How to enter the Network Center in Grounded 2

Grounded 2’s story sets you off on a trail of a mysterious person who is controlling bugs using ORC mind control devices. One of the steps in the Networking quest requires you to access the Network Center located within the Statue region. Reaching it is just part of a long quest where you’ll discover various new locations and fight several bosses.

This guide will take you through all of the steps to reach the Network Center.

How to get inside the Network Center in Grounded 2

Use pipes to enter the Statue area (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Unlike other locations on the map that don’t have travel restrictions, to enter the Statue region, you’ll first need to find a secret tunnel located in the Ceremony and Grass Games region. Both tunnels will merge at the same spot, so pick whichever one you like. Inside the tunnel, you’ll find an ORC Stinkbug guarding the Ominent facility entrance.

Break the Dead Roots to enter the maze (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

After defeating the Stinkbug, look on the left side to find Dead Roots. Destroy them using your Red Ant Buggy and enter the cave to reach a maze-like area.

Head to the red ball (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Take the left route and follow it until you find a red ball containing Milk Molar. Along the path, you’ll encounter many mind-controlled bugs, including Larva and Bombardier Beetle on top of the walls.

Follow the green hose to reach the scorpion boss (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

From the red ball, follow the green hose until you reach Captain Turbo, a mind-controlled Northern Scorpion guarding another Dead Root. Use weapons with Smashing damage type to defeat the boss and enter the Dead Roots.

Stock up in the facility and move forward (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Make your way through the branches until you reach another Ominent facility. The door within it is locked, but you can get some food and first aid from the outer room. Once you loot everything, head down the branch to find more Dead Roots. Follow the path until you reach a rose garden with a red ribbon.

Follow the ribbon to find Lieutenant Balde (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Within the rose garden, follow the red ribbon to find Lieutenant Balde, a mind-controlled Praying Mantis. Use weapons with a slashing damage type to defeat the boss, and follow the ribbon to reach another safe spot with food and first aid.

Stock up in the facility and move forward once again (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

After looting, take the branch going up and follow it until you reach the statue. Along the way, you’ll also encounter an ORC weaver, which shouldn’t be too hard to defeat.

Head toward the stairs between the treads (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Use your Ant Buggy to climb near the statues and head toward the treads of the robot. You’ll find stairs leading to a transport tube that will take you directly into the Network Center.

The journey to the Network Center will be a long one, where you’ll face several enemies and bosses. We recommend saving the game every chance you can get as a solo player. Once inside, expect more enemies, as you have yet to face the general of the bugs.

Check out more guides for the game:

