Which character should you pick in Grounded 2?

Choosing a character in Grounded 2 doesn't really impact the gameplay as one would have hoped, but the narrative experience could differ slightly based on it. The game features four teens with varying personalities who have shrunk to the size of an arthropod. Given that character choices in this game are mostly cosmetic, you should pick the one you can resonate with the most.
This article further discusses all the characters in Grounded 2.
Which teen to pick in Grounded 2
A beginner in Grounded 2 will likely want to choose a teen with whom they can resonate the most. The characters don't really influence the story, but their respective personalities determine what each of them says in different situations. We have further detailed the nature of all four characters in the following list for your convenience:
- Max: This teen is by far the most friendly and easygoing of the bunch. You may find his charisma rather comforting.
- Willow: Willow is the most fun-loving teen in the game, who doesn’t shy away from sarcasm. Not to forget, she is highly empathetic.
- Pete: He is the typical nerd of the group who others rely on to solve problems. His character is naturally curious and observant.
- Hoops: Hoops bring an optimistic energy to the party. She is also bold, cheerful, and sporty, which are suitable qualities for a leader.
You may want to pick Max for his bright and charismatic personality. He is the ideal teen to have a relaxed gameplay experience with. Pete can also be a compelling option if you're looking for a nerdy companion who boasts scientific knowledge.
That said, the character choice boils down to your personal preference. After all, the teens will simply provide occasional commentaries and dialogues based on their respective backgrounds and personalities. For those unable to decide, the game even lets you listen to the introduction of the characters via the Teen Selector screen.
How to change characters in Grounded 2
Obsidian Entertainment lets you change teens at any stage of the game without losing progress. To do so, you must click on the “Swap Teens” option in the death menu.
Yes, your character must die before you can switch to a different one. So, wait for a misadventure, or push the “Give Up” button if you're in a hurry. You can then use the selection screen to pick a different teen, who will respawn at the door of the Ominent Onboarding Facility.
