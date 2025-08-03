How to get Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2

The Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2 is the same item that you could acquire in the prequel. It's a pinchy, grabby arm, likely from a fallen robot that has been repurposed as a lethal weapon. It can't pinch very well, but it can definitely be used to whack. Hence, the name.
Unlike other tier-3 weapons such as the Ice Sickle and Spicy Coaltana, you won't need to do much running around to get this item. As long as you're able to hold your own in combat against a few Northern Scorplings, you should be fine.
Here's how to get the Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2
As mentioned, getting the Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2 is rather straightforward as long as you can hold your own in combat. If not, bring a few friends to even out the odds. Here's how to go about the task at hand:
- Go to the Fire Pit, located at the top of the map.
- Look for a tunnel entrance (you'll have to leave your Buggy outside) and be prepared to deal with numerous Northern Scorplings.
- After you enter the tunnel, stick to the right-hand side of the passage.
- Towards the end of the passage, you'll be greeted with a "Cracked Rock" (you'll also find 100 Raw Science here, remember to pick it up).
- Use a Bratburst to destroy the Cracked Rock.
- Once the wall is broken, you'll find a hidden room in which the Pinch Whacker will be located on a chair (you'll also find a chest; be sure to take its contents as well as the Mega Milk Molar).
With that, you should now be the proud owner of the Pinch Whacker in Grounded 2. It's not the best weapon in the game, but if you have an urge to whack something, it will come in handy.
While the Pinch Whacker is not the best weapon in-game, if you play your cards right and pair it with certain armor sets (that provide bonuses), you could benefit from it.
