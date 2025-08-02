How to enter the Statue region in Grounded 2

In Grounded 2, the Statue is located on the eastern side of the map and is filled with big, hostile bugs that can easily kill you. One of the primary quests in the game is for you to access the Network Center hidden inside the Statue and restore the power. But it’s no easy task; the path is blocked by several big and small bugs, along with dark tunnels where it's easy to get lost.

Ad

In this guide, we will break down how to travel inside the tunnels and how to reach the Statue Checkpoint without getting killed.

Also Read: How to get Milkweed in Grounded 2

How to reach the Statue in Grounded 2

1) Find the Tunnel Entrance

There are two ways to enter the Statue: The Northern and the Southern Ascents, both lead to the statue. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The Statue can be accessed through two different entryways - the Statue: Northern Ascent and the Statue: Southern Ascent. Both tunnels can lead you towards the maze.

Ad

Trending

2) Tunnel interior

Once you are inside the tunnel, it's time to traverse the dark tunnels. Follow the path, which will ultimately lead to a convergence, and then take a right (if coming from the Southern Ascent) or take a left (if coming from the Northern Ascent). This place is usually guarded by a massive bug called Major Diesel; avoid this unique bug or kill it if you are properly equipped.

Take the right tunnel by breaking through the blockade and enter the next tunnel. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You will notice a locked door behind Major Diesel (red light on top of the door); take a right, and you will come across a dead root blockade. Smash through it and keep going.

Ad

3) Break the dead root blockade

The only thing between the Statue and the player is a wall of dead roots and a lot of bugs. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Keep going north through the dark tunnel; this will lead you to a second dead root blockade. Break it and you will find yourself in the brick maze.

Ad

4) Traversing the maze

The brick maze is full of deadly critters, so make sure to evade them. Take the left path and head straight ahead. This will bring you out near the Red Ball.

Once you have reached the red ball, take the left path and follow the green wire to reach the checkpoint. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

5) Reaching the Statue Checkpoint

Ad

The first thing to do is to make your way to the Statue Checkpoint. As soon as you are past the red ball, take the left path and follow the green wire till you see a giant scorpion guarding a blocked path.

The path to the statue checkpoint is right behind the massive Scorpion. (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you are underlevelled, avoid direct confrontation and break past the blockade. Once you are past the blockade, climb up the branches, and you will find the Statue Checkpoint at the top.

Ad

Once this is done, you can now freely explore the Statue area and even proceed to complete the Network Center quest in Grounded.

Check out our other guides on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jagaran Dutta Jagaran is an MMO and ARPG writer at Sportskeeda. His involvement in the gaming industry also includes working as a concept artist and as a narrative designer.

At age of nine, Halo: Combat Evolved kicked off his love for the medium. He looks back fondly on the times he visited cyber cafes, watching the older boys playing the game and shouting, "Master Chief!"

If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into the breathtaking world of Halo.

He admires Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell for his engaging dialogue and gameplay as well as his critical thinking regardless of how much he loves the game, which encouraged him to spend countless hours in games and technically analyze them.

In his free time, he enjoys writing books, cooking, sketching, and the occasional game of football. Know More