Grounded 2 Multiplayer not working: Potential causes and fixes

A number of players have reported a surge in the Grounded 2 Multiplayer not working across different platforms. Being in early access, there are definitely going to be a few hiccups here and there. Now, being a co-op game, it's pretty annoying when you stumble upon this error and cannot find any solutions to bypass it.In this article, we will explore the possible reasons for the Grounded 2 Multiplayer not working and how you can potentially fix it.Note: The fixes discussed in this article are temporary workarounds. They are not guaranteed to work for every user. Possible causes for Grounded 2 Multiplayer not workingWhile there are no official reasons determined for the Grounded 2 Multiplayer not working error, we do speculate that it has something to do with the game being in early access.That said, the issue could be on the server side, or even on the client side. In case it's a server-side problem, you'll have no other option but to contact the support team for the title and wait for an official hotfix patch to amend the issue.However, if the problem stems from your end, here are some solutions you can implement to potentially bypass this error on your platform.Check out: How to get Silk Rope in Grounded 2Potential fixes for Grounded 2 Multiplayer not working errorThe multiplayer segment of Grounded 2 not working largely indicates that there is some form of network issue on either your end or on the server-side. If it's the former, here are some solutions you can try and implement in order to bypass it.1) Check your internet connectionAs simple as it seems, having proper high-speed internet connectivity is the first step to ensure that you can access the multiplayer segment of Grounded 2. If you have slow internet service or are suffering from packet loss issues, this could potentially cause the Grounded 2 Multiplayer not working error in-game.To fix these problems, contact your internet service provider and ensure that everything related to your internet connection is running properly.Now, if your internet connection is running without any hiccups, you can try out some of our other solutions.Read more: How to kill Snails in Grounded 22) Opting for an Ethernet connectionIf you're using wi-fi to play multiplayer games, you are setting yourself up for failure. Wireless internet connections cause a plethora of network issues, and we wouldn't be surprised if this was the core problem preventing you from accessing the game's multiplayer mode.To fix this, simply get an Ethernet or LAN cable and connect it from your router to your computer or console. Once done, you will be able to enjoy seamless internet connectivity without any interruptions.3) Connect your account to XboxIf you want to play Grounded 2 Multiplayer, you need to have your game connected to an Xbox Gaming account. In case you're accessing the game from Steam and have not authorised your Xbox account in-game, you will be barred from accessing the multiplayer functions within the title.The easiest way to fix this is to simply connect both platforms and then get access to all the multiplayer features in the game.Upon following these steps, you should be able to successfully fix the Grounded 2 Multiplayer not working error. In case these fixes do not work, we suggest you contact the official support channel for the title.