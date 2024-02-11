To get maximum output from the class, it is essential to craft the best Enshrouded Warrior build. Developed by Keen Games, this survival role-playing game (RPG) has 12 class skill tree paths, with each having a unique set of abilities. Warrior belongs to the Res skill tree path and helps you level the playing field against enemy bosses and gain additional damage-dealing capabilities.

It is vital to select the right skill points to maximize the Warrior class’ potential. The current meta has Warrior at the top end of the rankings, making it a viable pick against Shroud-infested monsters and other wild creatures.

This article discusses the correct items and skill points for the best Enshrouded Warrior build.

What is the best Enshrouded Warrior build?

Warrior is a close-range combat damage-dealing class tree in Enshrouded that focuses on providing passive damage boost to specific Melee weapons, mobility, and survivability.

You must upgrade equipment in Enshrouded to enhance the benefits of the Warrior class. Gear and weapons play a crucial role in utilizing the skills. Here are the weapons and gear you should select with the Warrior class:

Best Enshrouded Warrior gear

Warrior is a Melee-based class tree; thus, pay close attention to crafting Swords and Axes. The Cutting Damage ability of this class tree boosts those weapons' damage-dealing. You can also include magic weapons in your arsenal. Fire and Ice abilities can be a deciding factor against enemy bosses.

Here are the weapons and gear you should take in your Warrior build:

Weapons: Swords, Axes, Staves (Shroud Weaver Staff is a highly recommended magic weapon for Warrior class)

Armor: Melee Critical and Critical Damage helmet, Healthy and Physical Resistance chest, Stamina pants, Health and Stamina Regeneration boots, Melee and Magic damage gloves

Best Enshrouded Warrior build Spells

If you're opting for a magic Warrior build, Spells will play an integral part in your gameplay. You can also keep it in your inventory against flying enemies. Fighting Melee against flying monsters might be difficult, and Spells help defeat them.

Here are the Spells you must craft for the Warrior class:

Fire Ball

Acid Bite

Ice Bolt

Heal Channel

Light Burst

Meteor

Lightning Channel (costs a lot of Mana but is lethal against monsters).

Best Enshrouded Warrior build skills

For the best Enshrouded Warrior build, choosing the right skills is essential. Follow the skill selections below for optimum utilization of the Red class tree path:

Power Parry (Tank)

Merciless Attack (Tank)

Constitution (Tank)

Constitution (Warrior)

Shiny Plates (Tank)

Evasion Attack (Tank)

Battle Heal (Tank)

Absorb (Battlemage)

Blink (Battlemage)

Blink Attack (Battlemage)

Emergency Blink (Battlemage)

Healer (Healer)

Healer II (Healer)

Intelligence (Healer)

Water Aura (Healer)

Waters of Life (Healer)

The Warrior’s Path (Warrior)

Strength (Warrior)

Slasher (Warrior)

Butcher (Warrior)

Veteran (Warrior)

Swift Blades (Warrior)

Endurance (Survivor)

Runner (Survivor)

Double Jump (Survivor)

Wanderlust (Survivor)

Wanderlust (Survivor)

Spirit (Trickster)

Counterstrike (Trickster)

Quick Charge (Trickster)

Intelligence (Trickster)

Well Rested (Trickster)

Mason (Barbarian)

Strength (Barbarian)

Heavy Handed (Barbarian)

Breach (Barbarian)

Shockwave (Barbarian)

Strength (Athlete)

Endurance (Beastmaster)

Feast (Tank)

