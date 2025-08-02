How to get Silk Rope in Grounded 2

The Silk Rope in Grounded 2 is one of the key materials that you need access to in this game. Amongst the dozen resources available in the game, some are easily accessible, while others remain quite elusive. The Silk Rope needs to be crafted in Grounded 2, and you need to get your hands on some easily accessible raw materials to make this item.
In this article, we will explore how you can get your hands on the Silk Rope in Grounded 2. For a detailed guide on the same, read below.
How to make Silk Rope in Grounded 2
First and foremost, before we venture out to craft Silk Rope in Grounded 2, we must first build a Spinning Wheel. The Spinning Wheel serves as the crafting workbench in this game. You have to get your hands on an assortment of items to build this workbench.
Read more: Grounded 1 story recap: What happened before Grounded 2?
Here's a list of items that you need to gather in order to make the Spinning Wheel:
- 2x Acorn Top
- 4x Red Ant Part
- 4x Clay
- 4x Crude Rope
- 3x Sap
Once you collect these materials, proceed to build the Spinning Wheel in your main base. Upon doing so, you can access this workbench to craft a variety of items. One such item is the Silk Rope.
Now, to unlock the recipe for this item, you need first to use the Resource Analyzer on Web Fiber. Upon doing so, you can get your hands on the recipe in the Spinning Wheel and queue up 5 units of this item at a time.
To craft the Silk Rope, you need one unit of Web Fiber. You can easily source web fiber by eliminating spiders in Grounded 2. All kinds of spiders, including spiderlings and even spider sacs, can provide you with ample amounts of Web Fiber. Once you successfully source the raw material, proceed to head to the Spinning Wheel to craft the recipe for Silk Rope.
Check out: All Ranger Challenges in Grounded 2 (that we've learned so far)
That's everything that you need to know about getting your hands on Silk Rope in Grounded 2.
For more related guides, check out some of our other articles below:
- How do Shared Worlds work in Grounded 2?
- All base-building and construction recipes in Grounded 2
- All Workbench crafting recipes in Grounded 2