10 overpowered Legendary weapons in Starfield

Starfield, the latest roleplaying game from Bethesda, moves away from the different locales in the continent of Tamriel or the various regions in the post-nuclear war United States. Instead, it allows players to jump into the cockpit of their spaceships and visit several star systems, each containing different planets to explore.

While exploring different planets, players will encounter many perils, including uninhabitable environments, alien creatures, and even hostile people. Regardless of what the threat is, players need something to deal with their enemies.

Starfield offers plenty of weapons for this very reason. Of course, players want the best weapons available, and none are better than the Legendary weapons in the game.

Here are ten Legendary weapons you should get your hands on in Starfield.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Unmitigated Violence, Eternity's Gate, and other powerful Legendary weapons in Starfield

1) Revenant

The Revenant is one of the best rifles in the game (Image via Bethesda)

The Revenant is a unique rifle that can be acquired through the Crimson Fleet faction questline in Starfield. Specifically, it can be found in the penultimate mission of this faction, called Eye of the Storm.

The Revenant is located inside the control center. This is the only chance to get this rifle, so players should make sure to look around the control center thoroughly.

2) The Prime

The Prime is a pistol with a very low rate of fire, but what it lacks in speed, it easily makes up for in base damage and accuracy. This weapon can do 61 points of physical damage and is very accurate from close to medium range.

The Prime can be acquired by traveling over to Akila City and then going to the Laredo Firearms shop. The weapon costs over 20,000 credits, so players should make sure that they've collected enough throughout their travels. While it is certainly pricey, this pistol is worth buying as it can randomly deal Corrosive, Radiation, Poison, and Incendiary damage.

3) Experiment A-7

The Experiment A-7 is perfect for dealing with alien creatures in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Experiment A-7 is a powerful shotgun that is perfect for dealing with alien creatures in Starfield. Players will be given this weapon by a friendly NPC in the Entangled mission.

The Experiment A-7 does +30% damage to alien creatures. It is very handy to have when players need to deal with the pesky aliens that can show up at any time while exploring the different corners of outer space.

4) Deadeye

The Deadeye is one of the coolest-looking weapons in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Even in outer space, revolvers remain one of the coolest-looking weapons available, and the best one in Starfield is the Deadeye. This pistol not only looks good but is also capable of doing 61 physical damage. It has an accuracy of 68.9% with a range of 40.

The Deadeye can be acquired by simply heading to Akila City and joining up with the Freestar Collective. Aside from getting this revolver, players will also receive a Deputy Hat and a Ranger's uniform.

5) Unmitigated Violence

The Unmitigated Violence belongs to The Hunter in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Starfield is set in the year 2330, and in the game, players have moved past just using ballistic-based weapons. The title also allows players to use laser rifles to dispose of their enemies.

One of the most powerful laser rifles in Starfield is the Unmitigated Violence, which can be acquired if players choose to go against the Hunter, who just so happens to be the final boss of the game's main questline.

6) Boom Boom

Boom Boom is one of the deadliest close-range weapons in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

The Boom Boom is another extremely powerful shotgun. It is capable of doing 99 physical damage and has an extremely high rate of fire at 60. This is the perfect weapon for dealing with swarms of enemies at close range.

The Boom Boom can be purchased in Neon City at the Neon Tactical shop. It is heavily modifiable, which means its already ridiculous stats can be further increased.

7) Fiscal Quarter

The Fiscal Quarter will be given by Walter Stroud (Image via Bethesda)

The Fiscal Quarter has a unique effect that allows it to easily break through even the most powerful armor. This unique effect, paired with its incredibly fast rate of fire, makes it capable of quickly killing even the most durable enemies that you come across.

The Fiscal Quarter is a reward given by Walter Stroud upon completion of the All That Money Can Buy main story mission in Starfield.

8) Gallow's Reach

Gallow's Reach is simply hanging out on a wall inside Captain Petrov's quarters (Image via Bethesda)

Gallow's Reach can randomly inflict poison damage and slow enemy targets with its unique perk. This, paired with its rate of fire of 150, makes it extremely deadly, especially at close range. The weapon also comes pre-equipped with Armor-Piercing rounds for an extra kick.

To acquire this one-of-a-kind rifle, players will need to look around Captain Petrov's quarters in the mission No Sudden Moves. After being given the objective to head down to the vault, players should not go there immediately. Instead, they should walk over to one of the rooms inside his quarters to find this weapon proudly displayed on a wall.

9) Keelhauler

The Keelhauler is one of Starfield's most reliable pistols (Image via Bethesda)

The Keelhauler comes with three unique bonuses that make it one of the most powerful weapons in Starfield. It can stagger enemies while also giving a small chance to inflict Frenzy on a target. Lastly, it does increased damage against enemies that have less armor.

Aside from these unique effects, the Keelhauler does 53 base damage and has a rate of fire of 140, making it one of the most reliable pistols in the game. This weapon is a reward for completing the Echoes of the Past side quest.

10) Eternity's Gate

Eternity's Gate belongs to the Emissary and can be looted upon defeating him (Image via Bethesda)

If players side with the Hunter and choose to go against the Emissary, they will get a chance to pick up Eternity's Gate (instead of Unmitigated Violence) upon defeating the Emissary as the final boss.

This weapon does massive physical and energy damage. It is also capable of doing an additional 10 percent damage to human targets.