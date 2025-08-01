How do Shared Worlds work in Grounded 2?

Playing Grounded 2 alone is fun, but doing so with friends is an entirely different experience. You can split resources and work, allowing you to progress much faster. There is just one caveat. Most co-op games save the progress on the host’s device, meaning if the host goes offline, no one can progress or play in that world.
In such cases, the concept of Shared Worlds helps eliminate the issue. With this feature, you don’t need the host to enter and progress in the world. Let’s find out how it works.
Shared Worlds in Grounded 2 explained
A Shared World is a save file that anyone in the group can access, even if the original creator is offline. Instead of the host’s PC, the game saves your progress on the cloud, preventing disconnection for everyone in case there is an issue with the host.
Others who are also a part of the Shared World can log in anytime and contribute when they can, which is helpful when not everyone in your team can be online together. All resources collected/spent, along with changes made inside the world, will be synced for everyone.
That said, a possible drawback would be someone progressing the story on their own. Hence, it is better to coordinate and set a day when everyone can play to complete the campaign quests together.
How to create a Shared World in Grounded 2
The process of making a Shared World is similar to how you’d host a local co-op world with friends. Here are the steps:
- Launch the game and select the "Multiplayer" option.
- Choose "Host Online Game".
- Click on "New game". You can only continue if you have a multiplayer world saved.
- The game will give you two options: Standard or Shared World. Click on the latter and press the spacebar to create your Shared World.
The game will also ask if you want to create a password, which can come in handy if you plan on playing with specific friends. A Shared World can hold up to four players at a time, the same as a regular co-op world.
