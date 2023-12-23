10 best hack-and-slash game deals at Steam Winter Sale 2023

Valve recently launched the Steam Winter Sale, which offers significant discounts on games of all genres, including hack-and-slash titles. Gamers can look forward to a wide range of accessible options for up for the holidays. The sale, which began yesterday, December 21, 2023, will last until January 4, 2024.

The large number of hack-and-slash titles available during the Steam Winter Sale may confuse fans and newcomers to the genre. This article will present some of the best RPGs you can buy at a discount and lose yourself in for hours.

Best Steam Winter Sale 2023 hack-and-slash games to pick up

From Nier Automata to Devil May Cry V, here are the top recommendations you can purchase from the ongoing Steam Winter Sale.

1) Scarlet Nexus (-80%)

You can play as Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall during the campaign of Scarlet Nexus. The game begins with a charming slice-of-life episode where you meet your coworkers. However, things quickly go awry, and the plot turns dark. This is one of the most unique JRPGs you can purchase during the Steam Winter Sale.

Scarlet Nexus combines a party-based system. Three other AI companions assist you during combat with a hack-and-slash gameplay loop. You will have to make your way through hordes of alien creatures known as the Others to unveil the mystery that ties both game protagonists together.

2) Persona 5 Strikers (-70%)

Persona 5 is a popular JRPG that has been released in 2016. The spinoff, Strikers, picks up a few months after the first game's conclusion. Joker, the protagonist, reunites with his friends and departs on a month-long holiday in Japan. Along this journey, they must return to the parallel reality called metaverse and combat corruption again.

Abandoning the typical dungeon crawling turn-based combat experience, Atlus approached the game in a hack-and-slash battle system. Each Phantom Thief has their own set of skills and can also call upon their personas to assist them in battle.

Buy Persona 5 Strikers

3) Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition (-70%)

Dante and Nero's latest adventure is not the only title in the franchise Capcom is offering in the Steam Winter Sale. Devil May Cry 4 is the predecessor of DMC V and is another great hack-and-slash title you can pick up during the sale. This is also the game that introduces Nero to the series.

In the traditional Devil May Cry sense, the gameplay revolves around performing stylish combos using and combining the various pieces of armaments both the protagonists obtain throughout the game. The Special Edition also includes Vegil as a playable character.

Buy Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition

4) Bayonetta (-70%)

Created by the man behind the Devil May Cry series, Hideaki Kamiya, Bayonetta was a brand-new IP. Like DMC, this title is a hack-and-slash adventure game following another supernatural protagonist. But instead of the demon Dante, the witch Bayonetta takes center stage in this title.

Sadly, except for the first game, none of the others in the franchise are available on PC. But if you enjoy the Devil May Cry franchise, Bayonetta 1 is a pretty amazing hack-and-slash title that you can pick up from the ongoing Steam Winter Sale.

Buy Bayonetta

5) Devil May Cry V (-67%)

The Devil May Cry series made a spectacular return in 2019 with the fifth game after being absent for a while. The franchise has always been about one thing: dominating demons with SSS Stylish combos. DMC V has its fair share of it. You will play as Nero, Dante, and the mysterious V as they attempt to stop the demon Urizen from destroying the world.

Dante and Nero get new tools and power-ups throughout the game with which players can dominate the monsters in style while hacking and slashing their way through each mission.

Buy Devil May Cry V

6) Nier Automata (-60%)

Nier Automata takes place in a future where humanity has found sanctuary on the moon after being forced from Earth by corrupted sentient machines. Humanity has built battle androids to assist them in combating this menace and reclaiming their homeworld. You will take on the role of 2B, one of the androids, and embark on the quest to bring Glory to Mankind.

Automata is an amazing game with a compelling plot full of twists and turns, gorgeous music, and an addictive hack-and-slash gameplay cycle. While most Drakengard titles are unavailable in Valve's digital storefront, Nier Automata is available at a discounted price during the Steam Winter Sale.

Buy Nier Automata

7) Monster Hunter Rise (-60%)

Rise is the latest entry to the long-running Monster Hunter franchise. You will play as a hunter and be tasked with taking down several huge monstrosities.

As you take down these monsters, you will collect various materials that you can use to craft various armor and armaments in Monster Hunter. Each has its advantages and disadvantages against specific bosses.

Monster Hunter Rise is offered at a steep 60% discount in the ongoing Steam Winter Sale, and if you want to get into the franchise, the holiday season might be the best time for some monster-slaying fun with your friends.

Buy Monster Hunter Rise

8) Nier Replicant (-60%)

Replicant is the prequel of Automata and is part of the Drakengaard franchise. This game is a remake and takes place several years before Automata. You play Nier as he journeys through the world to save his sister.

Like Automata, the game is a semi-open world where you must combo various weapons in a hack-and-slash combat loop. The game combines this battle system with a heartwarming story about the bond of two siblings mixed with philosophical, thought-provoking storytelling.

Buy Nier Replicant

9) God of War (-50%)

2018's God of War, the first game in the Norse saga, is available on PC. Santa Monica's attempt to revitalize the God of War franchise combines superb hack-and-slash combat with an excellent story.

The Kratos players see in the game is a much mature older man. His bond with his son, Atreus, holds the plot together as both journey through the nine realms of Norse mythology.

God of War is a great pick from the Steam Winter Sale for anyone who has wanted to experience the story of one of gaming's icons, the angry Greek Kratos.

Buy God of War

10) Metal Gear Rising Revengeance (-40%)

Metal Gear Rising Revengeance is a spin-off to the popular stealth espionage series. Developed in collaboration with Platinum Games, Rising Revengeance focuses on the protagonist of MGS 2, Raiden.

While he was originally not well received by the community, this title turned public opinion around, cementing Raiden as one of the iconic Metal Gear characters.

Rising Revengeace follows a hack-and-slash combat loop as players can slice their way through the enemies. The game is currently being offered at a 40% discount in the 2023 Steam Winter Sale.

Buy Metal Gear Rising Revengeance

The Steam Winter Sale is also hosting the yearly Steam Awards. The winners will be announced in January 2024.