Best Genshin Impact character reruns to get in 2024

There are a ton of amazing characters that are expected to get rerun banners in Genshin Impact in 2024. Some of them have already been confirmed by the officials, while others are based on speculation. This is a good chance for all the players who lost 50-50 on these characters' previous Event Wishes and are looking to pull them or their copies to unlock higher Constellations to make them stronger.

This article will list some of the best character rerun banners that Genshin Impact players can look forward to in 2024. Note that most of them are based on leaks and speculation, so the info is subject to change.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions

Genshin Impact: Best characters to get from rerun banners in 2024

1) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Raiden Shogun is currently on rate up in the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.3 update. She is one of the most powerful characters in the game. She is a great damage dealer and can be used as support as well.

Luckily, Raiden Shogun is an F2P-friendly unit, and some of her team comps also don't require a lot of investment, making her one of the best units to pull for in 2024.

2) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida is the best Dendro unit in the game and is generally considered to be a must-pull. She is great at dealing both on-field and off-field damage and can fit into several teams.

The Dendro Archon Nahida is also a very F2P-friendly unit and is already amazing at C0. She is expected to get a rerun in version 4.4, so Travelers, who missed her previously, can pull for her soon.

3) Albedo

Albedo (Image via HoYoverse)

The genius alchemist from Mondstadt is expected to get a banner in Genshin Impact 4.5, along with Chiori. While Albedo is not the most popular playable character in the game for several reasons, he can be an amazing support in the right teams. He is currently one of the two best Geo support units for Navia, so Travelers who pulled for the latter can go for the former as well.

4) Zhongli

Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Zhongli is one of the oldest characters in the game but is still an amazing unit despite the constant changes in meta. He has an almost unbreakable shield, making him a solid character to use in the Spiral Abyss.

The Geo Archon Zhongli is also a great option for beginners who are struggling to clear some content. Based on past trends, he will likely be back in version 5.0.

5) Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Furina is currently one of the most popular characters in Genshin Impact. She is the best damage buffer and a Hydro unit, allowing her to fit into virtually any team. Additionally, she is great for exploration since she can walk on water while her Elemental Skill is active. Assuming HoYoverse follows the Archon rerun banner pattern, she should get her first rerun in Genshin Impact 4.6.

6) Kazuha

Kaedahara Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is arguably the best Anemo support right now. He can provide a massive Elemental DMG bonus and apply Crowd Control on enemies to pull them at one place, making it easier for Travelers to deal damage. He also has access to Viridescent Venerer, allowing him to shred opponents' resistance. Based on the time frame of his previous banners, he might return in mid-2024.

7) Neuvillette

Neuvillette (Image via HoYoverse)

Neuvillette is the best Hydro damage dealer in Genshin Impact. It is worth adding that he has been one of the top choices in the Spiral Abyss since his release in version 4.1. He has a unique Charged Attack that has a large AoE and allows him to deal damage even from a distance. Furthermore, he can heal himself by absorbing Sourcewater Droplets, making him easy to use.