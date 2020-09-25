Best HDR loadout in COD: Warzone 

COD: Warzone has a handful of sniper rifles available for players, and the HDR may just be the best out of them all. This weapon is an absolute beast, and for those who don't struggle to hit shots in COD: Warzone, the HDR is the sniper to grab.

The range is impressive, while the ADS time is decent. The bullet velocity is almost nonexistent, and clicking on a head from nearly any distance is a sure-fire one-shot kill. The best loadout for this COD: Warzone sniper rifle will capitalize on its strength to make it even deadlier.

Best COD: Warzone loadout for the HDR sniper rifle

Image Credits: Activision

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

The Monolithic Suppressor is one of the best, if not the best attachment, in all of COD: Warzone. It silences the weapon, which is crucial in this battle royale, and also boosts the HDR's damage range.

Barrel: 26.9" HDR Pro

This barrel is unique to the HDR, as the ADS and movement speeds are lower slightly. The positives come from heightened damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control. It adds to its already insane effectiveness in COD: Warzone.

Advertisement

Laser: Tac Laser

The Tac Laser is visible to enemies, but this attachment reduces some effects from the others. ADS speed, aiming stability, and aim walking steadiness get a massive upgrade with this laser.

Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

The FTAC Stalker-Scout for COD: Warzone's HDR also helps with ADS speed. The weapon's aiming stability is slightly lowered, however.

Perk: Focus

COD: Warzone's Focus perk modification for the HDR boosts flinch resistance with the gun. This makes it easy to stay lined up on the target if they are landing a few of their shots.

Perks

Image Credits: Activision

Cold-Blooded

Just like in the base COD game, COD: Warzone's Cold-Blooded perk allows a sniper to stay in one spot without being detected by an opponent scanning the area. High Alert is not triggered, players can't be marked by Recon Drones, and are undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics.

Ghost

Ghost is the perfect second perk for this loadout, as it removes detection by other crucial elements of the COD: Warzone meta. UAV, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensor will not detect the player. Advanced UAV shows the players location, but not direction. Firing a weapon appears on the radar, but with the suppressor, that worry is taken care of.

Amped

Amped is the best choice for a third perk. No matter the secondary weapon, Amped will allow a quicker swap. Secondaries will come out easier for those close-range engagements, rocket launcher reload speeds are increased, and equipment is used faster.

Equipment

Image Credits: Activision

C4

The COD: Warzone meta is focused on the C4 as a lethal equipment, currently. Players use it to clear out rooms, set traps, and destroy approaching vehicles. There is really nothing better than the C4 right now, especially for a sniper class that moves from lookout point to lookout point.

Heartbeat Sensor

The C4 is why a Heartbeat Sensor is necessary. Being able to scan an area before moving in allows precise C4 placement to get the push started. As well, this helps to let the sniper know when enemies may be honing in on their nest.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinions of others regarding the best HDR loadout for COD: Warzone.