Best F1 25 Circuit of the Americas Setup for the US GP

By Sayendra Basu
Modified May 31, 2025 11:54 GMT
Here's the best Best F1 25 setup for the US GP (Image via EA Sports)

The F1 25 US GP at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) is one of the most modern tracks on the calendar, and for all the right reasons. This high-speed track is located in Austin, and with its high-speed and technical zones, it is a track worth dominating. Naturally, players are looking for the best setup to conquer the Temple of Speed.

Here's the best setting for your next race at the US GP.

Best recommended F1 25 setup for the US GP

Circuit of the Americas (COTA) offers a modern F1 track setup that is comprised of high-speed corners and entry-exit areas, so players need a dominating car setup. Most teams usually opt for a balanced layout where priority lies in aero efficiency and traction at high speeds, owing to areas like the esses in 3-6 as well as the tricky turn 11.

The US GP in F1 25 is reconstructed faithfully, owing to the detailed LIDAR-powered track creation and a host of visual improvements this year. To combat this circuit, the car will demand an aggressive setup that allows the car to make use of the downforce and aerodynamic grip effectively to maintain speed through the sweeping corners.

From the beginning to the perilous section between turns 12-16 and straight to the finish line, this track demands precision and speed on corners. So it is no surprise that your car will need maximised power and traction. A modified setup ensures you can extract the maximum performance from the car and secure an easy pole position.

Here’s the optimized car setup for the US GP:

Aerodynamics

  • Front Wing Aero: 45
  • Rear Wing Aero: 38

Transmission

  • Differential Adjustment On Throttle: 100%
  • Differential Adjustment Off Throttle: 20%

Suspension Geometry

  • Front Camber: -3.5
  • Rear Camber: -2
  • Front Toe-Out: 0
  • Rear Toe-In: 0.1

Suspension

  • Front Suspension: 41
  • Rear Suspension: 4
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar: 21
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar: 21
  • Front Ride Height: 21
  • Rear Ride Height: 50

Brakes

  • Brake Pressure: 100%
  • Front Brake Bias: 54%

Tyres

  • Front Right Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
  • Front Left Tyre Pressure: 29.5 psi
  • Rear Right Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
  • Rear Left Tyre Pressure: 26.5 psi
This setup provides the right balance to gain maximum speeds and cornering grip, which is crucial for COTA’s demanding straights and DRS zones and challenging turns, especially in sector 3.

Optimise aero and traction-heavy tuning paired with optimal tyre pressures ensures stability and balance on every exit. This improves responsiveness without sacrificing rear-end control over curbs and sharp turns that the circuit is known for.

Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

