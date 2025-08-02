How to enter the Statue region in Grounded 2

In Grounded 2, the Statue is located on the eastern side of the map and is filled with big, hostile bugs that can easily kill you. One of the primary quests in the game is for you to access the Network Center hidden inside the Statue and restore the power. But it’s no easy task; the path is blocked by several big and small bugs, along with dark tunnels where it's easy to get lost.
In this guide, we will break down how to travel inside the tunnels and how to reach the Statue Checkpoint without getting killed.
Also Read: How to get Milkweed in Grounded 2
How to reach the Statue in Grounded 2
1) Find the Tunnel Entrance
The Statue can be accessed through two different entryways - the Statue: Northern Ascent and the Statue: Southern Ascent. Both tunnels can lead you towards the maze.
2) Tunnel interior
Once you are inside the tunnel, it's time to traverse the dark tunnels. Follow the path, which will ultimately lead to a convergence, and then take a right (if coming from the Southern Ascent) or take a left (if coming from the Northern Ascent). This place is usually guarded by a massive bug called Major Diesel; avoid this unique bug or kill it if you are properly equipped.
You will notice a locked door behind Major Diesel (red light on top of the door); take a right, and you will come across a dead root blockade. Smash through it and keep going.
3) Break the dead root blockade
Keep going north through the dark tunnel; this will lead you to a second dead root blockade. Break it and you will find yourself in the brick maze.
4) Traversing the maze
The brick maze is full of deadly critters, so make sure to evade them. Take the left path and head straight ahead. This will bring you out near the Red Ball.
5) Reaching the Statue Checkpoint
The first thing to do is to make your way to the Statue Checkpoint. As soon as you are past the red ball, take the left path and follow the green wire till you see a giant scorpion guarding a blocked path.
If you are underlevelled, avoid direct confrontation and break past the blockade. Once you are past the blockade, climb up the branches, and you will find the Statue Checkpoint at the top.
Once this is done, you can now freely explore the Statue area and even proceed to complete the Network Center quest in Grounded.
