How to find Spine Nubs in Grounded 2

Grounded 2 features an extensive list of crafting items, some of which require Spine Nubs as one of the materials. However, Spine Nubs aren’t found in the wild; they can only be obtained by defeating a specific insect, the Caterpillar.Caterpillars are not dangerous and are relatively easy to defeat, but the real challenge lies in locating them. These insects appear only in select spots across the map, and you’ll typically encounter just one in each location.As of this writing, we’ve only discovered three locations where Caterpillars can be found. If we come across more, we’ll be sure to update this article.Read on to discover the three known Caterpillar locations in Grounded 2 and start collecting Spine Nubs for your crafting needs.How to get Spine Nubs in Grounded 2As mentioned previously, the only way to obtain Spine Nubs in Grounded 2 is by eliminating Caterpillars. Each Caterpillar you defeat will drop Spine Nubs, but the quantity is random. Sometimes you'll get just one; other times, you may receive more than three. It's purely luck-based.Now that we know how to acquire Spine Nubs, let’s go over the known locations where Caterpillars can be found.1) Entrance regionThe first known Caterpillar location is in the Entrance region. While the exact spot may slightly vary, you’ll typically find the Caterpillar near the tree beside the trash can. Look around the roots of the tree. Search the base of the tree carefully, as Caterpillars blend in easily due to their green color, making them difficult to spot.Also read: All Mutations in Grounded 22) Snackbar FrontThe second Caterpillar can be found in the Snackbar Front region, specifically along the northern border that connects to the Picnic Table area. Look for the large flower plants in this section. The Caterpillar can usually be found sitting on a leaf in the middle of the flower patch, making it particularly hard to spot.The best approach is to climb up for a better vantage point, which can help you locate it more easily.3) Ice Cream Cart regionThe third Caterpillar spawns in the Ice Cream Cart region toward the northeastern corner, where a massive pine tree is located. Head to this area and check around the tree roots. Eventually, you’ll find a Caterpillar lurking there.Items you can craft using the Spine Nubs in Grounded 2Here are the items that require Spine Nubs as one of their crafting materials:TierTypeItemRecipeIIArmorWeaver Spaulders2x Spine Nub, 5x Orb Weaver Chunk, 4x Silk RopeIIArmorWeaver Leggings4x Orb Weaver Chunk, 3x Silk Rope, 2x Spine NubII Armor Weaver Hood 2x Spine Nub, 2x Orb Weaver Fang, 3x Orb Weaver ChunkII Weapon Northern Shredders 4x Northern Scorpion Chunk, 2x Scorpion Venom, 3x Spine Nub, 2x Silk RopeII Weapon Bombuckler 4x Bombardier Part, 2x Silk Rope, 3x Spine NubAlso read: All Workbench crafting recipes in Grounded 2That covers everything you need to know about acquiring Spine Nubs in Grounded 2.