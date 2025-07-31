  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • How to find Spine Nubs in Grounded 2

How to find Spine Nubs in Grounded 2

By Animesh Talukdar
Published Jul 31, 2025 13:54 GMT
Exploring how to get your hands on Spine Nubs in grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@WoW Quests)
Exploring how to get your hands on Spine Nubs in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios || YouTube/@WoWQuests)

Grounded 2 features an extensive list of crafting items, some of which require Spine Nubs as one of the materials. However, Spine Nubs aren’t found in the wild; they can only be obtained by defeating a specific insect, the Caterpillar.

Ad

Caterpillars are not dangerous and are relatively easy to defeat, but the real challenge lies in locating them. These insects appear only in select spots across the map, and you’ll typically encounter just one in each location.

As of this writing, we’ve only discovered three locations where Caterpillars can be found. If we come across more, we’ll be sure to update this article.

Read on to discover the three known Caterpillar locations in Grounded 2 and start collecting Spine Nubs for your crafting needs.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

How to get Spine Nubs in Grounded 2

As mentioned previously, the only way to obtain Spine Nubs in Grounded 2 is by eliminating Caterpillars. Each Caterpillar you defeat will drop Spine Nubs, but the quantity is random. Sometimes you'll get just one; other times, you may receive more than three. It's purely luck-based.

Ad

Now that we know how to acquire Spine Nubs, let’s go over the known locations where Caterpillars can be found.

1) Entrance region

The first known Caterpillar location is in the Entrance region. While the exact spot may slightly vary, you’ll typically find the Caterpillar near the tree beside the trash can. Look around the roots of the tree. Search the base of the tree carefully, as Caterpillars blend in easily due to their green color, making them difficult to spot.

Ad

Also read: All Mutations in Grounded 2

2) Snackbar Front

The second Caterpillar can be found in the Snackbar Front region, specifically along the northern border that connects to the Picnic Table area. Look for the large flower plants in this section. The Caterpillar can usually be found sitting on a leaf in the middle of the flower patch, making it particularly hard to spot.

The best approach is to climb up for a better vantage point, which can help you locate it more easily.

Ad

3) Ice Cream Cart region

The third Caterpillar spawns in the Ice Cream Cart region toward the northeastern corner, where a massive pine tree is located. Head to this area and check around the tree roots. Eventually, you’ll find a Caterpillar lurking there.

Items you can craft using the Spine Nubs in Grounded 2

Here are the items that require Spine Nubs as one of their crafting materials:

Ad
TierTypeItemRecipe
IIArmorWeaver Spaulders2x Spine Nub, 5x Orb Weaver Chunk, 4x Silk Rope
IIArmorWeaver Leggings4x Orb Weaver Chunk, 3x Silk Rope, 2x Spine Nub
II Armor Weaver Hood 2x Spine Nub, 2x Orb Weaver Fang, 3x Orb Weaver Chunk
II Weapon Northern Shredders 4x Northern Scorpion Chunk, 2x Scorpion Venom, 3x Spine Nub, 2x Silk Rope
II Weapon Bombuckler 4x Bombardier Part, 2x Silk Rope, 3x Spine Nub
Ad

Also read: All Workbench crafting recipes in Grounded 2

That covers everything you need to know about acquiring Spine Nubs in Grounded 2.

About the author
Animesh Talukdar

Animesh Talukdar

Twitter icon

Animesh has been a Call of Duty writer at Sportskeeda for close to two years. A fervent enthusiast of the iconic Mario Bros. franchise and several first-person shooter games, his love for gaming pushed him to merge his passion and profession, and eventually land a writing job in the genre. When creating content, he prioritizes quality and accuracy over speed, verifying multiple official sources. This has helped his meticulous first-person shooter guides garner over two million reads.

Although Animesh holds a Master’s degree in Commerce, he would willingly go back to school; just as long as the school is Hogwarts, so he can jump into the world of spell-casting and fly on broomsticks. He admires gamers Shroud and Beaulo, and would recommend story-driven games like Red Dead Redemption, Skyrim, and Far Cry 3 for their captivating narratives and deep player engagement.

Animesh also enjoys multiplayer games such as Valorant, Apex Legends, and Warzone. When he keeps his controller aside, he plays football and badminton, reads books, and cooks.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications