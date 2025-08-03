How to get the Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2

The Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2 can be unlocked alongside the Network Center TURBO Optical Disk in the game. If you've got your hands on this item, it's quite easy to unlock the Orb Weaver buggy in-game. However, it does require a bit of patience, as you do need to gather quite a few materials to set everything up.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can get the Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2. Read below to know more.

A guide to get the Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2

First and foremost, once you've gotten your hands on the Network Center TURBO Optical Disk, head to a Ranger Station at any of the nearby ranger outposts. Here, you can purchase the Orb Weaver buggy for 5000 raw science. Once you've done that, you can now follow these steps sequentially to get the buggy in-game

Orb Weaver buggy data available in the Science Shop (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Hatchery

You need to build a hatchery if you want to unlock the Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2. To do that, you need the following items:

6x Weed Stem

1x Acorn Top

5x Acorn Shell

5x Mite Fuzz

Once you acquire that, proceed to build the hatchery in-game.

Spider Nest

Constructing the Spider Nest (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

If you have Orb Weaver buggies, you also need a place to store them in the game. To do so, you need to create a Spider Nest near your base. It's relatively easy to build one of these, and the perks associated with making them are worth the hassle of gathering the raw materials.

Here's what you'll need to make a Spider Nest:

6x Weed Stem

4x Silk Rope

6x Pine Needle

6x Web Fiber

After you gather these items, you can now craft a Spider Nest to help store your Buggies in-game. This building provides you with the option to easily manage your Orb Weaver buggies and assign them as and when they are required.

Harness

If you want to ride the weaver, you'll need a harness to attach to the buggy. It's pretty easy to craft, and we speculate that you might already possess the raw materials required to make this item:

3x Blueberry Leather

3x Acorn Shells

4x Red Ant Mandibles

Finding and carrying an Orb Weaver egg

Orb Weaver egg (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Now, to get your own Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2, you need to hatch this creature from an egg. Naturally, you have to source an unhatched egg and manually carry it all the way back to your hatchery by yourself.

These eggs can generally be found underneath Burgl’s body. Now, exercise caution as the lair is going to be swarming with both mature and juvenile Orb Weavers, and they can deal some serious damage.

Hatching the egg

Hatching an Orb Weaver (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Once you've gotten your hands on the egg, you have to then carry it all the way to your hatchery and place it. Once done, it will take 24 hours to successfully hatch it in-game.

Upon doing so, you can use the Harness to clamber over the buggy and use it however you like. The Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2 is much stronger than the Red Ant Soldier and has fantastic offensive capabilities. Paired with impressive mobility, it's a worthy investment of your time.

That's everything that you need to know about how you can get an Orb Weaver buggy in Grounded 2.

