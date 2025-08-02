How to assign items to Hotbar in Grounded 2

Knowing how you can assign items to Hotbar in Grounded 2 is quite crucial. The game has way too many options and menus to scour through, and referring to them for every single task is a drag. Luckily, there's a Hotbar function, and you can add numerous items to get easy access.

Here's a detailed brief on how you can assign items to Hotbar in Grounded 2.

How can you assign items to Hotbar in Grounded 2

Assigning items to Hotbar in Grounded 2 is quite easy, and it is definitely something you must do to make the game easier to play and have your tools and consumables handy. Whether it's different weapons you want at the click of a button or access to foods and crafting materials, the versatile Hotbar makes the getting access to the items of your choice much easier than sifting through the different menus in-game.

Here's how you can assign different items to the Hotbar in Grounded 2:

Go to the inventory screen within the game.

screen within the game. Highlight the item you want to move to the Hotbar.

Press Z on your keyboard to open the radial menu.

on your keyboard to open the radial menu. Depending on what you want handy, assign the required items to the different slots available in the menu.

Once you're done assigning, you can now find these items available and accessible on your action menu.

Assigning items to the Hotbar in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you are carrying multiple units of certain items, the game will automatically consolidate all stackable items into one tab. This fantastic quality-of-life feature helps you keep things organized on the Hotbar and saves you a lot of time from manually splitting and making up stacks of your own.

To access the items on the Hotbar menu, simply press on the corresponding keybinds you've assigned to them in the game. If the default keybinds are not to your liking, replace them with inputs that seem favorable to you.

Upon following these steps, you should be able to assign items to Hotbar in Grounded 2.

