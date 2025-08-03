How to get Heatwave in Grounded 2

The Heatwave in Grounded 2 is a powerful masterwork Scorching Orb Staff that packs quite the punch. Despite it being a Tier 2 item akin to the Bushwacker, it's still formidable in its own right. If you're a player who enjoys using Staffs, look no further. However, getting this weapon will not be easy.

Since it's located in the Fire Pit, it goes without saying that you'll be Sizzling. As such, you will need to bring adequate protection. With that said, here's how to get the Heatwave in Grounded 2.

Where to get the Heatwave in Grounded 2

The Fire Pit is located at the top of the map (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Ape Knight Gaming)

The Heatwave in Grounded 2 is not hard to obtain per se, but you will have to navigate environmental hazards to get the weapon. It's risky, but if you like being a tiny intrepid adventurer, don't let fire scar you. Here's what you need to do to get it:

To start, you'll need to make your way to the Fire Pit (while in the area, you can also grab the Pinch Whacker and Milk Molars).

You'll want to go to the south-west side of the main Fire Pit and look for a raised spot.

To your left, you'll see a small piece of wood jutting out from a hole; use this as a landmark.

Before you jump into the Fire Pit, it is recommended that you create a Lean-To outside and set it as your spawn point.

Once ready, line up your Buggy with the hole and jump (it may take a few attempts).

Line up your Buggy to make the jump (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Ape Knight Gaming)

When you reach the other side, there's no time to waste, as your character will start "Sizzling" as you enter the Fire Pit itself.

Go straight, break the Charcoal that's in front of you, crouch, and walk under the structure.

Heatwave will be located right in front of you (just remember to be quick and nab it as you're character will be on fire, quite literally).

Note: It is important to mention that you may not make it out alive after you grab Heatwave, but it's worth it.

Break the Charcoal lickety-split to get to Heatwave (Image via Obsidian Entertainment | YouTube/Ape Knight Gaming)

With that, the Heatwave in Grounded 2 will be yours for the taking and keeping. It does decent damage, and with a 4% critical chance, it's a solid weapon to have as part of your arsenal.

