How to get Gloom Skewer in Grounded 2

The Gloom Skewer in Grounded 2 is a hard-hitting spear that's fast and has a decent critical chance. It's not the best weapon you can acquire, but it is useful in a pinch, and the speed more than makes up for the damage dealt in some ways. To get this weapon, you'll need to explore a lot underground, and while it won't be as difficult as obtaining Heatwave, it will be challenging.
Moreover, since the resting location of the Gloom Skewer in Grounded 2 just so happens to be the location of the Cockroach Queen, you'll be in for a fight. That said, here's where to find this spear.
Where to find and obtain the Gloom Skewer in Grounded 2
As mentioned, you'll have to explore underground passages and tunnels to find this weapon. This wouldn't be a problem if you were normal in size, but being shrunk down has its disadvantages. Here's how to go about it:
- To start, you'll need to head to Toxic Anthill: South Entrance, located slightly south of the Picnic Table region.
- Once you're at the Entrance, head inside and keep going straight until you reach a crossroad (be sure to deal with any Red Soldier Ants you encounter, as they'll keep attacking you, which makes sense, since you're intruding into their home).
- Go left from the crossroads and continue going down until you reach a discarded can of something (there will be a pool of liquid as well; use these as landmarks).
- Turn right from the can and go down the narrow passage (there will be another can to your right, which can be used as a landmark).
- As you reach the end of the passage, you'll see another discarded can and a Cockroach (fight it, if you want, or ignore it for now).
- Keeping the can to your right, head straight across the room and into the other passage, and keep following the path until you reach the very end (you'll know you've reached the end as you'll be able to see Raw Science in front of you; don't forget to pick it up).
- There's also some Raw Science on the right of the path if you want to get off and collect it.
- Just left of the Raw Science, you'll see another passage leading you into a large open room, where you'll encounter the Cockroach Queen.
- You can choose to fight her or run towards the end of the room, where a bunch of Mushrooms are growing.
- Once you cut down the mushrooms, you'll find Gloom Skewer on the other side.
With that, you'll have Gloom Skewer in Grounded 2 in your possession. It's a pretty reliable weapon on par with the Pinch Whacker and Bushwacker, both of which are also tier-2.
