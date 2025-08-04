Best Mage build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations

Customizing and crafting the best Mage build in Grounded 2 is quite essential if your playstyle is primarily focused on ranged gameplay. Mages are specifically built for using spell attacks, equipped with ranged weapons, and these characters use magical attacks to deal AoE damage and inflict crowd control status effects on enemies.

Ad

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide on how you can craft the best Mage build in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.

Note: The content of this article is subjective and reflects the author's own opinion.

A guide to create the best Mage build in Grounded 2

Our Mage build is going to be focused on enhancing the character's ranged capabilities, while simultaneously providing you with increased stamina and damage.

Ad

Trending

Here's a rundown of what the best Mage build in Grounded 2 is going to look like:

Armor Sizzling Circlet

Sizzling Robes

Sizzling Boots Weapons Scorching Orb Trinket Roach Rage Mutations Whittle Wizard

Ambush

Cardio Fan

Ad

Read more: How to get the Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2

Armor

Our choice of Armor for the best Mage build in Grounded 2 is the entire Sizzling set. The Sizzling set, as evident from its name, automatically reduces incoming sizzling damage. As you progress through the game, creatures inflicting a sizzle afterburn effect increase exponentially. In our opinion, it's the best possible gear you can equip as your armor.

Combined with the Mage Armor mod, your attacks now cost much less stamina, allowing you to dish out a lot more output before you are completely exhausted.

Ad

Weapon

For our staff, we have decided to opt for the Scorching Orb Staff. It deals spicy damage, and paired with the Sizzling Attack mod, it can dish out some serious damage. The Scorching Orb has a major AoE impact when you attack. It's great for inflicting spicy damage upon a lot of foes clustered together, allowing you to clear out hordes with absolute ease.

Furthermore, whenever there are cookable bugs in the area, the enemies will get eviscerated and converted into cooked meat, ready to consume between fights. It's a great way to keep your health replenished and continue fighting for longer durations.

Ad

Check out: How to assign items to Hotbar in Grounded 2

Trinket

The Roach Rage should serve as the perfect trinket for our best Mage build in Grounded 2. Since your kit does not have any defensive capabilities as such, maximizing your offensive powers is going to make it a living hell for all the creatures that are out to get you.

Whenever you attack enemies, you will trigger a rage effect which will increase your damage output and also reduce incoming damage.

Ad

You might be interested in: How to get Spicy Coaltana in Grounded 2

Mutations

Choice of Mutations for the best Mage build in Grounded 2 (Image via Obisidian Entertainment)

To enhance the effectiveness of our curated best Mage build in Grounded 2, we've decided to opt for the Whittle Wizard as the first Mutation. This item increases your attack speed by quite a few times, stacking up to five times during combat. It ends as your encounter comes to a close. It's a fantastic way to dish out a lot of damage, extremely fast.

Ad

Secondly, we've decided to choose Ambush to deal critical damage to those who are unaware of your presence around them.

Last but not least, we have decided to complement the entire build with Cardio Fan to enhance your stamina regeneration capabilities in the game.

Also read: How to enter the Network Center in Grounded 2

That's everything that you need to know about the best Mage build in Grounded 2.

If you like this guide, check out some of our other related articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him reach over 4 million reads and is fast approaching the two-thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More