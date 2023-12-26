Best free-to-play Ruan Mei teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos

Players may be curious about how free-to-play Ruan Mei teams progress through Star Rail end-game activities after summoning her in version 1.6. Memory of Chaos is classified as an end-game task in Honkai Star Rail. It offers multiple stages to complete and a decent quantity of Stellar Jades. Since it resets every two weeks, trailblazers can reliably get rewards every fifteen days.

Path of Harmony character Ruan Mei, who wields the ice element, will make her debut in Honkai Star Rail during the first banner phase of version 1.6. Her specialty is giving her team's DPS units damage and Weakness Break efficiency buffs so they can deliver more damage.

The best free-to-play Ruan Mei teams for Honkai Star Rail version 1.6's Memory of Chaos are discussed in this article.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author's opinion.

Honkai Star Rail 1.6 best free-to-play Ruan Mei teams for Memory of Chaos

1) Dr.Ratio + Ruan Mei + Asta+ Natasha

Free-to-Play Ruan Mei teams for Memory of Chaos featuring Dr.Ratio as DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr.Ratio ( Main DPS)

( Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Support)

(Primary Support) Asta (Secondary Support)

(Secondary Support) Natasha ( Main Healer)

Dr. Ratio is the leader of this F2P Ruan Mei team composition, serving as the main DPS unit with the capacity to perform single-target Imaginary damage.

Ruan Mei and Asta enhance Dr. Ratio to his maximum potential and damage output. While Dr. Ratio can use his attacks more frequently thanks to the latter's constant Speed buff, the former boosts his DMG and Weakness Break Efficiency.

Natasha heals all allies when their HP is low to ensure they survive the battle.

2) Trailblazer (Destruction) + Ruan Mei + Tingyun + Natasha

Free-to-play Ruan Mei teams of Memory of Chaos featuring Trailblazer as DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazer (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Support)

(Primary Support) Tingyun (Secondary Support)

(Secondary Support) Natasha (Main Healer)

This free-to-play Ruan Mei team composition includes the Trailblazer (Path of Destruction). To reach their full potential, they require two support units to enhance them.

Players can improve their DMG using Ruan Mei and Tingyun to boost the Trailblazer's damage. Natasha can oversee them during the fight and provide healing if necessary.

3) Qingque + Ruan Mei + Asta + Lynx

Free-to-Play Ruan Mei teams of Memory of Chaos featuring Qingque as Main DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Ruan Mei (Primary Support)

(Primary Support) Asta (Secondary Support)

(Secondary Support) Lynx (Main Healer)

With a high damage output, Qingque is one of the best free-to-play DPS characters in Honkai Star Rail. She can easily defeat her opponents and gain a DMG and Weakness Break Efficiency boost with Ruan Mei's help. On the other hand, Asta will provide SPD boosts to guarantee that Qingque consistently deals damage.

Lynx tends to all of her comrades, making sure they survive on the battlefield.

That concludes our foray into the best free-to-play Ruan Mei teams for Memory of Chaos in Star Rail 1.6