Thief is one of the best-starting vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2 and caters to those who like a little more speed in combat. It plays like the Dexterity class of this Action RPG. Thiefs usually have fast attacks and more stamina, which is traded off for health. You can also unlock amazing Weapon Skills while playing as a Thief. However, to get the most out of this vocation, you must put the right tools in your character's hands.

This is especially important if you're just starting. The starting gear is decent enough, but it can only get you so far. That's where we come in. This article will help you find the best early-game weapons for the Thief vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Here are the best early-game weapons for Thief vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

Peltflayers are deadly during the early hours of Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom || YouTube/NorZZa)

There are plenty of good weapons out there during the early hours of the game. Here is our choice of weapons for the Thief vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Peltflayers - Found on the second floor of Waterfall Cave, located in the North part of Vermund. The chest containing this weapon is located in the room above the Chimera Boss fight.

- Found on the second floor of Waterfall Cave, located in the North part of Vermund. The chest containing this weapon is located in the room above the Chimera Boss fight. Snagdaggers - You can purchase these from Rodrick's Smithy in Vernworth. They can cost up to 14800G.

- You can purchase these from Rodrick's Smithy in Vernworth. They can cost up to 14800G. Helmbarte Daggers - Can be found inside a chest in Derelict Mine, located to the east of Trevo Mine.

Peltflayers Daggers are extremely fast thanks to their lightweight nature and can rip through most enemies in an instant. Snagdaggers hit hard and have a lot of Knockdown Power, making them one of the best Thief weapons in the game. Lastly, the Helmbarte Daggers are universally good and will get you through most fights in the game, thanks to their high damage output.

Now that you have some early-game weapons for the Thief vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, let's take a look at some good Weapon Skills to pick up first.

Best early-game Weapon Skills for Thief vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Thief vocation has access to some of the best Weapon Skills in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image via Capcom || YouTube/DarkHero 2 (DarkHero2))

There are some amazing Weapon Skills that you can unlock during the early hours of Dragon's Dogma 2. Here are our choices for the Thief:

Helm Splitter: Can be bought at Rank 2 for 300 DCP

Can be bought at Rank 2 for 300 DCP Powder Charge: Unlocked at Rank 2, costs 300 DCP

Unlocked at Rank 2, costs 300 DCP Ensnare: Becomes available at Rank 3 for 450 DCP

Becomes available at Rank 3 for 450 DCP Enkindeled Blades: One of the earliest skills you can get and costs only 200 DCP

Helm Splitter will propel your character into the air in a spinning motion, thus helping them deal a ton of damage along the way. Powder Charge allows you to plant a manually activated explosive at the feet of your opponents, which is amazing for dealing damage to large foes.

When Ensnare is used, your character will throw a rope at an opponent to drag them closer. This works great on airborne enemies which can be annoying to deal with. Lastly, Enkindeled Blades lights your weapons on fire, allowing you to deal fire damage for a short duration.

Now that you have these Weapon Skills unlocked, you are ready to dominate with the Thief Vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2.

