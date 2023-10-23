Best gadgets you should upgrade first in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Much like the Batman Arkham games, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also features a ton of cool gadgets for our heroes, Peter Parker and Miles Morales, to use during their web-swinging journey. These gadgets range from the trusty Web-Shooters to more exotic ones like the Concussion Burst. Each gadget has its own utility and effects, catering to different situations. In fact, the game heavily promotes the use of multiple gadgets mid-combat.

Read on to learn more about each gadget and the order in which to upgrade them.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Best gadgets to upgrade first in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Upshot

The Upshot is one of the few gadgets unlocked early on during the campaign for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. This gadget blasts enemies off the ground, leaving them vulnerable to AoE attacks from both web slingers. Despite its usefulness early in the game, it is rather weak compared to the other options on this list.

Ricochet Web

The Ricochet Web is unlocked at Level 13, coincidentally being the final gadget to unlock as well. It can be best described as a secondary Web-Shooter, capable of taking down multiple foes simultaneously. Furthermore, the shots that ricochet off enemies are capable of stunning them, making this gadget incredibly useful to have in your arsenal.

Web-Shooters

The Web-Shooters are your primary weapon in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. They are both your mode of traversal and basic combat weapon in the game. The Web-Shooters can be upgraded throughout the game's campaign and are quite useful, regardless of the situation.

Despite being worse at crowd control, upgrading the shooters is a great way to augment your damage capabilities for both Spider-Man.

Concussion Burst

The Concussion Burst is unlocked a fair bit into the campaign of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The Burst (as its name implies) releases a small AoE sonic boom that can disrupt and stun enemies. This will be particularly useful when players fight off against Venom and other formidable foes.

The weapon gets progressively stronger with each upgrade and is worth the high upgrade cost.

Web Grabber

The Web Grabber is a unique gadget in Spider-Man’s arsenal. It is also the strongest of the lot, being extremely effective at crowd control. Each upgrade progressively increases its capability to yank together enemies - leaving them vulnerable to follow-up attacks.

The Web Grabber is unlocked early if players have purchased the Digital Deluxe edition of the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was released worldwide on October 20, 2023. The game was released exclusively for the PlayStation 5 with no immediate plans for a PC port.