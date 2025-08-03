Which character should you pick in Grounded 2?

Choosing a character in Grounded 2 doesn't really impact the gameplay as one would have hoped, but the narrative experience could differ slightly based on it. The game features four teens with varying personalities who have shrunk to the size of an arthropod. Given that character choices in this game are mostly cosmetic, you should pick the one you can resonate with the most.

Ad

This article further discusses all the characters in Grounded 2.

Which teen to pick in Grounded 2

Choose the most relatable character (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

A beginner in Grounded 2 will likely want to choose a teen with whom they can resonate the most. The characters don't really influence the story, but their respective personalities determine what each of them says in different situations. We have further detailed the nature of all four characters in the following list for your convenience:

Ad

Trending

Max: This teen is by far the most friendly and easygoing of the bunch. You may find his charisma rather comforting.

This teen is by far the most friendly and easygoing of the bunch. You may find his charisma rather comforting. Willow : Willow is the most fun-loving teen in the game, who doesn’t shy away from sarcasm. Not to forget, she is highly empathetic.

: Willow is the most fun-loving teen in the game, who doesn’t shy away from sarcasm. Not to forget, she is highly empathetic. Pete : He is the typical nerd of the group who others rely on to solve problems. His character is naturally curious and observant.

: He is the typical nerd of the group who others rely on to solve problems. His character is naturally curious and observant. Hoops: Hoops bring an optimistic energy to the party. She is also bold, cheerful, and sporty, which are suitable qualities for a leader.

Ad

You may want to pick Max for his bright and charismatic personality. He is the ideal teen to have a relaxed gameplay experience with. Pete can also be a compelling option if you're looking for a nerdy companion who boasts scientific knowledge.

That said, the character choice boils down to your personal preference. After all, the teens will simply provide occasional commentaries and dialogues based on their respective backgrounds and personalities. For those unable to decide, the game even lets you listen to the introduction of the characters via the Teen Selector screen.

Ad

Also read: How to get Heatwave in Grounded 2

How to change characters in Grounded 2

Obsidian Entertainment lets you change teens at any stage of the game without losing progress. To do so, you must click on the “Swap Teens” option in the death menu.

Yes, your character must die before you can switch to a different one. So, wait for a misadventure, or push the “Give Up” button if you're in a hurry. You can then use the selection screen to pick a different teen, who will respawn at the door of the Ominent Onboarding Facility.

Ad

Here are our other Grounded 2 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More