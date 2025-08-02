How to kill Snails in Grounded 2

Snails in Grounded 2 seem like quite tough opponents when you start your journey in the game. They are tier-3 creatures, and technically, they are quite tough to beat as a newbie. While they're not quite an offensive creature, they retreat into their shells at the slightest hint of a threat coming their way.

Naturally, it feels quite impossible to take these creatures down. However, in this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can easily kill Snails in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.

A guide to kill Snails in Grounded 2

As stated above, Snails are quite the experts at retreating into their shells whenever they're spooked or whenever they receive damage. Now, that makes it quite impossible to eliminate them if you don't know what you're doing.

Destroying their shell using primitive weapons is, of course, not an option, and as such, we have to resort to baiting them out of their shells and dishing out damage for a prolonged period of time.

Killing a Snail in Grounded 2 (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

First and foremost, our best advice is to keep your buggy at a distance to avoid spooking this creature. Next up, we urge you to get your hands on a bow and arrows. If you do not have one, it's nothing to worry about. You need to apply the principles of this guide to easily eliminate Snails in the game.

Steps to kill Snails in Grounded 2

Sneak up on a Snail, and use your preferred weapon to deal damage against it. Upon doing so, the creature will automatically retract into its shell and refuse to come out of it until the coast is clear. Proceed to walk away from the Snail. Keep the creature in sight, and continue walking until it feels that the area is safe enough to emerge once again. As soon as the Snail pokes its head out, slowly sneak near it and deal damage again.

Repeat this process as many times as it takes to successfully eliminate this creature in the game. As evident, having a bow and arrows helps as you can simply stand far away from the Snail and consistently dish out damage without having to run to and fro from the target.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can kill Snails in Grounded 2.

