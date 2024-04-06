Best Golem deck in Clash Royale

The optimal Golem deck in Clash Royale facilitates players to defeat skilled opponents using the brute strength deck. Golem is characterized as an Epic rarity card, spawned at the expense of eight elixirs, and possesses high HP along with devastating damage potential. This unit serves as the win condition in any attack strategy by soaking pressure and allowing the support troops to unleash a barrage of relentless attacks.

This article highlights some of the Golem decks in Clash Royale that are currently dominating the meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

What are the best Golem-related decks in Clash Royale?

1) Golem-Little Prince deck

Golem-Little Prince deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

In this Clash Royale deck, the Tower Princess is used as the Tower Troop. Meanwhile, the average elixir cost of this deck is 3.8 elixirs and consists of the following cards:

Bomber Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Zap Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Golem (Elixir cost: 8)

(Elixir cost: 8) Lumberjack (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Little Prince (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Baby Dragon (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Night Witch (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Tornado (Elixir cost: 3)

2) Golem-Skeleton King deck

Golem-Skeleton King deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Tower Princess is used as the Tower Troop while the Arrows provides crowd control. The Golem-Skeleton King deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9 elixirs and is made up of the following cards:

Bomber Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Bats Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Golem (Elixir cost: 8)

(Elixir cost: 8) Skeleton King (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Night Witch (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Electro Dragon (Elixir cost: 5)

(Elixir cost: 5) Arrows (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Tornado (Elixir cost: 3)

3) Knight-Golem deck

Knight-Golem deck composition (Image via Supercell)

This deck is led by the evolved Knight that has 60% damage reduction while he is in motion. Apart, from the royalty of the Knight, this deck also consists of two different types of Dragons and possesses Tower Princess as the Tower Troop. The average elixir cost of this deck stands at 4.4 elixirs and includes the following cards:

Bomber Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Knight Evolution (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Golem (Elixir cost: 8)

(Elixir cost: 8) Lumberjack (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Inferno Dragon (Elixir cost: 5)

(Elixir cost: 5) Skeleton Dragons (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Tornado (Elixir cost: 3)

(Elixir cost: 3) Elixir Collector (Elixir cost: 6)

4) Golem-Prince deck

Golem-Prince deck composition (Image via Supercell)

Bomber evolution and Bats evolution are quick cycle cards in this deck with devastating potential. Tower Princess is deployed as the Tower Troop in this deck which has an average elixir cost of 4.3 elixirs. The remaining card composition of this is given below:

Bomber Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Bats Evolution (Elixir cost: 2)

(Elixir cost: 2) Golem (Elixir cost: 8)

(Elixir cost: 8) Prince (Elixir cost: 5)

(Elixir cost: 5) Night Witch (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Lightning (Elixir cost: 6)

(Elixir cost: 6) Skeleton Dragons (Elixir cost: 4)

(Elixir cost: 4) Arrows (Elixir cost: 3)

Check out more Clash Royale articles:

Best Arena 8 deck (Frozen Peak) || Best Arena 9 deck (Jungle Arena) || Best Arena 10 deck (Hog Mountain)