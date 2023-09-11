Best Energy/Laser weapons in Starfield

Starfield delivers an exhilarating campaign that demands formidable weaponry to conquer its combat challenges. Within the game, you'll discover a diverse arsenal, each with its distinct abilities. These weapons are categorized, and one such category is known as Lazer. The Lazer weapons in Starfield unleash high-voltage laser beams, inflicting energy-based damage.

Given the space-themed setting of Starfield, you'll encounter innovative weapons, and laser weapons are no different. They not only possess an attractive technical appearance but also boast extended range and enhanced accuracy, perfectly suited to the game's interstellar journey.

Using laser weapons in Starfield delivers an action-packed gameplay experience. The beams discharged from these firearms offer a gratifying feeling in battle. This article explores formidable laser armaments that players should unquestionably contemplate for their interstellar journey in Starfield.

Equinox and other powerful laser weapons in Starfield

1) Unmitigated Violence

Unmitigated Violence is a legendary laser rifle. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fire rate: 33

Range: 58

Accuracy: 77.1%

Value: 25056

Unmitigated Violence stands as a legendary laser rifle and arguably holds the title of the finest laser firearm within the Starfield universe. However, acquiring it entails a series of tasks and decisions. Starfield, being an RPG, offers players various choices that significantly influence the outcomes and even determine the rewards they receive.

The same principle applies to obtaining Unmitigated Violence, a weapon attainable during the Unearthed mission in Starfield's main campaign. Upon completing this mission, players face a critical choice: supporting either the Emissary or the Hunter. Opting for the Emissary's side results in obtaining Unmitigated Violence during the final mission, where it drops from the main boss once they are defeated.

Unmitigated Violence boasts potent attributes, including Frenzy, Radioactivity, and Instigating. Frenzy, as the name suggests, effectively induces a state of frenzy in the target, Radioactivity inflicts radioactive damage, and Instigating delivers substantial harm to adversaries when they are in full health.

2) Orion

Orion excels in dealing energy damage. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fire rate: 33

Range: 50

Accuracy: 77.00%

Value: 5227

The Orion inflicts 27 Energy damage with each strike. It excels in dealing energy damage and receives a significant boost from the Lasers and Rifle Certification skill.

Consequently, equipping these two skills will enhance your character's proficiency in utilizing Lasers and Rifles. The weapon possesses a base fire rate of 33, but your reloading speed will ultimately determine how closely you can match this rate of fire.

Furthermore, various mods are available for this weapon. Therefore, when using this weapon, you have the opportunity to experiment with different mods, allowing you to gain a deeper understanding of which mod complements your playstyle best.

Orion can be acquired either by purchasing it at the Rowland Arms or by conducting random searches during your exploration. When exploring different regions, be sure to thoroughly examine containers, as Orion may be found this way. Additionally, you have the chance to obtain this weapon as loot from defeated enemies and discover it in the inventories of various NPCs.

3) Equinox

Equinox's magazine is capable of holding 20 rounds. (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fire rate: 50

Range: 50

Accuracy: 70.20%

Value: 2408

The Equinox stands as yet another formidable laser rifle, boasting a unique ammunition type and a magazine capable of holding 20 rounds. This energy-based firearm proves particularly effective against adversaries displaying robust physical defenses, delivering a consistent 13 points of energy damage with each shot.

You can acquire this weapon either by making a purchase at the Kreet Research Lab or by random encounters.

In addition to laser weapons, there are other formidable armaments available to assist you in efficiently dealing with adversaries. You have the option to experiment with various weapon categories and choose those that align with your combat preferences.