounded 2 expands on its prequel with a new story, a bigger map, and a new mysterious antagonist. With everything new, you might ask, “Do I need to play the first game?” No, you don’t need to play Grounded 1 before Grounded 2. The sequel has creatures from the previous entry and shares the core gameplay mechanics.

Ad

If you don't care about the lore and just want a survival experience, Grounded 2 is a good starting point. That said, we recommend you at least play the campaign for the first game if you are even slightly interested in the characters and their story.

Playing Grounded 1 will explain many things in Grounded 2

Many in-game mechanics remain the same in both (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Throughout Grounded 2, there will be references to the old game, as the story still revolves around the kids and the Ominent Corp. The title has launched in early access, and while the developers have shared a roadmap, a full release won't likely happen until summer 2026.

Ad

Trending

Compared to that, the original game is complete and a much more stable experience. Both titles have similar core mechanics, so the learning curve will be simpler regardless of which you play second. However, Grounded 2 has better quality-of-life features, so that's something to keep in mind.

Assuming you pay attention to the dialogues and recordings in the prequel, it’ll be easier to know what the conversation is about in the new game. The sequel will not provide detailed information about the Ominent Corp. and its relation with the kids.

Ad

Grounded 1 is also a good way to learn resource management. Craftable items in the sequel have seen a slight tweak in the recipe, making things much easier. Compared to that, the first game is a tad more unforgiving.

The story for the first game is about 20 hours long, while the second game can take about 10 hours. Both are available on the Game Pass subscription.

Also Read: Grounded 2: Beginner tips and tricks

Ad

Grounded 1 story recap

Ominent is the root of all evil (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Here's a full recap of Grounded 1's story. To sum up, the first game featured the teens: Pete, Max, Hoops, and Willow, as part of Ominent Corp’s shrinking experiment after being kidnapped. After the testing, one of the scientists, Dr. Wendell Tully, was asked to dispose of them.

Ad

However, the doctor instead brought them to his backyard, which marks the start of their journey towards exposing the evil organization. Along the way, you’ll also help the friendly robot BURG.L to regain its memories and Dr. Tully, who’s experiencing the side effects of shrinking.

In conclusion, although its not needed, we encourage you to play the prequel. Not only will you gain knowledge about the kids and the mysterious robot you’re trying to save, but it will also help you appreciate all the improvements that make the gameplay better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More