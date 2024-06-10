Fans of the sim-racing genre might wonder what the best F1 24 setup for the Miami circuit is. The Miami F1 circuit, officially called the Miami International Autodrome, is a thrilling 5.4 kilometer (3.36 mile) long street circuit located near Miami Gardens, Florida. With 19 turns and lots of flat stretches, this track often sees speeds of more than 210 mph.

Similar to most other tracks in F1 games, the Miami circuit needs a lot of practice to master. In this article, we will discuss the best F1 24 setup for the Miami circuit, allowing you to ease into the process while configuring your car.

Best F1 24 setup to use for the Miami International Autodrome circuit

Recommended aerodynamics setup for Miami circuit (Image via Codemasters)

The Miami circuit is a newer addition to the F1 scene. Officially called the Miami International Autodrome, this F1 24 circuit offers a fair challenge in 5.4 kilometers (or 3.36 miles) around the Hard Rock Stadium. It has a total of 19 corners and ample straights, which offer opportunities for breakneck speeds.

Trending

Overtaking can be tricky, and mastering the balance between downforce for grip and an overall lighter car for faster acceleration will be the primary focus here. Before taking on the big runs in F1 24's career mode or multiplayer, it is advised that you practice this track in the Time Trial mode to learn the ebbs and flows of this Miami Circuit.

Here are the recommended settings to achieve the best F1 24 setup for the Miami circuit:

Aerodynamics:

Front Wing Aero: 16

Rear Wing Aero: 17

Transmission:

Differential adjustment on throttle: 35%

Differential adjustment off throttle: 55%

Engine braking: 100%

Suspension Geometry:

Front camber: -3.00º

Rear camber: -2.00º

Front toe-out: 0.20º

Rear toe-in: 0.20º

Suspension:

Front suspension: 22

Rear suspension: 10

Front anti-roll bar: 11

Rear anti-roll bar: 8

Front ride height: 35

Rear ride height: 73

Brakes:

Brake pressure: 100%

Front brake bias: 56%

Tyres:

Front right tyre pressure: 23.0 psi

Front left tyre pressure: 23.0 psi

Rear right tyre pressure: 20.5 psi

Rear left tyre pressure: 20.5 psi

Recommended tyre setup for Miami circuit (Image via Codemasters)

For the ideal run on this F1 24 track, it is recommend you pit around two or three times, depending on the condition of your tyres. For tyre compounds, having all the types might be useful, as hard, medium, and soft can aid in different sections of the race depending on the weather conditions.