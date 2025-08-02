How to get Silk Rope in Grounded 2

The Silk Rope in Grounded 2 is one of the key materials that you need access to in this game. Amongst the dozen resources available in the game, some are easily accessible, while others remain quite elusive. The Silk Rope needs to be crafted in Grounded 2, and you need to get your hands on some easily accessible raw materials to make this item.

Ad

In this article, we will explore how you can get your hands on the Silk Rope in Grounded 2. For a detailed guide on the same, read below.

How to make Silk Rope in Grounded 2

First and foremost, before we venture out to craft Silk Rope in Grounded 2, we must first build a Spinning Wheel. The Spinning Wheel serves as the crafting workbench in this game. You have to get your hands on an assortment of items to build this workbench.

Ad

Trending

Read more: Grounded 1 story recap: What happened before Grounded 2?

Here's a list of items that you need to gather in order to make the Spinning Wheel:

2x Acorn Top

4x Red Ant Part

4x Clay

4x Crude Rope

3x Sap

Once you collect these materials, proceed to build the Spinning Wheel in your main base. Upon doing so, you can access this workbench to craft a variety of items. One such item is the Silk Rope.

Ad

Crafting Silk Rope (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Now, to unlock the recipe for this item, you need first to use the Resource Analyzer on Web Fiber. Upon doing so, you can get your hands on the recipe in the Spinning Wheel and queue up 5 units of this item at a time.

Ad

To craft the Silk Rope, you need one unit of Web Fiber. You can easily source web fiber by eliminating spiders in Grounded 2. All kinds of spiders, including spiderlings and even spider sacs, can provide you with ample amounts of Web Fiber. Once you successfully source the raw material, proceed to head to the Spinning Wheel to craft the recipe for Silk Rope.

Check out: All Ranger Challenges in Grounded 2 (that we've learned so far)

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about getting your hands on Silk Rope in Grounded 2.

For more related guides, check out some of our other articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More