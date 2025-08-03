  • home icon
  How to get Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2

How to get Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2

By Matthew Wilkins
Published Aug 03, 2025 04:57 GMT
Here
Getting the Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2 is easy (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/xGarbett)

The Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2 is the same item that you could acquire in the prequel. It's a pinchy, grabby arm, likely from a fallen robot that has been repurposed as a lethal weapon. It can't pinch very well, but it can definitely be used to whack. Hence, the name.

Unlike other tier-3 weapons such as the Ice Sickle and Spicy Coaltana, you won't need to do much running around to get this item. As long as you're able to hold your own in combat against a few Northern Scorplings, you should be fine.

Here's how to get the Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2

Travel to the Fire Pit (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/xGarbett)
Travel to the Fire Pit (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/xGarbett)

As mentioned, getting the Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2 is rather straightforward as long as you can hold your own in combat. If not, bring a few friends to even out the odds. Here's how to go about the task at hand:

  • Go to the Fire Pit, located at the top of the map.
  • Look for a tunnel entrance (you'll have to leave your Buggy outside) and be prepared to deal with numerous Northern Scorplings.
  • After you enter the tunnel, stick to the right-hand side of the passage.
  • Towards the end of the passage, you'll be greeted with a "Cracked Rock" (you'll also find 100 Raw Science here, remember to pick it up).
  • Use a Bratburst to destroy the Cracked Rock.
  • Once the wall is broken, you'll find a hidden room in which the Pinch Whacker will be located on a chair (you'll also find a chest; be sure to take its contents as well as the Mega Milk Molar).
Room filled with oddities (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/xGarbett)
Room filled with oddities (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/xGarbett)

With that, you should now be the proud owner of the Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2. It's not the best weapon in the game, but if you have an urge to whack something, it will come in handy.

While the Pinch Whacker is not the best weapon in-game, if you play your cards right and pair it with certain armor sets (that provide bonuses), you could benefit from it.

Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.

Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.

Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
