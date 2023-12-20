Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list (December 2023)

Monster Hunter Now is an action RPG mobile game developed by Niantic and Capcom. You take the role of a hunter, equip your favorite weapons, and hunt for monsters in this game. The hunting becomes more realistic thanks to the AR feature introduced by Niantic, which allows players to bring virtual monsters into the real world and interact with them, such as taking photos and more.

The title features eight weapon types, including Dual Blade and Lance, that were introduced on the December 7, 2023, update. This article lists all Monster Hunter Now weapon types according to their strength in the current meta to help you build the best weapons to hunt monsters efficiently in December 2023.

All Monster Hunter Now weapons ranked for December 2023

Monster Hunter Now offers eight weapon types: Bow, Sword and Shield, Dual Blades, Long Sword, Light Bowgun, Hammer, Great Sword, and Lance. You can unlock new weapon types by completing various stages in the main quest or reaching a certain Hunter rank. Each weapon type offers multiple weapons you can forge using monsters’ parts obtained by defeating them and getting their parts.

That said, you can find all weapon types ranked into S, A, and B tiers according to their combat prowess in the current meta. S-tier lists the most robust, whereas B-tier features the weakest ones.

S-tier

The weapon types listed in this tier can hunt any Monster Hunter Now monsters conveniently within the time limit. Choose any weapon from the below weapon types, and you can complete quests and stages quickly.

Sword and Shield

Sword and Shield is a beginner weapon in Monster Hunter Now. Using a sword, you can wound monsters with quick attacks and, with a shield, block all incoming attacks. This weapon type offers excellent offense while providing a firm defense against monsters.

Bow

You can unlock Bow type after completing stage three of chapter 2. It is a mid-range weapon that shoots arrows to dish out damage. Bow-type weapons become more deadly when you can dodge the monsters’ attacks perfectly and unleash the arrows with great timing.

A-tier

The A-tier weapons are great options, but you might struggle to beat 6 or 7-star monsters with them. Ensure you overgrade them and unlock Special Skills to hunt monsters with them.

Long Sword

Long Sword allows you to attack monsters in quick succession at a faster speed. However, these attacks do not cause much damage and instead charge up Spirit Gauge. You must be careful and counterattack the monster because Spirit Gauge loses charge while taking damage.

You can activate its Special Skill, Spirit Helm Breaker, which makes the character jump and slash the monster.

Dual Blades

Dual Blades debuted in Monster Hunter Now’s Fulminations in the Frost update. This weapon allows you to enter Demon Mode by tapping the SP skill button. While in Demon Mode, your attack speed increases, allowing you to deal more damage. Its Special Skill, Heavenly Blade Dance, lands deadly attacks with the blades after the character soars into the air.

Light Bowgun

Light Bowgun is a ranged weapon in Monster Hunter Now. It allows you to maintain a safe distance while barraging monsters with bullets. Each gun in Light Bowgun type fires a special ammo; some explode upon contact, while others apply status effect ailments on monsters. Its Special Skill, Wyvernblast Counter, fires an ammo that blasts with a massive explosion upon impact.

B-tier

In the B-tier, you will find weapons that might not be as strong as those in the S or A tiers. However, you can master all their moves and timings, overgrade their level, and unlock all Special skills to make them more robust.

Hammer

Hammer is a melee weapon type that deals significant damage with attacks but has a slow speed. Your movement becomes sluggish, and your attack ranges shorter with Hammer-type weapons. It attacks three charged attacks at different levels: Side Blow (at charge level 1), Upswing (at level 2), and Big Bang (at level 3). The character attacks monsters by swinging the hammer with its Special Skill, Spinning Bludgeon.

Lance

Lance weapon type debuted in this action RPG title with Dual Blades on December 7, 2023. You can guard with a shield and attack with the lance. If you like a defensive playstyle, this weapon is the best choice. The shield guards against attacks while you leap, run, or climb on the beasts to deal damage. Its Special Skill, Dash Attack, attacks monsters with a lance while the character dashes toward them.

Great Sword

The Great Sword is the best weapon to break monster parts. However, your movement speed reduces, and you become more open to attack due to the sword's large size. This weapon grants a high reward, but you will also have an increased risk of biting the dust sooner. Its Special Skill, True Charged Slash, unleashes a powerful slash attack upon monsters.

Monster Hunter Now weapons tier list changes frequently with Niantic nerfing or buffing some weapon types and introducing new ones in the updates. Moreover, the tier list only provides a general overview of the current meta. You are advised to master the weapon type that matches your playstyle and use it to win more confrontations.