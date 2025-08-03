How to survive heat and cold temperatures in Grounded 2

Grounded 2 features various biomes and creatures to encounter, each with distinct afflictions. Some locations will have extremely hostile conditions, inflicting heat (Sizzle), cold (Chill), and gas (Venom) damage upon you; these afflictions can also be acquired from certain bugs. To protect yourself, you must craft and equip the right armor and Mutations.

Ad

In this guide, we will break down what you need to protect yourself from cold and heat damage in Grounded 2.

Also read: All Milk Molar (and Mega Milk Molar) locations in Grounded 2

How to get Sizzle Reduction in Grounded 2

The "heat" element in Grounded 2 is called Sizzle, and you can get this affliction from creatures that deal Sizzle damage. Crafting Sizzle resistance gear requires specific items, which are tough to get and require a lot of farming.

Ad

Trending

Armor

The Sizzling Armor is the only heat-resistant armor in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

1) Sizzling Armor set: This is a tier 2 mage armor that can significantly reduce your incoming Sizzle damage.

Ad

Sizzling Circlet - 3x Bombardier Part, 1x Boiling Gland, 2x Lingonberry Leather

- 3x Bombardier Part, 1x Boiling Gland, 2x Lingonberry Leather Sizzling Robes - 4x Bombardier Part, 3x Silk Rope, 4x Lingonberry Leather

- 4x Bombardier Part, 3x Silk Rope, 4x Lingonberry Leather Sizzling Boots - 4x Bombardier Part, 5x Spicy Shard, 5x Lingonberry Leather

Set Bonus:

Whizzy Wizard: Using a staff increases attack speed (5x stacks). The effect resets at the end of combat or if you take damage.

Required crafting resources:

Bombardier Part (11x): It can be acquired from Bombardier Beetle carcasses.

It can be acquired from Bombardier Beetle carcasses. Boiling Gland (1x): These can be harvested from Bombardier Beetles, but the drop rate is low.

These can be harvested from Bombardier Beetles, but the drop rate is low. Lingonberry Leather (11x): You can craft these using three Lingonberry Chunks (requires tier 2 Omni-Axe to harvest from Lingonberries) per unit of Leather. Lingonberries can be acquired from the Pine Hill area.

You can craft these using three Lingonberry Chunks (requires tier 2 Omni-Axe to harvest from Lingonberries) per unit of Leather. Lingonberries can be acquired from the Pine Hill area. Silk Rope (3x): These can be crafted at the Spinning Wheel using one Web Fiber per Silk Rope.

These can be crafted at the Spinning Wheel using one Web Fiber per Silk Rope. Spicy Shard (5x): You can acquire them from breaking down Spicy Candies using a tier 2 Omni-Hammer.

Ad

Also read: Grounded 2: How to unlock the Spinning Wheel

Mutation

Mutations allow you to customize your character for specific conditions in Grounded 2. From increasing your attacking capability to bolstering your defenses, you can prepare for every possible scenario. Here’s what you can use to boost your Sizzle resistance:

1) Fresh Defense - Equip this in your Mutation Loadout to gain Sizzle Reduction, Burn Resistance, and Gas Resistance (you need to consume 16 Mint Shards to max out all three tiers of this Mutation).

Ad

How to get Chill Reduction in Grounded 2

A Chill affliction can impair your movements and freeze you to death. Locations like the Ice Cream Cart and the Cooler (Picnic Table) inflict you with Chill. The best way to avoid it is by crafting Cold Reduction armor and equipping Mutations that reduce Chill damage. If you are running low on resources, you can use Torches as well.

Ad

Armor

The Fuzzy Armor and boots with the Mitey Muffs are a good combination for combating cold in Grounded 2 (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

1) Fuzzy Armor set: This is a tier 2 armor set that drastically reduces incoming Chill damage in Grounded 2.

Ad

Fuzzy Hat - 3x Bee Fuzz, 2x Gnat Fuzz, 2x Lingonberry Leather, 2x Silk Rope

3x Bee Fuzz, 2x Gnat Fuzz, 2x Lingonberry Leather, 2x Silk Rope Fuzzy Parka - 4x Bee Fuzz, 3x Milkweed Tuft, 4x Lingonberry Leather, 3x Silk Rope

4x Bee Fuzz, 3x Milkweed Tuft, 4x Lingonberry Leather, 3x Silk Rope Fuzzy Mukluks - 3x Bee Fuzz, 2x Bug Rubber, 3x Lingonberry Leather, 2x Silk Rope

Set Bonus:

Exertion: Killing reduces any Chill buildup on your character.

Required crafting resources:

Bee Fuzz (10x): These can be harvested from Bee carcasses.

These can be harvested from Bee carcasses. Gnat Fuzz (2x): You can harvest these from dead Gnats.

You can harvest these from dead Gnats. Milkweed Tuft (3x): You can harvest these from Milkweed Pods (needs tier 2 Omni-Axe).

You can harvest these from Milkweed Pods (needs tier 2 Omni-Axe). Bug Rubber (2x): You can craft them using one Sap and one Acid Gland per Bug Rubber.

You can craft them using one Sap and one Acid Gland per Bug Rubber. Lingonberry Leather (9x): These are crafted using three Lingonberry Chunks (per unit of Leather), harvested from Lingonberries found in the Pine Hill (requires Omni-Axe tier 2).

These are crafted using three Lingonberry Chunks (per unit of Leather), harvested from Lingonberries found in the Pine Hill (requires Omni-Axe tier 2). Silk Rope (7x): These can be crafted at the Spinning Wheel for 1x Web Fiber per Rope.

Ad

2) Mitey Muffs: This head armor gives you significant Cold Reduction, and it’s a good alternative to the Fuzzy Hat if you don’t mind losing the Set Bonus. You need five units each of Mite Fuzz and Grub Hide to craft the Mitey Muffs.

Mite Fuzz (5x): This can be acquired from Mite carcasses.

This can be acquired from Mite carcasses. Grub Hide (5x): You can harvest them from dead Grubs.

Also read: How to get Milkweed in Grounded 2

Ad

Mutation

1) Spicy Safety - This is a fantastic Mutation choice if you want to have a major reduction in Chill buildup and also acquire both Freeze and Shatter resistance.

Multi reduction

1) Roach Armor set: One of the only armors available for combating Venom, Chill, or Sizzle-based afflictions.

Roach Helmet - 1x Roach Head, 2x Roach Chunk, 1x Stinkbug Gas Sack

1x Roach Head, 2x Roach Chunk, 1x Stinkbug Gas Sack Roach Chestplate - 5x Roach Chunk, 4x Boiling Gland, 3x Bug Rubber

5x Roach Chunk, 4x Boiling Gland, 3x Bug Rubber Roach Greaves - 4x Roach Chunk, 2x Blue Butterfly Scales, 2x Bug Rubber

Ad

Required crafting resources:

Roach head (1x): You can harvest them from a Roach carcass.

You can harvest them from a Roach carcass. Roach chunk (11x): It can be acquired from slain Roaches.

It can be acquired from slain Roaches. Stinkbug Gas Sack (1x): You can loot this from Stinkbugs (carry gas-mask armor if possible).

You can loot this from Stinkbugs (carry gas-mask armor if possible). Boiling Gland (4x): You can find them on Bombardier Beetle corpses (low drop rate).

You can find them on Bombardier Beetle corpses (low drop rate). Blue Butterfly Scales (2x): They can be harvested off of Blue Butterflies (requires tier 2 Omni-Tool upgrade).

They can be harvested off of Blue Butterflies (requires tier 2 Omni-Tool upgrade). Bug Rubber (5x): You get this by crafting it using one unit of Sap and one Acid Gland for each Bug Rubber.

Ad

Surviving the different biomes is a major part of the gameplay loop in Grounded 2, which is why you need the right gear and skill setup.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More